Introduction

DEMO: http://projectstorm.cloud/react-diagrams

DOCS (wip) https://projectstorm.gitbook.io/react-diagrams

Docs are currently being worked on, along with a migration path.

What

A flow & process orientated diagramming library inspired by Blender, Labview and Unreal engine.

Modern Codebase written entirely in Typescript and React, the library makes use of powerful generics, advanced software engineering principles and is broken up into multiple modules.

Gallery

Example implementation using custom models: (Dylan's personal code)

Get started with the default models right out of the box:

Installing

For all the bells and whistles:

yarn add @projectstorm/react-diagrams

This includes all the packages listed below (and works (mostly and conceptually) like it used to in version 5.0)

A more modular approach

This library now has a more modular design and you can import just the core (contains no default factories or routing)

yarn add @projectstorm/react-diagrams-core

this is built ontop of the evolving react-canvas-core library

yarn add @projectstorm/react-canvas-core

which makes use of

yarn add @projectstorm/geometry

and of course, you can add some extras:

yarn add @projectstorm/react-diagrams-defaults yarn add @projectstorm/react-diagrams-routing

How to use

Before running any of the examples, please run yarn build in the root. This project is a monorepo, and the packages (including the demos) require the packages to first be built.

Take a look at the diagram demos

or

Take a look at the demo project which contains an example for ES6 as well as Typescript

or

Checkout the docs

Run the demos

After running yarn install and yarn build , you must then run: cd diagrams-demo-gallery && yarn run start

Building from source

Simply run yarn then yarn build or yarn build:prod in the root directory and it will spit out the transpiled code and typescript definitions into the dist directory as a single file.

Built with react-diagrams