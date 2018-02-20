Cross-browser storage for all use cases, used across the web.
Store.js has been around since 2010 (first commit, v1 release). It is used in production on tens of thousands of websites, such as cnn.com, dailymotion.com, & many more.
Store.js provides basic key/value storage functionality (
get/set/remove/each) as well as a rich set of plug-in storages and extra functionality.
All you need to know to get started:
store.js exposes a simple API for cross-browser local storage:
// Store current user
store.set('user', { name:'Marcus' })
// Get current user
store.get('user')
// Remove current user
store.remove('user')
// Clear all keys
store.clearAll()
// Loop over all stored values
store.each(function(value, key) {
console.log(key, '==', value)
})
Using npm:
npm i store
// Example store.js usage with npm
var store = require('store')
store.set('user', { name:'Marcus' })
store.get('user').name == 'Marcus'
Using script tag (first download one of the builds):
<!-- Example store.js usage with script tag -->
<script src="path/to/my/store.legacy.min.js"></script>
<script>
store.set('user', { name:'Marcus' })
store.get('user').name == 'Marcus'
</script>
All of them, pretty much :)
To support all browsers (including IE 6, IE 7, Firefox 4, etc.), use
require('store') (alias for
require('store/dist/store.legacy')) or store.legacy.min.js.
To save some kilobytes but still support all modern browsers, use
require('store/dist/store.modern') or store.modern.min.js instead.
Plugins provide additional common functionality that some users might need:
With npm:
// Example plugin usage:
var expirePlugin = require('store/plugins/expire')
store.addPlugin(expirePlugin)
If you're using script tags, you can either use store.everything.min.js (which
has all plugins built-in), or clone this repo to add or modify a build and run
make build.
A store.js plugin is a function that returns an object that gets added to the store. If any of the plugin functions overrides existing functions, the plugin function can still call the original function using the first argument (super_fn).
// Example plugin that stores a version history of every value
var versionHistoryPlugin = function() {
var historyStore = this.namespace('history')
return {
set: function(super_fn, key, value) {
var history = historyStore.get(key) || []
history.push(value)
historyStore.set(key, history)
return super_fn()
},
getHistory: function(key) {
return historyStore.get(key)
}
}
}
store.addPlugin(versionHistoryPlugin)
store.set('foo', 'bar 1')
store.set('foo', 'bar 2')
store.getHistory('foo') == ['bar 1', 'bar 2']
Let me know if you need more info on writing plugins. For the moment I recommend taking a look at the current plugins. Good example plugins are plugins/defaults, plugins/expire and plugins/events.
Choose which build is right for you!
If you're using npm you can create your own build:
// Example custom build usage:
var engine = require('store/src/store-engine')
var storages = [
require('store/storages/localStorage'),
require('store/storages/cookieStorage')
]
var plugins = [
require('store/plugins/defaults'),
require('store/plugins/expire')
]
var store = engine.createStore(storages, plugins)
store.set('foo', 'bar', new Date().getTime() + 3000) // Using expire plugin to expire in 3 seconds
Store.js will pick the best available storage, and automatically falls back to the first available storage that works:
Each storage has different limits, restrictions and overflow behavior on different browser. For example, Android has has a 4.57M localStorage limit in 4.0, a 2.49M limit in 4.1, and a 4.98M limit in 4.2... Yeah.
To simplify things we provide these recommendations to ensure cross browser behavior:
|Storage
|Targets
|Recommendations
|More info
|all
|All browsers
|Store < 1 million characters
|(Except Safari Private mode)
|all
|All & Private mode
|Store < 32 thousand characters
|(Including Safari Private mode)
|localStorage
|Modern browsers
|Max 2mb (~1M chars)
|limits, android
|sessionStorage
|Modern browsers
|Max 5mb (~2M chars)
|limits
|cookieStorage
|Safari Private mode
|Max 4kb (~2K chars)
|limits
|userDataStorage
|IE5, IE6 & IE7
|Max 64kb (~32K chars)
|limits
|globalStorage
|Firefox 2-5
|Max 5mb (~2M chars)
|limits
|memoryStorage
|All browsers, fallback
|Does not persist across pages!
Chances are you won't ever need another storage. But if you do...
See storages/ for examples. Two good examples are memoryStorage and localStorage.
Basically, you just need an object that looks like this:
// Example custom storage
var storage = {
name: 'myStorage',
read: function(key) { ... },
write: function(key, value) { ... },
each: function(fn) { ... },
remove: function(key) { ... },
clearAll: function() { ... }
}
var store = require('store').createStore(storage)