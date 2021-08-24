🌩️ StormDB is a tiny, lightweight, 0 dependency, easy-to-use JSON-based database that allows users to quickly and easily achieve data persistence by provided an engine to store and access JSON data for NodeJS the browser or Electron.

Try it online now: Demo Page and Interactive Playground!

Example: Add a post entry under users.tom and save it to the database.

db.get( "users" ) .get( "tom" ) .push({ title : "Post 1" }) .save();

Features

🏎️ Blazingly Fast Speeds - Fast read and write speeds, even when handling large data.

📦 Tiny Size - Tiny source code size allows for blazingly fast loading when speed matters.

⚡️ Versatile - Can be used with NodeJS, in the browser or in Electron.

Usage

Install StormDB through NPM:

npm i stormdb

Basic usage with NodeJS:

const StormDB = require ( "stormdb" ); const engine = new StormDB.localFileEngine( "./db.stormdb" ); const db = new StormDB(engine); db.default({ users : [] }); db.get( "users" ).push({ name : "tom" }); db.get( "users" ) .get( 0 ) .get( "name" ) .set( "jeff" ); db.save();

The db.stormdb database file is updated to:

{ "users" : [ { "name" : "jeff" } ] }

Typescript Usage:

import StormDB from "stormdb" ; const engine = new StormDB.localFileEngine( "./db.stormdb" ); const db = new StormDB(engine);

StormDB is designed to be flexible, and can be used in NodeJS, the browser or even Electron with very small adaptations to the code. Examples usages can be seen below:

Engine API

For expanding functionality, each database initialized can be expanded with the following options, in the format new Engine(path, options); .

serialize - function to serialize data before writing it to the database.

- function to serialize data before writing it to the database. deserialize - function to deserialize data from the database.

Database Operations Examples

Change Value of Key in Database:

db.get( "old" ).set( "newData" );

Return the Raw Value of a Selected Property:

db.get( "list" ).value();

Set Key-Value Pair on Dictionary Property:

db.set( "key" , "value" ).save();

Delete Value:

db.get( "key" ).delete();

If you delete a value from a list, it will leave a null value in the place of the deleted data:

db.get( "key" ).get( 1 ).delete();

If you don't want this behaviour, you can pass in true to the .delete() function to not leave a null value in place of the deleted data:

db.get( "key" ).get( 1 ).delete( true );

Set Key-Value Pair on Dictionary with Shorthand Syntax:

db.set( "key.key2" , "value" ).save();

Set Default Data for Empty Database:

db.default({ name : "tom" }); console .log(db.get( "name" ));

Push Item to Array Property:

db.get( "list" ) .push( 1 ) .save();

Filter Out All Elements under 5:

db.get( "list" ).filter( i => i >= 5 ); db.save();

Change Element with Highest Value:

db.get( "users" ).sort( ( a, b ) => b.value - a.value); db.get( "users" ) .get( 0 ) .get( "value" ) .set( "changed" ); db.save();

Map List, Squaring Each Number in List:

db.get( "data" ).map( x => x ** 2 ); db.save();

Reduce List, Finding Value of All Values in List Summed:

db.get( "data" ).reduce( ( accumulator, currentValue ) => accumulator + currentValue ); db.save();

Leverage Serialize and Deserialize functions to encrypt and decrypt data:

const engine = new StormDB.localFileEngine( "./db.stormdb" , { serialize : data => { return encrypt( JSON .stringify(data)); }, deserialize : data => { return JSON .parse(decrypt(data)); } }); const db = new StormDB(engine);

Credit

Author: Tom

License

MIT