A feature-filled and friendly way to take advantage of localStorage and sessionStorage (JSON, namespacing, extensions, etc).
Download: store2.min.js or store2.js
NPM:
npm install store2
NuGet:
Install-Package store2
The main store function can handle
set,
get,
transact,
setAll,
getAll,
each, and
clear
actions directly. Respectively, these are called like so:
store(key, data); // sets stringified data under key
store(key); // gets and parses data stored under key
store(key, fn[, alt]); // run transaction function on/with data stored under key
store({key: data, key2: data2}); // sets all key/data pairs in the object
store(); // gets all stored key/data pairs as an object
store((key, data)=>{ }); // calls function for each key/data in storage, return false to exit
store(false); // clears all items from storage
Parameters in [brackets] are optional. There are also more explicit and versatile functions available:
store.set(key, data[, overwrite]); // === store(key, data);
store.setAll(data[, overwrite]); // === store({key: data, key2: data});
store.get(key[, alt]); // === store(key);
store.getAll([fillObj]); // === store();
store.transact(key, fn[, alt]); // === store(key, fn[, alt]);
store.clear(); // === store(false);
store.has(key); // returns true or false
store.remove(key[, alt]); // removes key and its data, then returns the data or alt, if none
store.each(fn[, fill]); // === store(fn); optional call arg will be 3rd fn arg (e.g. for gathering values)
store.add(key, data[, replacer]); // concats, merges, or adds new value into existing one
store.keys([fillList]); // returns array of keys
store.size(); // number of keys, not length of data
store.clearAll(); // clears *ALL* areas (but still namespace sensitive)
Passing in
false for the optional overwrite parameters will cause
set actions to be skipped
if the storage already has a value for that key. All
set action methods return the previous value
for that key, by default. If overwrite is
false and there is a previous value, the unused new
value will be returned.
Functions passed to
transact will receive the current value for that key as an argument or
a passed alternate if there is none. When the passed function is completed, transact will save the returned value
under the specified key. If the function returns
undefined, the original value will be saved.
This makes it easy for transact functions to change internal properties in a persistent way:
store.transact(key, function(obj) {
obj.changed = 'newValue';// this change will be persisted
});
Functions passed to
each will receive the key as first argument and current value as the second; if a
fill parameter is specified, it's value will be the third argument for every call (few should ever
need a
fill parameter). If the function returns
false at any point during the iteration, the
loop will exit early and not continue on to the next key/value pair.
store.each(function(key, value) {
console.log(key, '->', value);
if (key === 'stopLoop') {
return false;// this will cause each to stop calling this function
}
});
All retrieval functions which take an optional
alt parameter can also use that parameter to specify a "reviver" function. These receive each key and value (yes, nested ones too) as arguments and allow you to provide an alternate means of parsing that string. This is particularly useful for rich objects like
Date types. See MDN's JSON.parse docs for more information and examples. Alternately, you can set a global reviver to the
store._.revive property to handle all
get,
getAll,
remove, and
transact calls.
Likewise, setter functions which take an optional
overwrite parameter can also use that parameter to accept a "replacer" function that receives each key and value (yes, nested ones too) as arguments and allow you to provide an alternate means of stringifying the values. This is particularly useful for rich objects like
Date types. See MDN's JSON.stringify docs for more information and examples. Alternately, you can set a global replacer to the
store._.replacer property to handle all
set,
setAll,
add, and
transact calls.
For
getAll and
keys, there is the option to pass in the object or list, respectively,
that you want the results to be added to. This is instead of an empty list.
There are only a few special cases where you are likely to need or want this,
in general, most users should ignore these optional parameters.
These both use the second, optional argument
each function,
which is also a niche feature. The
value argument is passed as
the second arg to the callback function (in place of the data associated with the current key)
and is returned at the end. Again, most users should not need this feature.
All of these use the browser's localStorage (aka "local"). Using sessionStorage merely requires
calling the same functions on
store.session:
store.session("addMeTo", "sessionStorage");
store.local({lots: 'of', data: 'altogether'});// store.local === store :)
There is also a store API automatically available for keeping non-persistent information, meant only to last until page reload.
store.page("until","reload");
All the specific
get,
set, etc. functions are available on
store.session,
store.local, and
store.page, as well as any other storage facility registered via
store.area(name, customStorageObject) by an extension, where customStorageObject must implement the Storage interface. This is how store.old.js extends store.js to support older versions of IE and Firefox.
If you want to put stored data from different pages or areas of your site into separate namespaces,
the
store.namespace(ns) function is your friend:
var cart = store.namespace('cart');
cart('total', 23.25);// stores in localStorage as 'cart.total'
console.log(store('cart.total') == cart('total'));// logs true
console.log(store.cart.getAll());// logs {total: 23.25}
cart.session('group', 'toys');// stores in sessionStorage as 'cart.group'
The namespace provides the same exact API as
store but silently adds/removes the namespace prefix as needed.
It also makes the namespaced API accessible directly via
store[namespace] (e.g.
store.cart) as long as it
does not conflict with an existing part of the store API.
The 'namespace' function is one of three "extra" functions that are also part of the "store API":
store.namespace(prefix);// returns a new store API that prefixes all key-based functions
store.isFake([force]);// test or set whether localStorage/sessionStorage or an in-memory, 'fake' storage is used
If localStorage or sessionStorage are unavailable, they will be faked to prevent errors, but data stored will NOT persist beyond the life of the current document/page. Use the store.old.js extension to add persistent backing for the store API in ancient browsers.
isFake(true|false) is particularly useful to force use of a temporary, fake storage in testing situations,
to prevent cluttering actual storage.
To write your own extension, you can use or carefully override internal functions exposed as
store._.
In particular, the
store._.fn(fnName, fn) method is available to automatically add your new function
to every instance of the
store interface (e.g.
store,
store.session
and all existing and future namespaces). Take care using this, as it will override existing methods.
Here is a simple example:
(function(_) {
_.fn('falsy', function(key) {
return !this.get(key);
});
_.fn('truthy', function(key) {
return !this.falsy(key);
});
})(store._);
This extension would be used like so:
store('foo', 1);
store.falsy('foo'); // returns false
store.session('bar', 'one');
store.session.truthy('bar'); // return true;
const widgetStore = store.namespace('widget');
widgetStore.falsy('state'); // returns true
