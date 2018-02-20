Cross-browser storage for all use cases, used across the web.

Store.js has been around since 2010 (first commit, v1 release). It is used in production on tens of thousands of websites, such as cnn.com, dailymotion.com, & many more.

Store.js provides basic key/value storage functionality ( get/set/remove/each ) as well as a rich set of plug-in storages and extra functionality.

Basic Usage

All you need to know to get started:

API

store.js exposes a simple API for cross-browser local storage:

store.set( 'user' , { name : 'Marcus' }) store.get( 'user' ) store.remove( 'user' ) store.clearAll() store.each( function ( value, key ) { console .log(key, '==' , value) })

Installation

Using npm:

npm i store

var store = require ( 'store' ) store.set( 'user' , { name : 'Marcus' }) store.get( 'user' ).name == 'Marcus'

Using script tag (first download one of the builds):

< script src = "path/to/my/store.legacy.min.js" > </ script > < script > store.set( 'user' , { name: 'Marcus' }) store.get( 'user' ).name == 'Marcus' </ script >

Supported Browsers

All of them, pretty much :)

To support all browsers (including IE 6, IE 7, Firefox 4, etc.), use require('store') (alias for require('store/dist/store.legacy') ) or store.legacy.min.js.

To save some kilobytes but still support all modern browsers, use require('store/dist/store.modern') or store.modern.min.js instead.

List of supported browsers

Tested on IE6+

Tested on iOS 8+

Tested on Android 4+

Tested on Firefox 4+

Tested on Chrome 27+

Tested on Safari 5+

Tested on Opera 11+

Tested on Node (with https://github.com/coolaj86/node-localStorage)

Plugins

Plugins provide additional common functionality that some users might need:

List of all Plugins

Using Plugins

With npm:

var expirePlugin = require ( 'store/plugins/expire' ) store.addPlugin(expirePlugin)

If you're using script tags, you can either use store.everything.min.js (which has all plugins built-in), or clone this repo to add or modify a build and run make build .

Write your own plugin

A store.js plugin is a function that returns an object that gets added to the store. If any of the plugin functions overrides existing functions, the plugin function can still call the original function using the first argument (super_fn).

var versionHistoryPlugin = function ( ) { var historyStore = this .namespace( 'history' ) return { set : function ( super_fn, key, value ) { var history = historyStore.get(key) || [] history.push(value) historyStore.set(key, history) return super_fn() }, getHistory : function ( key ) { return historyStore.get(key) } } } store.addPlugin(versionHistoryPlugin) store.set( 'foo' , 'bar 1' ) store.set( 'foo' , 'bar 2' ) store.getHistory( 'foo' ) == [ 'bar 1' , 'bar 2' ]

Let me know if you need more info on writing plugins. For the moment I recommend taking a look at the current plugins. Good example plugins are plugins/defaults, plugins/expire and plugins/events.

Builds

Choose which build is right for you!

List of default builds

store.everything.min.js: All the plugins, all the storages. Source

store.legacy.min.js: Full support for all tested browsers. Add plugins separately. Source

store.modern.min.js: Full support for all modern browsers. Add plugins separately. Source

store.v1-backcompat.min.js: Full backwards compatibility with store.js v1. Source

Make your own Build

If you're using npm you can create your own build:

var engine = require ( 'store/src/store-engine' ) var storages = [ require ( 'store/storages/localStorage' ), require ( 'store/storages/cookieStorage' ) ] var plugins = [ require ( 'store/plugins/defaults' ), require ( 'store/plugins/expire' ) ] var store = engine.createStore(storages, plugins) store.set( 'foo' , 'bar' , new Date ().getTime() + 3000 )

Storages

Store.js will pick the best available storage, and automatically falls back to the first available storage that works:

List of all Storages

all.js All the storages in one handy place.

localStorage.js Store values in localStorage. Great for all modern browsers.

sessionStorage.js Store values in sessionStorage.

cookieStorage.js Store values in cookies. Useful for Safari Private mode.

memoryStorage.js Store values in memory. Great fallback to ensure store functionality at all times.

oldFF-globalStorage.js Store values in globalStorage. Only useful for legacy Firefox 3+.

oldIE-userDataStorage.js Store values in userData. Only useful for legacy IE 6+.

Storages limits

Each storage has different limits, restrictions and overflow behavior on different browser. For example, Android has has a 4.57M localStorage limit in 4.0, a 2.49M limit in 4.1, and a 4.98M limit in 4.2... Yeah.

To simplify things we provide these recommendations to ensure cross browser behavior:

Storage Targets Recommendations More info all All browsers Store < 1 million characters (Except Safari Private mode) all All & Private mode Store < 32 thousand characters (Including Safari Private mode) localStorage Modern browsers Max 2mb (~1M chars) limits, android sessionStorage Modern browsers Max 5mb (~2M chars) limits cookieStorage Safari Private mode Max 4kb (~2K chars) limits userDataStorage IE5, IE6 & IE7 Max 64kb (~32K chars) limits globalStorage Firefox 2-5 Max 5mb (~2M chars) limits memoryStorage All browsers, fallback Does not persist across pages!

Write your own Storage

Chances are you won't ever need another storage. But if you do...

See storages/ for examples. Two good examples are memoryStorage and localStorage.

Basically, you just need an object that looks like this: