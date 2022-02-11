Project status
A webcomponent to serve a store locator via google maps.
Installation
Classical dom injection
You can simply download the compiled version as zip file here and inject it
after needed dependencies:
#!HTML
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.1.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://goo.gl/HEL97d"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/js-marker-clusterer/gh-pages/src/markerclusterer.js"></script>
<script src="index.compiled.js"></script>
The compiled bundle supports AMD, commonjs, commonjs2 and variable injection
into given context (UMD) as export format: You can use a module bundler if you
want.
Package managed and module bundled
If you are using npm as package manager you can simply add this tool to your
package.json as dependency:
...
"dependencies": {
...
"storelocator": "latest",
...
},
...
After updating your packages you can simply depend on this script and let
a module bundler do the hard stuff or access it via an exported variable name
in given context.
#!JavaScript
...
import StoreLocator from 'storelocator'
class SpecialStoreLocator extends StoreLocator...
// or
import {$} from 'storelocator'
class SpecialStoreLocator extends $.StoreLocator.class ...
// or
StoreLocator = require('storelocator').default
value instanceof StoreLocator
$ = require('storelocator').$
$('[store-locator]').StoreLocator()
...
Examples
Adding some style to our store locator examples
#!CSS
body.documentation simple-store-locator,
body.documentation advanced-store-locator,
body.documentation div.store-locator-with-bounds {
width: 100%;
height: 400px;
margin: 0px;
padding: 0px
}
body.documentation simple-store-locator > div,
body.documentation advanced-store-locator > div,
body.documentation div.store-locator-with-bounds > div {
height: 100%;
}
body.documentation simple-store-locator input.form-control,
body.documentation advanced-store-locator input.form-control,
body.documentation div.store-locator-with-bounds input.form-control {
margin-top: 9px;
margin-left: 9px;
width: 230px;
}
body.documentation simple-store-locator div.gm-style-iw > div,
body.documentation advanced-store-locator div.gm-style-iw > div,
body.documentation div.store-locator-with-bounds div.gm-style-iw > div {
width: 225px;
height: 60px;
padding: 5px;
}
Load needed dependencies
#!JavaScript
const dependenciesLoadPromise = $documentationWebsite.getScript(
'https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.1.1.min.js'
).then(() => $.getScript('https://goo.gl/HEL97d')).then(() => $.getScript(
'https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/js-marker-clusterer/gh-pages/src/' +
'markerclusterer.js'
)).then(() => $.getScript('https://goo.gl/s6wRPb'))
Simple example
#!HTML
<script>
dependenciesLoadPromise.always(() => $(
'body simple-store-locator'
).StoreLocator({applicationInterface: {
key: 'AIzaSyBAoKgqF4XaDblkRP4-94BITpUKzB767LQ'
}}))
</script>
<simple-store-locator><input class="form-control"></simple-store-locator>
Advanced example with all available (default) options
<script>
dependenciesLoadPromise.always(() => $(
'body advanced-store-locator'
).StoreLocator({
applicationInterface: {
url:
'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js' +
'?{1}v=3&sensor=false&libraries=places,geometry&' +
'callback={2}',
callbackName: null,
// NOTE: You should use your own google maps application
// interface key.
key: 'AIzaSyBAoKgqF4XaDblkRP4-94BITpUKzB767LQ'
},
stores: {
northEast: {latitude: 85, longitude: 180},
southWest: {latitude: -85, longitude: -180},
number: 100,
generateProperties: (store) => store
},
addtionalStoreProperties: {},
iconPath: '/webAsset/image/storeLocator/',
defaultMarkerIconFileName: null,
startLocation: null,
fallbackLocation: {latitude: 51.124213, longitude: 10.147705},
ip: null,
ipToLocation: {
applicationInterfaceURL: '{1}://freegeoip.net/json/{2}',
timeoutInMilliseconds: 5000,
bounds: {
northEast: {latitude: 85, longitude: 180},
southWest: {latitude: -85, longitude: -180}
}
},
map: {zoom: 3},
showInputAfterLoadedDelayInMilliseconds: 500,
input: {
hide: {opacity: 0},
showAnimation: [{opacity: 1}, {duration: 'fast'}]
},
distanceToMoveByDuplicatedEntries: 0.0001,
marker: {
cluster: {
gridSize: 100, maxZoom: 11, imagePath:
'https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/' +
'js-marker-clusterer/gh-pages/images/m'
},
icon: {
size: {width: 44, height: 49, unit: 'px'},
scaledSize: {width: 44, height: 49, unit: 'px'}
}
},
successfulSearchZoom: 12,
infoWindow: {
content: null,
additionalMoveToBottomInPixel: 120,
loadingContent: '<div class="idle">loading...</div>'
},
searchBox: 50,
onInfoWindowOpen: $.noop,
onInfoWindowOpened: $.noop,
onAddSearchResults: $.noop,
onRemoveSearchResults: $.noop,
onOpenSearchResults: $.noop,
onCloseSearchResults: $.noop,
onMarkerHighlighted: $.noop
}))
</script>
<advanced-store-locator>
<input class="form-control">
</advanced-store-locator>
Example with limited traversable area (Germany)
#!HTML
<script>
dependenciesLoadPromise.always(() => {
const bounds = {
northEast: {latitude: 55.12, longitude: 14.89},
southWest: {latitude: 47.32, longitude: 5.50}
}
$('body div.store-locator-with-bounds').StoreLocator({
applicationInterface: {
key: 'AIzaSyBAoKgqF4XaDblkRP4-94BITpUKzB767LQ'
},
ipToLocation: {bounds},
limit: {zoom: {minimum: 5}, bounds},
map: {zoom: 5},
stores: bounds
})
})
</script>
<div class="store-locator-with-bounds"><input class="form-control"></div>
TODO
- @property _options.applicationInterface - To store application interface
- options in.
