Detect if web storage is available and functional

.

This microscopically small module contains only a single function, storageAvailable , that detects whether the Web Storage API methods are available. The reason you would want to use a separate module for feature detecting Web Storage is because it is hard and error prone.

This function is the one recommended by the MDN documentation on Web Storage. I can claim copyright (and share it with you under the MIT license) because I contributed that part of the docs.

Install

npm install --save storage-available

Require

var storageAvailable = require ( 'storage-available' )

Import

import storageAvailable from 'storage-available'

Usage

if (storageAvailable( 'localStorage' )) { } else { }

You can test for sessionStorage instead by calling storageAvailable('sessionStorage') .

NOTE: This module is intended for use in the browser, or other environments that natively support Web Storage. Use it via a web bundler such as Browserify or Webpack.

Credits

Credits to Paul Irish for hist gist summarizing the development of feature detecting localStorage, and to all people who contributed fixes to it in that process.

Credits to Lucius Gaitán for his PR which adds Typescript support!

Copyright

Copyright 2016, 2018 by Stijn de Witt and Lucius Gaitán. Some rights reserved.

License

Licensed under the MIT Open Source license.