Emit events between browser tabs.
It's a small wrapper around
window.onstorage event,
which is a part of WebStorage specification and available in IE8+ browsers.
It works like a regular instance of EventEmitter, with the only difference that event is fired in all open tabs for same domain.
Possible applications:
indexeddb.onversionchange event in Safari
import sEmitter from 'storage-emitter'
// listen to "logout" event
sEmitter.on('logout', () =>
location.reload()
})
// call "logout" from another tab
sEmitter.emit('logout')
$ yarn add storage-emitter
$ npm i -S storage-emitter
Subscribe on
event across all open application instances.
Emit
event with
args to all open tabs.
Unsubscribe from all events or one specific
event.