- @property _options.applicationInterface.url - URL tor retrieve google maps
- application interface.
- @property _options.applicationInterface.callbackName - Global resource path
- to callback function to trigger when google has finished loading the
- application interface.
- @property _options.applicationInterface.key - Application interface key to
- authenticate against google maps application interface.
- @property _options.stores - URL to retrieve stores, list of stores or object
- describing bounds to create random stores within. If a "generateProperties"
- function is given it will be called to retrieve additional properties for
- each store. The specified store will be given to the function.
- @property _options.additionalStoreProperties - Additional static store
- properties which will be available to each store.
- @property _options.iconPath - Path prefix to search for marker icons.
- @property _options.defaultMarkerIconFileName - Specifies a fallback marker
- icon (if no store specific icon was set). If set to "null" google will place
- a fallback icon.
- @property _options.startLocation - If not provided we initialize the map
- with center in current location determined by internet protocol address. If
- an object is given a "latitude" and "longitude" with a saved float are
- assumed.
- @property _options.fallbackLocation - Fallback location if automatic
- location determination has failed.
- @property _options.fallbackLocation.latitude - Latitude value.
- @property _options.fallbackLocation.longitude - Longitude value.
- @property _options.ip - If provided given ip will be used to determine
- current location instead of automatically determined one.
- @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface - Configuration for ip
- to location conversion.
- @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds - Defines bounds
- within determined locations should be. If resolved location isn't within
- this location it will be ignored.
- @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds.northEast -
- Defines north east bound.
- @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds.northEast
- .latitude - North east latitude bond.
- @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds.northEast
- .longitude - North east longitude bond.
- @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds.southWest -
- Defined south west bound.
- @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds.southWest
- .latitude - South east latitude bound.
- @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.bounds.southWest
- .longitude - South west longitude bound.
- @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.key - Key to let the api
- identify your service plan.
- @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.protocol - Protocol to
- use for api requests.
- @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.timeoutInMilliseconds -
- Time to wait for ip resolve. If time is up initialize on given fallback
- location.
- @property _options.ipToLocationApplicationInterface.url - IP to location
- determination application interface url. {1}, {2} and {3} represents
- currently used protocol, key and potentially given ip.
- @property _options.map - Initial view properties.
- @property _options.showInputAfterLoadedDelayInMilliseconds - Delay before we
- show search input field.
- @property _options.inputFadeInOption - Transition options to show search
- input field.
- @property _options.distanceToMoveByDuplicatedEntries - Distance to move if
- stores are determined with same latitude and longitude.
- @property _options.marker - Options passed to the marker cluster. If set to
- "null" no marker cluster will appear.
- @property _options.icon - Options passed to the icon.
- @property _options.successfulSearchZoomLevel - Specifies a zoom value wich
- will be adjusted after successfully picked a search result. If set to "null"
- no zoom change happens.
- @property _options.infoWindow - Info window options.
- @property _options.infoWindow.content - Function or string returning or
- representing the info box. If a function is given and a promise is returned
- the info box will be filled with the given loading content and updated with
- the resolved data. The function becomes the corresponding marker as first
- argument and the store locator instance as second argument. If nothing is
- provided all available data will be listed in a generic info window.
- @property _options.infoWindow.additionalMoveToBottomInPixel - Additional
- move to bottom relative to the marker if an info window has been opened.
- @property _options.infoWindow.loadingContent - Content to show in the info
- window during info window load.
- @property _options.search - If a number is given a generic search will be
- provided and given number will be interpret as search result precision
- tolerance to identify a marker as search result.
- @property _options.search.stylePropertiesToDeriveFromInputField - List of
- cascading style properties to derive from input field and use for search
- box.
- @property _options.search.properties - Specify which store data should
- contain given search text.
- @property _options.search.maximumNumberOfResults - Limits the auto complete
- result list.
- @property _options.search.loadingContent - Markup to display while the
- results are loading.
- @property _options.search.generic - Specifies options for the additional
- generic search to add to specific search results.
- @property _options.search.generic.number - A tuple describing a range of
- minimal to maximal limits of additional generic google suggestions depending
- on number of local search results.
- @property _options.search.generic.maximalDistanceInMeter - Range to specify
- maximal distance from current position to search suggestions.
- @property _options.search.generic.filter - Specifies a callback which gets a
- relevant place to decide if the place should be included (returns a boolean
- value).
- @property _options.search.generic.prefer - Specifies a boolean value
- indicating if generic search results should be the first results.
- @property _options.search.generic.retrieveOptions - Specifies how a generic
- place search should be done (google maps request object specification).
- @property _options.search.content - Defines how to render the search
- results. This can be a callback or a string returning or representing the
- search results. If a function is given and a promise is returned the info
- box will be filled with the given loading content and updated with the
- resolved data. The function becomes search results as first argument, a
- boolean value as second argument indicating if the maximum number of search
- results was reached and the store locator instance itself as third argument.
- If nothing is provided all available data will be listed in a generic info
- window.
- @property _options.search.resultAggregation - "Union" or "cut".
- @property _options.search.normalizer - Pure function to normalize strings
- before searching against them.
- @property _options.onInfoWindowOpen - Triggers if a marker info window will
- be opened.
- @property _options.onInfoWindowOpened - Triggers if a marker info window has
- finished opening.
- @property _options.onAddSearchResults - Triggers before new search results
- appears.
- @property _options.onRemoveSearchResults - Triggers before old search
- results will be removed.
- @property _options.onOpenSearchResults - Triggers before search result box
- appears.
- @property _options.onCloseSearchResults - Triggers before search result box
- will be hidden.
- @property _options.onMarkerHighlighted - Triggers after a marker starts to
- highlight.