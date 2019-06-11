Store Locator

This module allows a developer to quickly whip up a store locator module on a website. The package is about ~3.68kb gzipped.

Install

npm i store-locator --save

Configuration

import StoreLocator from 'store-locator' const locator = new StoreLocator({ lookup (request, done) { window .fetch( 'https://locations.json' , { method : 'POST' , body : JSON .stringify(request) }).then( data => done(data)) }, settings : { key : '' , lang : 'en' , region : 'US' , center : { lat : 40.7190658 , lng : -73.9969894 }, zoom : 15 , styles : { }, zoomControl : true , disableDefaultUI : true , gestureHandling : 'cooperative' , icon (location) { return '//icon.png' }, iconSize (location, currentMapZoomAmount) { return currentMapZoomAmount * 1.5 }, paginate : true , pageSize : 50 , mobilePageSize : 5 , mobileBreakpoint : 768 }, elements : { map : '.js-map' , sidebar : '.js-sidebar' , form : '.js-form' , pagination : '.js-pagination' , nextPage : '.js-next' , prevPage : '.js-prev' , filter : '.js-filter' , redo : '.js-redo' , geolocation : '.js-trigger' , geolocationFeedback : '.js-geolocation-feedback' }, templates : { sidebar (location) { return `<li> ${location.name} </li>` }, marker (location) { return `<div> ${location.name} </div>` }, empty () { return `<p>No Results Found</p>` } } })

A simple HTML example

< form class = "js-form" > < input name = "address" type = "text" placeholder = "Enter an address.." /> < select name = "distance" > < option value = "10" selected > 10 miles </ select > < option value = "20" > 20 miles </ select > </ select > < select name = "product" > < option value = "zinfandel" selected > Zinfandel </ select > < option value = "pinot-noir" > Pinot Noir </ select > </ select > </ form > < div > < div > < form > < input type = "checkbox" name = "package" value = "bottle" checked /> < input type = "checkbox" name = "package" value = "box" /> </ form > < div class = "js-sidebar" > < a class = "js-geolocation" > Use My Location </ a > </ div > < div class = "js-pagination" > < button class = "js-prev" > </ button > < button class = "js-next" > </ button > </ div > < div class = "js-map" > </ div > </ div >

A simple Javascript example

import StoreLocator from 'store-locator' import jsonp from 'jsonp' const endpoint = 'https://stockist.co/api/v1/<account-id>/locations/search' function convertToQuery ( request ) { return Object .keys(request).map( key => ( ` ${key} = ${ encodeURIComponent (request[key])} ` )).join( '&' ) } const locator = new StoreLocator({ lookup (request, next) { const query = convertToQuery(request) jsonp( ` ${endpoint} ? ${query} ` , { param : 'callback' }, (err, {locations = []}) => { if (err) { throw new Error ( ':( Oh no!' ) } locations = locations .map( ( {latitude, longitude, ...location} ) => ({ lat : latitude, lng : longitude, ...location })) next({locations}) }) }, settings : { key : '<google-maps-key>' , } })

Events

import StoreLocator from 'store-locator' const locator = new StoreLocator({ }) locator.on( 'request' , () => {}) locator.on( 'response' , () => {})

Methods

import StoreLocator from 'store-locator' const locator = new StoreLocator({ }) locator.on(event, fn) locator.off(event, fn) locator.destroy()

Creating a Google Maps API Key

The Google Maps API key needed for this module must have access to both the Google Maps Javascript API and the Geocoding API. To create this API key, head over to the Google Cloud Platform Console and enable both of these APIs for a new or existing project. You can access the API key from the "credentials" link in the sidebar. Copy the key and assign it to the key settings property.

Examples in use