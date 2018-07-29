openbase logo
storj-lib

by storj
8.7.2 (see all)

Deprecated. Implementation of the Storj v2 protocol for Node.js.

Documentation
6

GitHub Stars

402

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

32

License

(AGPL-3.0 AND LGPL-3.0)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Notice: Development on this repo is deprecated as we continue our v3 rearchitecture. Please see https://github.com/storj/storj for ongoing v3 development.

Storj

Build Status Coverage Status NPM License

Implementation of the Storj protocol for Node.js. You must have Node.js v6.9.1, Python v2.x.x, and Git installed. Complete documentation can be found here.

npm install storj-lib --save

Notices

License

Storj Core - Implementation of the Storj protocol for Node.js Copyright (C) 2016 Storj Labs, Inc

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Affero General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

Certain parts of this program are licensed under the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation. You can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Affero General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU Affero General Public License along with this program. If not, see http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.

