A webcomponent to serve a store locator via google maps.

Installation

Classical dom injection

You can simply download the compiled version as zip file here and inject it after needed dependencies:

#!HTML < script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.1.1.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://goo.gl/HEL97d" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/js-marker-clusterer/gh-pages/src/markerclusterer.js" > </ script > < script src = "index.compiled.js" > </ script >

The compiled bundle supports AMD, commonjs, commonjs2 and variable injection into given context (UMD) as export format: You can use a module bundler if you want.

Package managed and module bundled

If you are using npm as package manager you can simply add this tool to your package.json as dependency:

... "dependencies" : { ... "storelocator" : "latest" , ... }, ...

After updating your packages you can simply depend on this script and let a module bundler do the hard stuff or access it via an exported variable name in given context.

... import StoreLocator from 'storelocator' class SpecialStoreLocator extends StoreLocator ... // or import {$} from 'storelocator' class SpecialStoreLocator extends $. StoreLocator . class ... // or StoreLocator = require ( 'storelocator' ).default value instanceof StoreLocator $ = require ( 'storelocator' ).$ $( '[store-locator]' ).StoreLocator() ...

Examples

Adding some style to our store locator examples

#!CSS body .documentation simple-store-locator, body .documentation advanced-store-locator, body .documentation div .store-locator-with-bounds { width : 100% ; height : 400px ; margin : 0px ; padding : 0px } body .documentation simple-store-locator > div , body .documentation advanced-store-locator > div , body .documentation div .store-locator-with-bounds > div { height : 100% ; } body .documentation simple-store-locator input .form-control , body .documentation advanced-store-locator input .form-control , body .documentation div .store-locator-with-bounds input .form-control { margin-top : 9px ; margin-left : 9px ; width : 230px ; } body .documentation simple-store-locator div .gm-style-iw > div , body .documentation advanced-store-locator div .gm-style-iw > div , body .documentation div .store-locator-with-bounds div .gm-style-iw > div { width : 225px ; height : 60px ; padding : 5px ; }

Load needed dependencies

const dependenciesLoadPromise = $documentationWebsite.getScript( 'https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.1.1.min.js' ).then( () => $.getScript( 'https://goo.gl/HEL97d' )).then( () => $.getScript( 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/js-marker-clusterer/gh-pages/src/' + 'markerclusterer.js' )).then( () => $.getScript( 'https://goo.gl/s6wRPb' ))

Simple example

#!HTML < script > dependenciesLoadPromise.always( () => $( 'body simple-store-locator' ).StoreLocator({ applicationInterface : { key : 'AIzaSyBAoKgqF4XaDblkRP4-94BITpUKzB767LQ' }})) </ script > < simple-store-locator > < input class = "form-control" > </ simple-store-locator >

Advanced example with all available (default) options

<script> dependenciesLoadPromise.always(() => $( 'body advanced-store-locator' ).StoreLocator({ applicationInterface: { url: 'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js' + '?{1}v=3&sensor=false&libraries=places,geometry&' + 'callback={2}' , callbackName: null , // NOTE: You should use your own google maps application // interface key. key: 'AIzaSyBAoKgqF4XaDblkRP4-94BITpUKzB767LQ' }, stores: { northEast: {latitude: 85 , longitude: 180 }, southWest: {latitude: -85 , longitude: -180 }, number: 100 , generateProperties: (store) => store }, addtionalStoreProperties: {}, iconPath: '/webAsset/image/storeLocator/' , defaultMarkerIconFileName: null , startLocation: null , fallbackLocation: {latitude: 51.124213 , longitude: 10.147705 }, ip: null , ipToLocation: { applicationInterfaceURL: '{1}://freegeoip.net/json/{2}' , timeoutInMilliseconds: 5000 , bounds: { northEast: {latitude: 85 , longitude: 180 }, southWest: {latitude: -85 , longitude: -180 } } }, map: {zoom: 3 }, showInputAfterLoadedDelayInMilliseconds: 500 , input: { hide: {opacity: 0 }, showAnimation: [{opacity: 1 }, {duration: 'fast' }] }, distanceToMoveByDuplicatedEntries: 0.0001 , marker: { cluster: { gridSize: 100 , maxZoom: 11 , imagePath: 'https://cdn.rawgit.com/googlemaps/' + 'js-marker-clusterer/gh-pages/images/m' }, icon: { size: {width: 44 , height: 49 , unit: 'px' }, scaledSize: {width: 44 , height: 49 , unit: 'px' } } }, successfulSearchZoom: 12 , infoWindow: { content: null , additionalMoveToBottomInPixel: 120 , loadingContent: '<div class="idle">loading...</div>' }, searchBox: 50 , onInfoWindowOpen: $.noop, onInfoWindowOpened: $.noop, onAddSearchResults: $.noop, onRemoveSearchResults: $.noop, onOpenSearchResults: $.noop, onCloseSearchResults: $.noop, onMarkerHighlighted: $.noop })) </script> <advanced-store-locator> <input class="form-control"> </advanced-store-locator>

Example with limited traversable area (Germany)

#!HTML < script > dependenciesLoadPromise.always( () => { const bounds = { northEast : { latitude : 55.12 , longitude : 14.89 }, southWest : { latitude : 47.32 , longitude : 5.50 } } $( 'body div.store-locator-with-bounds' ).StoreLocator({ applicationInterface : { key : 'AIzaSyBAoKgqF4XaDblkRP4-94BITpUKzB767LQ' }, ipToLocation : {bounds}, limit : { zoom : { minimum : 5 }, bounds}, map : { zoom : 5 }, stores : bounds }) }) </ script > < div class = "store-locator-with-bounds" > < input class = "form-control" > </ div >

