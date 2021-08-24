🌩️ StormDB is a tiny, lightweight, 0 dependency, easy-to-use JSON-based database that allows users to quickly and easily achieve data persistence by provided an engine to store and access JSON data for NodeJS the browser or Electron.
Try it online now: Demo Page and Interactive Playground!
Example: Add a post entry under users.tom and save it to the database.
db.get("users")
.get("tom")
.push({ title: "Post 1" })
.save();
Install StormDB through NPM:
$ npm i stormdb
Basic usage with NodeJS:
const StormDB = require("stormdb");
// start db with "./db.stormdb" storage location
const engine = new StormDB.localFileEngine("./db.stormdb");
const db = new StormDB(engine);
// set default db value if db is empty
db.default({ users: [] });
// add new users entry
db.get("users").push({ name: "tom" });
// update username of first user
db.get("users")
.get(0)
.get("name")
.set("jeff");
// save changes to db
db.save();
The
db.stormdb database file is updated to:
{
"users": [
{"name":"jeff"}
]
}
Typescript Usage:
import StormDB from "stormdb";
// start db with "./db.stormdb" storage location
const engine = new StormDB.localFileEngine("./db.stormdb");
const db = new StormDB(engine);
StormDB is designed to be flexible, and can be used in NodeJS, the browser or even Electron with very small adaptations to the code. Examples usages can be seen below:
For expanding functionality, each database initialized can be expanded with the following options, in the format
new Engine(path, options);.
serialize - function to serialize data before writing it to the database.
deserialize - function to deserialize data from the database.
Change Value of Key in Database:
db.get("old").set("newData");
// before: {"old": "oldData"}
// after: {"old": "newData"}
Return the Raw Value of a Selected Property:
// before {"list": [1, 2, 3]}
db.get("list").value(); // returns [1, 2, 3]
Set Key-Value Pair on Dictionary Property:
db.set("key", "value").save();
// before: {}
// after: {"key": "value"}
Delete Value:
db.get("key").delete();
// before: {'key': 'value', 'key2': 'value2'}
// after: {'key2': 'value2'}
If you delete a value from a list, it will leave a null value in the place of the deleted data:
db.get("key").get(1).delete();
// before: {'key': [1, 2, 3]}
// after: {'key2': [1, null, 3]}
If you don't want this behaviour, you can pass in
true to the
.delete() function to not leave a null value in place of the deleted data:
db.get("key").get(1).delete(true);
// before: {'key': [1, 2, 3]}
// after: {'key2': [1, 3]}
Set Key-Value Pair on Dictionary with Shorthand Syntax:
db.set("key.key2", "value").save();
// before: {}
// after: {"key": {"key2": "value"}}
Set Default Data for Empty Database:
db.default({ name: "tom" });
// actual db: {}
console.log(db.get("name")); // prints "tom"
Push Item to Array Property:
db.get("list")
.push(1)
.save();
// before: {'list': []}
// after: {'list': [1]}
Filter Out All Elements under 5:
// before = {'list': [1,2,6,1]}
// output = {'list': [6]}
db.get("list").filter(i => i >= 5);
// save db
db.save();
Change Element with Highest Value:
// before = {'users': [{value: 10}, {value: 5}, {value: 6}]}
// after = {'users': [{value: "changed"}, {value: 6}, {value: 5}]}
db.get("users").sort((a, b) => b.value - a.value);
// change value of highest element
db.get("users")
.get(0)
.get("value")
.set("changed");
// save db
db.save();
Map List, Squaring Each Number in List:
// before = {'data': [1,2,3,4,5]}
// after = {'data': [1,4,9,16,25]}
// square each number in the list
db.get("data").map(x => x ** 2);
// save db
db.save();
Reduce List, Finding Value of All Values in List Summed:
// before = {'data': [1,2,3,4,5]}
// after = {'data': 15}
// find value of all numbers in list summed together
db.get("data").reduce(
(accumulator, currentValue) => accumulator + currentValue
);
// save db
db.save();
Leverage Serialize and Deserialize functions to encrypt and decrypt data:
const engine = new StormDB.localFileEngine("./db.stormdb", {
serialize: data => {
// encrypt and serialize data
return encrypt(JSON.stringify(data));
},
deserialize: data => {
// decrypt and deserialize data
return JSON.parse(decrypt(data));
}
});
const db = new StormDB(engine);
Author: Tom
I needed a simple, quick, file-backed datastore for non-critical information in a nodejs project and this fit the bill nicely. Easy to set up and use. Kudos!