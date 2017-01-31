Emit events between browser tabs.

It's a small wrapper around window.onstorage event, which is a part of WebStorage specification and available in IE8+ browsers.

It works like a regular instance of EventEmitter, with the only difference that event is fired in all open tabs for same domain.

Possible applications:

perform logout in all open tabs

in all open tabs sync in-memory objects between browser tabs, like swarm.js

polyfill indexeddb.onversionchange event in Safari

Example

import sEmitter from 'storage-emitter' sEmitter.on( 'logout' , () => location.reload() }) sEmitter.emit( 'logout' )

Installation

$ yarn add storage -emitter $ npm i -S storage -emitter

API

Subscribe on event across all open application instances.

Emit event with args to all open tabs.

Unsubscribe from all events or one specific event .

License

MIT