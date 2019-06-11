This module allows a developer to quickly whip up a store locator module on a website. The package is about ~3.68kb gzipped.
npm i store-locator --save
import StoreLocator from 'store-locator'
const locator = new StoreLocator({
/**
* Lookup () {}
* @param {object} request A simple object carrying request information
* @param {function} done A callback function to fire when done
*
* This method is used to request locations from
* whatever backend service you are using. The function
* is provided with a request object that contains
* latitude and longitude coordinates, pagination
* information and any other values attributed to form
* elements. Eg:
*
* <form class="js-form">
* <input name="address" type="text" value="D.O.C. Wine Bar" />
* <select name="distance">
* <option value="10" selected>10 miles</select>
* <option value="20">20 miles</select>
* </select>
* <select name="product">
* <option value="zinfandel" selected>Zinfandel</select>
* <option value="pinot-noir">Pinot Noir</select>
* </select>
* </form>
*
* Equates to the following request:
*
* {
* "address": "D.O.C. Wine Bar",
* "lat": 40.7197628,
* "lng": -73.9625802,
* "distance": "20",
* "product": "zinfandel",
* "page": 1
* }
*
* Once the request to the backend endpoint has been completed,
* call the "done" function with an object that honors the following
* format:
*
* {
* "locations": [
* {
* "name": "Shelter",
* "lat": 40.7197628,
* "lng": -73.9625802,
* ...And anything else
* }
* ],
* "pageCount": 10,
* "page": 1
* }
*
* Note: The pagination properties are optional.
*
*
*/
lookup (request, done) {
window.fetch('https://locations.json', {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify(request)
}).then(data => done(data))
},
settings: {
/* Google Maps API key */
key: '',
/* Default Google Map language */
lang: 'en',
/* Default Google Map region */
region: 'US',
/* Google Map initial center point */
center: {lat: 40.7190658, lng: -73.9969894},
/* Google Map initial zoom level */
zoom: 15, //
/* Google Maps custom style JSON */
styles: { /* json.. */ },
/* Show Google Map zoom control? */
zoomControl: true,
/* Google Maps "disableDefaultUI" setting
* See: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/examples/control-disableUI */
disableDefaultUI: true,
/* Google Maps "gestureHandling" setting
* See: https://developers.google.com/maps/documentation/javascript/examples/interaction-cooperative */
gestureHandling: 'cooperative',
/* Return the icon file you would like to use for each location */
icon (location) {
return '//icon.png'
},
/* Return the icon size you would like to use for each location */
iconSize (location, currentMapZoomAmount) {
return currentMapZoomAmount * 1.5
},
/* Turns pagination off */
paginate: true,
/* Sets the page size sent to the endpoint */
pageSize: 50,
/* Sets the page size sent to the endpoint on window
* widths below the mobileBreakpoint */
mobilePageSize: 5,
/* The breakpoint that switches the pagination page size */
mobileBreakpoint: 768
},
/**
* These are the DOM element selectors that are
* used to reference different HTML nodes with-in the module.
* The elements must exist in the DOM prior to the instantiation of this
* module. These can be any type of selector supported by
* "document.querySelector"
*/
elements: {
/* A selector for an empty element that will hold the Google map */
map: '.js-map',
/* A selector for an element that will hold the list of locations */
sidebar: '.js-sidebar',
/* A selector for a form that contains inputs whose values will be added to the
* request. This form element, in most usecases, should hold at least a
* text input with [name="address"], and a submit button.
*/
form: '.js-form',
/* A selector for an element that will hold next and previous links
* to navigate between pages of results (optional).
*/
pagination: '.js-pagination',
/* A selector for the element that retrieves the next page
* of paginated results (optional).
*/
nextPage: '.js-next',
/* A selector for the element that retrieves the previous page
* of paginated results (optional).
*/
prevPage: '.js-prev',
/* An selector that can be used to reference checkboxes
* that act as filters. The module will look at the element.value
* of any of these elements and add them to the request (optional).
*/
filter: '.js-filter',
/* A selector for an element that is visible when the map's center
* has been changed. This element can be used to prompt
* the user to 'redo' their search using the map's new center (optional).
*/
redo: '.js-redo',
/* A selector for an element that, when clicked, prompts the user
* to allow your website to use their geolocation services. If the user
* accepts, this will trigger a request containing the user's current
* latitude and longitude (optional).
*/
geolocation: '.js-trigger',
/* A selector for an element that shows a loading state while
* the user's geolocation is being fetched.
*/
geolocationFeedback: '.js-geolocation-feedback'
},
/**
* These template functions render HTML in the dynamic
* aspects of the module.
*/
templates: {
/* This is used to render each location in the sidebar */
sidebar (location) {
return `<li>${location.name}</li>`
},
/* This is used to render the marker info window on the map
* (This info window is shown when the marker is clicked) */
marker (location) {
return `<div>${location.name}</div>`
},
/* This is shown in the sidebar when there are no results */
empty () {
return `<p>No Results Found</p>`
}
}
})
<form class="js-form">
<input name="address" type="text" placeholder="Enter an address.." />
<select name="distance">
<option value="10" selected>10 miles</select>
<option value="20">20 miles</select>
</select>
<select name="product">
<option value="zinfandel" selected>Zinfandel</select>
<option value="pinot-noir">Pinot Noir</select>
</select>
</form>
<div>
<div>
<form>
<input type="checkbox" name="package" value="bottle" checked />
<input type="checkbox" name="package" value="box" />
</form>
<div class="js-sidebar">
<a class="js-geolocation">Use My Location</a>
<!-- The list of locations will be rendered here -->
</div>
<div class="js-pagination">
<button class="js-prev"></button>
<button class="js-next"></button>
</div>
<div class="js-map">
<!-- The map will be rendered here -->
</div>
</div>
import StoreLocator from 'store-locator'
import jsonp from 'jsonp'
const endpoint = 'https://stockist.co/api/v1/<account-id>/locations/search'
function convertToQuery (request) {
return Object.keys(request).map(key => (
`${key}=${encodeURIComponent(request[key])}`
)).join('&')
}
const locator = new StoreLocator({
lookup (request, next) {
const query = convertToQuery(request)
jsonp(`${endpoint}?${query}`, {
param: 'callback'
}, (err, {locations = []}) => {
if (err) {
throw new Error(':( Oh no!')
}
locations = locations
.map(({latitude, longitude, ...location}) => ({
lat: latitude,
lng: longitude,
...location
}))
next({locations})
})
},
settings: {
key: '<google-maps-key>',
}
})
import StoreLocator from 'store-locator'
const locator = new StoreLocator({
// Configuration
})
/**
* This event is fired when an action triggers
* a new request for locations. This event will fire
* immediately when the triggering action happens in the DOM,
* like the submission of the form, or the clicking of a
* "Use My Location" button (.js-geolocation).
*/
locator.on('request', () => {})
/**
* This event is fired when the lookup 'done' method
* is called and the request for locations has
* been completed.
*/
locator.on('response', () => {})
import StoreLocator from 'store-locator'
const locator = new StoreLocator({
// Configuration
})
/**
* Hook into the 'request' or 'response' events.
*/
locator.on(event, fn)
/**
* Remove an existing hook for 'request' or 'response' events.
*/
locator.off(event, fn)
/**
* Destroy all event listeners and unload the map.
*/
locator.destroy()
The Google Maps API key needed for this module must have access to both the Google Maps Javascript API and the Geocoding API. To create this API key, head over to the Google Cloud Platform Console and enable both of these APIs for a new or existing project. You can access the API key from the "credentials" link in the sidebar. Copy the key and assign it to the
key settings property.