Simple class for creating event-driven Data Stores.
Install from npm with
npm install --save store-prototype and use as per the example below.
See this gist for a more complete usage example.
var Store = require('store-prototype');
var MyStore = new Store();
var _things = {};
MyStore.extend({
getThing: function(key) {
return _things[key];
},
addThing: function(key, data) {
_things[key] = data;
this.notifyChange();
},
removeThing: function(key) {
delete _things[key];
this.notifyChange();
}
});
MyStore.addChangeListener(function() {
console.log('Things changed!');
});
You can provide a key to
addChangeListener and
notifyChange to get a little bit more granular control over when change listeners are called.
MyStore.addChangeListener('key', function() {
console.log('things changed because key!');
});
MyStore.notifyChange(); // ...
MyStore.notifyChange('key'); // things changed because key!