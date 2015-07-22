Store Prototype

Simple class for creating event-driven Data Stores.

Install from npm with npm install --save store-prototype and use as per the example below.

See this gist for a more complete usage example.

var Store = require ( 'store-prototype' ); var MyStore = new Store(); var _things = {}; MyStore.extend({ getThing : function ( key ) { return _things[key]; }, addThing : function ( key, data ) { _things[key] = data; this .notifyChange(); }, removeThing : function ( key ) { delete _things[key]; this .notifyChange(); } }); MyStore.addChangeListener( function ( ) { console .log( 'Things changed!' ); });

Named changes

You can provide a key to addChangeListener and notifyChange to get a little bit more granular control over when change listeners are called.