storage-factory

by Michał Załęcki
0.2.0 (see all)

Because using localStorage directly is a bad idea

npm
GitHub
CDN

9.9K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

storage-factory

CircleCI

This library is a tiny (0.8KB) wrapper for localStorage and sessionStorage because using Storage directly is a bad idea. Here's the blogpost that explains why is that.

Warning: object access (e.g. localStorage.foo) is not yet implemented 💥

Usage

Somewhere in your project

// storage.js
import { storageFactory } from "storage-factory";

export const local = storageFactory(() => localStorage);
export const session = storageFactory(() => sessionStorage);

When you need to use storage

import * as storage from "./storage";

function login(token) {
  storage.local.setItem("token", token);
  // do your other login things
}

Example

Run the example using parcel

npx parcel example/index.html

Contribute

Do you want to contribute? Awesome! Please, create an issue first and tell me about it.

