Notice: Development on this repository is currently on pause during our v3 rearchitecture. Please see storj/storj for ongoing v3 development.

Node.js library for encrypted file transfer on the Storj network via bindings to libstorj.

Example Usage

Install via npm:

npm install github :storj / node-libstorj --save

Please see ./examples directory for example code usage.

First setup the storj environment with authentication and encryption options:

const { Environment } = require ( 'storj' ); const storj = new Environment({ bridgeUrl : 'https://api.storj.io' , bridgeUser : 'user@domain.com' , bridgePass : 'password' , encryptionKey : 'abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon abandon about' , logLevel : 4 });

The encryptionKey is a randomly generated key used for file encryption, new keys can be randomly generated with the mnemonicGenerate method. The bridgeUrl , bridgeUser and bridgePass are the user credentials for authenticating to a Storj bridge.

Upload a file to a bucket:

const bucketId = '368be0816766b28fd5f43af5' ; const filePath = './storj-test-upload.data' ; const state = storj.storeFile(bucketId, filePath, { filename : 'storj-test-upload.data' , progressCallback : function ( progress, downloadedBytes, totalBytes ) { console .log( 'progress:' , progress); }, finishedCallback : function ( err, fileId ) { if (err) { return console .error(err); } console .log( 'File complete:' , fileId); } });

Download a file from a bucket:

const bucketId = '368be0816766b28fd5f43af5' ; const fileId = '998960317b6725a3f8080c2b' ; const downloadFilePath = './storj-test-download.data' ; const state = storj.resolveFile(bucketId, fileId, downloadFilePath, { progressCallback : function ( progress, downloadedBytes, totalBytes ) { console .log( 'progress:' , progress) }, finishedCallback : function ( err ) { if (err) { return console .error(err); } console .log( 'File download complete' ); } });

Once finished, you should call to zero and free memory holding encryption keys:

storj.destroy();

Please see ./examples directory for further usage.

API

.Environment(options) - A constructor for keeping encryption options and other environment settings, see available methods below

- A constructor for keeping encryption options and other environment settings, see available methods below .mnemonicGenerate(bits) - Will create a new Encryption Key string for file encryption/decryption

- Will create a new Encryption Key string for file encryption/decryption .mnemonicCheck(encryptionKey) - Will return boolean to verify that an Encryption Key hasn't been typed incorrectly by verifying the checksum and format

- Will return boolean to verify that an Encryption Key hasn't been typed incorrectly by verifying the checksum and format .utilTimestamp() - Returns current unix timestamp in milliseconds

Methods available on an instance of Environment :

.getInfo(function(err, result) {}) - Gets general API info`

- Gets general API info` .getBuckets(function(err, result) {}) - Gets list of available buckets

- Gets list of available buckets .createBucket(bucketName, function(err, result) {}) - Creates a bucket

- Creates a bucket .deleteBucket(bucketId, function(err, result) {}) - Deletes a bucket

- Deletes a bucket .getBucketId(bucketName, function(err, result) {}) - Gets a bucket id by name

- Gets a bucket id by name .listFiles(bucketId, function(err, result) {}) - List files in a bucket

- List files in a bucket .storeFile(bucketId, filePath, options) - Uploads a file, returns state object

- Uploads a file, returns state object .storeFileCancel(state) - This will cancel an upload

- This will cancel an upload .resolveFile(bucketId, fileId, filePath, options) - Downloads a file, return state object

- Downloads a file, return state object .resolveFileCancel(state) - This will cancel a download

- This will cancel a download .deleteFile(bucketId, fileId, function(err, result) {}) - Deletes a file from a bucket

- Deletes a file from a bucket .destroy() - This will zero and free memory of encryption keys and the environment

Development & Testing

If you do not already have libstorj installed on your system, you can install from the directions at https://github.com/Storj/libstorj This isn't required, however it's best for development.

If you do not have node-gyp installed:

npm install -g node-gyp

To build:

npm install node-gyp build

To test:

npm run test

To test with gdb for debugging:

gdb --args node node_modules/.bin/_mocha -R spec test /index.test.js

License

Copyright (C) 2017 Storj Labs, Inc

This program is free software: you can redistribute it and/or modify it under the terms of the GNU Lesser General Public License as published by the Free Software Foundation, either version 3 of the License, or (at your option) any later version.

This program is distributed in the hope that it will be useful, but WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY; without even the implied warranty of MERCHANTABILITY or FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. See the GNU Lesser General Public License for more details.

You should have received a copy of the GNU Lesser General Public License along with this program. If not, see http://www.gnu.org/licenses/.