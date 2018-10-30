Notice: Development on this repository is currently on pause during our v3 rearchitecture. Please see storj/storj for ongoing v3 development.
Node.js library for encrypted file transfer on the Storj network via bindings to libstorj.
Install via npm:
npm install github:storj/node-libstorj --save
Please see
./examples directory for example code usage.
First setup the storj environment with authentication and encryption options:
const { Environment } = require('storj');
const storj = new Environment({
bridgeUrl: 'https://api.storj.io',
bridgeUser: 'user@domain.com',
bridgePass: 'password',
encryptionKey: 'abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon about',
logLevel: 4
});
The
encryptionKey is a randomly generated key used for file encryption, new keys can be randomly generated with the
mnemonicGenerate method. The
bridgeUrl,
bridgeUser and
bridgePass are the user credentials for authenticating to a Storj bridge.
Upload a file to a bucket:
const bucketId = '368be0816766b28fd5f43af5';
const filePath = './storj-test-upload.data';
const state = storj.storeFile(bucketId, filePath, {
filename: 'storj-test-upload.data',
progressCallback: function(progress, downloadedBytes, totalBytes) {
console.log('progress:', progress);
},
finishedCallback: function(err, fileId) {
if (err) {
return console.error(err);
}
console.log('File complete:', fileId);
}
});
Download a file from a bucket:
const bucketId = '368be0816766b28fd5f43af5';
const fileId = '998960317b6725a3f8080c2b';
const downloadFilePath = './storj-test-download.data';
const state = storj.resolveFile(bucketId, fileId, downloadFilePath, {
progressCallback: function(progress, downloadedBytes, totalBytes) {
console.log('progress:', progress)
},
finishedCallback: function(err) {
if (err) {
return console.error(err);
}
console.log('File download complete');
}
});
Once finished, you should call to zero and free memory holding encryption keys:
storj.destroy();
Please see
./examples directory for further usage.
.Environment(options) - A constructor for keeping encryption options and other environment settings, see available methods below
.mnemonicGenerate(bits) - Will create a new Encryption Key string for file encryption/decryption
.mnemonicCheck(encryptionKey) - Will return boolean to verify that an Encryption Key hasn't been typed incorrectly by verifying the checksum and format
.utilTimestamp() - Returns current unix timestamp in milliseconds
Methods available on an instance of
Environment:
.getInfo(function(err, result) {}) - Gets general API info`
.getBuckets(function(err, result) {}) - Gets list of available buckets
.createBucket(bucketName, function(err, result) {}) - Creates a bucket
.deleteBucket(bucketId, function(err, result) {}) - Deletes a bucket
.getBucketId(bucketName, function(err, result) {}) - Gets a bucket id by name
.listFiles(bucketId, function(err, result) {}) - List files in a bucket
.storeFile(bucketId, filePath, options) - Uploads a file, returns state object
.storeFileCancel(state) - This will cancel an upload
.resolveFile(bucketId, fileId, filePath, options) - Downloads a file, return state object
.resolveFileCancel(state) - This will cancel a download
.deleteFile(bucketId, fileId, function(err, result) {}) - Deletes a file from a bucket
.destroy() - This will zero and free memory of encryption keys and the environment
If you do not already have
libstorj installed on your system, you can install from the directions at https://github.com/Storj/libstorj This isn't required, however it's best for development.
If you do not have
node-gyp installed:
$ npm install -g node-gyp
To build:
$ npm install
$ node-gyp build
To test:
$ npm run test
To test with gdb for debugging:
$ gdb --args node node_modules/.bin/_mocha -R spec test/index.test.js
Copyright (C) 2017 Storj Labs, Inc
This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.
This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details.
You should have received a copy of the GNU Lesser General Public License along with this program. If not, see http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.