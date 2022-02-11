openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sto

storelocator

by Torben Sickert
1.0.379 (see all)

A jQuery storelocator plugin.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

CC-BY-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Project status

npm version downloads build status code coverage dependencies development dependencies peer dependencies documentation website

Use case

A webcomponent to serve a store locator via google maps.

Content

[TOC]

Installation

Classical dom injection

You can simply download the compiled version as zip file here and inject it after needed dependencies:

#!HTML

<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.1.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://goo.gl/HEL97d"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/js-marker-clusterer/gh-pages/src/markerclusterer.js"></script>
<!--Inject downloaded file:-->
<script src="index.compiled.js"></script>
<!--Or integrate via cdn:
<script src="https://goo.gl/s6wRPb"></script>
-->

The compiled bundle supports AMD, commonjs, commonjs2 and variable injection into given context (UMD) as export format: You can use a module bundler if you want.

Package managed and module bundled

If you are using npm as package manager you can simply add this tool to your package.json as dependency:

#!JSON

...
"dependencies": {
    ...
    "storelocator": "latest",
    ...
},
...

After updating your packages you can simply depend on this script and let a module bundler do the hard stuff or access it via an exported variable name in given context.

#!JavaScript

...
import StoreLocator from 'storelocator'
class SpecialStoreLocator extends StoreLocator...
// or
import {$} from 'storelocator'
class SpecialStoreLocator extends $.StoreLocator.class ...
// or
StoreLocator = require('storelocator').default
value instanceof StoreLocator
// or
$ = require('storelocator').$
$('[store-locator]').StoreLocator()
...

Examples

Adding some style to our store locator examples

#!CSS

body.documentation simple-store-locator,
body.documentation advanced-store-locator,
body.documentation div.store-locator-with-bounds {
    width: 100%;
    height: 400px;
    margin: 0px;
    padding: 0px
}
body.documentation simple-store-locator > div,
body.documentation advanced-store-locator > div,
body.documentation div.store-locator-with-bounds > div {
    height: 100%;
}
body.documentation simple-store-locator input.form-control,
body.documentation advanced-store-locator input.form-control,
body.documentation div.store-locator-with-bounds input.form-control {
    margin-top: 9px;
    margin-left: 9px;
    width: 230px;
}
body.documentation simple-store-locator div.gm-style-iw > div,
body.documentation advanced-store-locator div.gm-style-iw > div,
body.documentation div.store-locator-with-bounds div.gm-style-iw > div {
    width: 225px;
    height: 60px;
    padding: 5px;
}

Load needed dependencies

#!JavaScript

const dependenciesLoadPromise = $documentationWebsite.getScript(
    'https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.1.1.min.js'
).then(() => $.getScript('https://goo.gl/HEL97d')).then(() => $.getScript(
    'https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/js-marker-clusterer/gh-pages/src/' +
    'markerclusterer.js'
)).then(() => $.getScript('https://goo.gl/s6wRPb'))

Simple example

#!HTML

<script>
    dependenciesLoadPromise.always(() => $(
        'body simple-store-locator'
    ).StoreLocator({applicationInterface: {
        // NOTE: You should use your own google maps application interface
        // key.
        key: 'AIzaSyBAoKgqF4XaDblkRP4-94BITpUKzB767LQ'
    }}))
</script>
<simple-store-locator><input class="form-control"></simple-store-locator>

