Base classes for developing Apache Storm multilang components using Node.js

Installation

$ npm install -g storm-multilang-js

Basic Usage

Extend the BasicBolt class

const { BasicBolt } = require ( 'storm-multilang-js' ); class MyBasicBolt extends BasicBolt { process(tuple, done) { done(); } } module .exports = MyBasicBolt

Invoke from Storm using the stormjs utility stormjs ./mybasicbolt.js

Deploying

Deploying topologies with Node.js spouts and bolts is very easy using Flux.

See Using non JVM languages with Storm for additional information.

License

Licensed to the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) under one or more contributor license agreements. See the NOTICE file distributed with this work for additional information regarding copyright ownership. The ASF licenses this file to you under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.