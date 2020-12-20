This library is a tiny (0.8KB) wrapper for
localStorage and
sessionStorage because using Storage directly is a bad idea. Here's the blogpost that explains why is that.
Warning: object access (e.g.
localStorage.foo) is not yet implemented 💥
Somewhere in your project
// storage.js
import { storageFactory } from "storage-factory";
export const local = storageFactory(() => localStorage);
export const session = storageFactory(() => sessionStorage);
When you need to use storage
import * as storage from "./storage";
function login(token) {
storage.local.setItem("token", token);
// do your other login things
}
Run the example using parcel
npx parcel example/index.html
Do you want to contribute? Awesome! Please, create an issue first and tell me about it.