Advanced example with all available (default) options

#!HTML

<script>
    dependenciesLoadPromise.always(() => $(
        'body advanced-store-locator'
    ).StoreLocator({
        applicationInterface: {
            url:
                'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js' +
                '?{1}v=3&sensor=false&libraries=places,geometry&' +
                'callback={2}',
            callbackName: null,
            // NOTE: You should use your own google maps application
            // interface key.
            key: 'AIzaSyBAoKgqF4XaDblkRP4-94BITpUKzB767LQ'
        },
        stores: {
            northEast: {latitude: 85, longitude: 180},
            southWest: {latitude: -85, longitude: -180},
            number: 100,
            generateProperties: (store) => store
        },
        addtionalStoreProperties: {},
        iconPath: '/webAsset/image/storeLocator/',
        defaultMarkerIconFileName: null,
        startLocation: null,
        fallbackLocation: {latitude: 51.124213, longitude: 10.147705},
        ip: null,
        ipToLocation: {
            applicationInterfaceURL: '{1}://freegeoip.net/json/{2}',
            timeoutInMilliseconds: 5000,
            bounds: {
                northEast: {latitude: 85, longitude: 180},
                southWest: {latitude: -85, longitude: -180}
            }
        },
        map: {zoom: 3},
        showInputAfterLoadedDelayInMilliseconds: 500,
        input: {
            hide: {opacity: 0},
            showAnimation: [{opacity: 1}, {duration: 'fast'}]
        },
        distanceToMoveByDuplicatedEntries: 0.0001,
        marker: {
            cluster: {
                gridSize: 100, maxZoom: 11, imagePath:
                    'https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/' +
                    'js-marker-clusterer/gh-pages/images/m'
            },
            icon: {
                size: {width: 44, height: 49, unit: 'px'},
                scaledSize: {width: 44, height: 49, unit: 'px'}
            }
        },
        successfulSearchZoom: 12,
        infoWindow: {
            content: null,
            additionalMoveToBottomInPixel: 120,
            loadingContent: '<div class="idle">loading...</div>'
        },
        searchBox: 50,
        onInfoWindowOpen: $.noop,
        onInfoWindowOpened: $.noop,
        onAddSearchResults: $.noop,
        onRemoveSearchResults: $.noop,
        onOpenSearchResults: $.noop,
        onCloseSearchResults: $.noop,
        onMarkerHighlighted: $.noop
    }))
</script>
<advanced-store-locator>
    <input class="form-control">
</advanced-store-locator>

Example with limited traversable area (Germany)

#!HTML

<script>
    dependenciesLoadPromise.always(() => {
        const bounds = {
            northEast: {latitude: 55.12, longitude: 14.89},
            southWest: {latitude: 47.32, longitude: 5.50}
        }
        $('body div.store-locator-with-bounds').StoreLocator({
            applicationInterface: {
                // NOTE: You should use your own google maps applciation
                // interface key.
                key: 'AIzaSyBAoKgqF4XaDblkRP4-94BITpUKzB767LQ'
            },
            ipToLocation: {bounds},
            limit: {zoom: {minimum: 5}, bounds},
            map: {zoom: 5},
            stores: bounds
        })
    })
</script>
<div class="store-locator-with-bounds"><input class="form-control"></div>

