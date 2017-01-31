openbase logo
storage-emitter

by Aleksey Kulikov
2.0.1 (see all)

Emit events between browser tabs

Popularity

Downloads/wk

614

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

storage-emitter

Emit events between browser tabs.

It's a small wrapper around window.onstorage event, which is a part of WebStorage specification and available in IE8+ browsers.

It works like a regular instance of EventEmitter, with the only difference that event is fired in all open tabs for same domain.

Possible applications:

  • perform logout in all open tabs
  • sync in-memory objects between browser tabs, like swarm.js
  • polyfill indexeddb.onversionchange event in Safari

Example

import sEmitter from 'storage-emitter'

// listen to "logout" event

sEmitter.on('logout', () =>
  location.reload()
})

// call "logout" from another tab

sEmitter.emit('logout')

Installation

$ yarn add storage-emitter
$ npm i -S storage-emitter

API

sEmitter.on(event, callback)

Subscribe on event across all open application instances.

sEmitter.emit(event, args)

Emit event with args to all open tabs.

sEmitter.off([event])

Unsubscribe from all events or one specific event.

License

MIT

Alternatives

Tutorials

