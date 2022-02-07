openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

storm-multilang-js

by apache
0.1.4 (see all)

Mirror of Apache Storm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

6.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

524

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Base classes for developing Apache Storm multilang components using Node.js

Installation

$ npm install -g storm-multilang-js

Basic Usage

Extend the BasicBolt class

const { BasicBolt } = require('storm-multilang-js');

class MyBasicBolt extends BasicBolt {
    
    process(tuple, done) {
        // do something with tuple.values
        // call this.emit() to pass data to a downstream Bolt
        done();
    }
}

module.exports = MyBasicBolt

Invoke from Storm using the stormjs utility stormjs ./mybasicbolt.js

Deploying

Deploying topologies with Node.js spouts and bolts is very easy using Flux.

See Using non JVM languages with Storm for additional information.

License

Licensed to the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) under one or more contributor license agreements. See the NOTICE file distributed with this work for additional information regarding copyright ownership. The ASF licenses this file to you under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial