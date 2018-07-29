Notice: Development on this repo is deprecated as we continue our v3 rearchitecture. Please see https://github.com/storj/storj for ongoing v3 development.

Implementation of the Storj protocol for Node.js. You must have Node.js v6.9.1, Python v2.x.x, and Git installed. Complete documentation can be found here.

npm install storj-lib --save

Notices

The BridgeClient methods storeFileInBucket and resolveFileFromPointers are deprecated, please see node-libstorj and libstorj for file transfer, as well as the client libraries at https://github.com/storj/awesome-storj#client-libraries