TODO

  • @property _options.applicationInterface - To store application interface
  • options in.
  • @property _options.applicationInterface.url - URL tor retrieve google maps
  • application interface.
  • @property _options.applicationInterface.callbackName - Global resource path
  • to callback function to trigger when google has finished loading the
  • application interface.
  • @property _options.applicationInterface.key - Application interface key to
  • authenticate against google maps application interface.
  • @property _options.stores - URL to retrieve stores, list of stores or object
  • describing bounds to create random stores within. If a "generateProperties"
  • function is given it will be called to retrieve additional properties for
  • each store. The specified store will be given to the function.
  • @property _options.additionalStoreProperties - Additional static store
  • properties which will be available to each store.
  • @property _options.iconPath - Path prefix to search for marker icons.
  • @property _options.defaultMarkerIconFileName - Specifies a fallback marker
  • icon (if no store specific icon was set). If set to "null" google will place
  • a fallback icon.
  • @property _options.startLocation - If not provided we initialize the map
  • with center in current location determined by internet protocol address. If
  • an object is given a "latitude" and "longitude" with a saved float are
  • assumed.
  • @property _options.fallbackLocation - Fallback location if automatic
  • location determination has failed.
  • @property _options.fallbackLocation.latitude - Latitude value.
  • @property _options.fallbackLocation.longitude - Longitude value.
  • @property _options.ip - If provided given ip will be used to determine
  • current location instead of automatically determined one.
  • @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface - Configuration for ip
  • to location conversion.
  • @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds - Defines bounds
  • within determined locations should be. If resolved location isn't within
  • this location it will be ignored.
  • @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds.northEast -
  • Defines north east bound.
  • @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds.northEast
  • .latitude - North east latitude bond.
  • @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds.northEast
  • .longitude - North east longitude bond.
  • @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds.southWest -
  • Defined south west bound.
  • @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds.southWest
  • .latitude - South east latitude bound.
  • @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds.southWest
  • .longitude - South west longitude bound.
  • @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.key - Key to let the api
  • identify your service plan.
  • @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.protocol - Protocol to
  • use for api requests.
  • @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.timeoutInMilliseconds -
  • Time to wait for ip resolve. If time is up initialize on given fallback
  • location.
  • @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.url - IP to location
  • determination application interface url. {1}, {2} and {3} represents
  • currently used protocol, key and potentially given ip.
  • @property _options.map - Initial view properties.
  • @property _options.showInputAfterLoadedDelayInMilliseconds - Delay before we
  • show search input field.
  • @property _options.inputFadeInOption - Transition options to show search
  • input field.
  • @property _options.distanceToMoveByDuplicatedEntries - Distance to move if
  • stores are determined with same latitude and longitude.
  • @property _options.marker - Options passed to the marker cluster. If set to
  • "null" no marker cluster will appear.
  • @property _options.icon - Options passed to the icon.
  • @property _options.successfulSearchZoomLevel - Specifies a zoom value wich
  • will be adjusted after successfully picked a search result. If set to "null"
  • no zoom change happens.
  • @property _options.infoWindow - Info window options.
  • @property _options.infoWindow.content - Function or string returning or
  • representing the info box. If a function is given and a promise is returned
  • the info box will be filled with the given loading content and updated with
  • the resolved data. The function becomes the corresponding marker as first
  • argument and the store locator instance as second argument. If nothing is
  • provided all available data will be listed in a generic info window.
  • @property _options.infoWindow.additionalMoveToBottomInPixel - Additional
  • move to bottom relative to the marker if an info window has been opened.
  • @property _options.infoWindow.loadingContent - Content to show in the info
  • window during info window load.
  • @property _options.search - If a number is given a generic search will be
  • provided and given number will be interpret as search result precision
  • tolerance to identify a marker as search result.
  • @property _options.search.stylePropertiesToDeriveFromInputField - List of
  • cascading style properties to derive from input field and use for search
  • box.
  • @property _options.search.properties - Specify which store data should
  • contain given search text.
  • @property _options.search.maximumNumberOfResults - Limits the auto complete
  • result list.
  • @property _options.search.loadingContent - Markup to display while the
  • results are loading.
  • @property _options.search.generic - Specifies options for the additional
  • generic search to add to specific search results.
  • @property _options.search.generic.number - A tuple describing a range of
  • minimal to maximal limits of additional generic google suggestions depending
  • on number of local search results.
  • @property _options.search.generic.maximalDistanceInMeter - Range to specify
  • maximal distance from current position to search suggestions.
  • @property _options.search.generic.filter - Specifies a callback which gets a
  • relevant place to decide if the place should be included (returns a boolean
  • value).
  • @property _options.search.generic.prefer - Specifies a boolean value
  • indicating if generic search results should be the first results.
  • @property _options.search.generic.retrieveOptions - Specifies how a generic
  • place search should be done (google maps request object specification).
  • @property _options.search.content - Defines how to render the search
  • results. This can be a callback or a string returning or representing the
  • search results. If a function is given and a promise is returned the info
  • box will be filled with the given loading content and updated with the
  • resolved data. The function becomes search results as first argument, a
  • boolean value as second argument indicating if the maximum number of search
  • results was reached and the store locator instance itself as third argument.
  • If nothing is provided all available data will be listed in a generic info
  • window.
  • @property _options.search.resultAggregation - "Union" or "cut".
  • @property _options.search.normalizer - Pure function to normalize strings
  • before searching against them.
  • @property _options.onInfoWindowOpen - Triggers if a marker info window will
  • be opened.
  • @property _options.onInfoWindowOpened - Triggers if a marker info window has
  • finished opening.
  • @property _options.onAddSearchResults - Triggers before new search results
  • appears.
  • @property _options.onRemoveSearchResults - Triggers before old search
  • results will be removed.
  • @property _options.onOpenSearchResults - Triggers before search result box
  • appears.
  • @property _options.onCloseSearchResults - Triggers before search result box
  • will be hidden.
  • @property _options.onMarkerHighlighted - Triggers after a marker starts to
  • highlight.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial