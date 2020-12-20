This library is a tiny (0.8KB) wrapper for localStorage and sessionStorage because using Storage directly is a bad idea. Here's the blogpost that explains why is that.

Warning: object access (e.g. localStorage.foo ) is not yet implemented 💥

Usage

Somewhere in your project

import { storageFactory } from "storage-factory" ; export const local = storageFactory( () => localStorage); export const session = storageFactory( () => sessionStorage);

When you need to use storage

import * as storage from "./storage" ; function login ( token ) { storage.local.setItem( "token" , token); }

Example

Run the example using parcel

npx parcel example/index.html

Contribute

Do you want to contribute? Awesome! Please, create an issue first and tell me about it.