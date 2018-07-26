openbase logo
storage-available

by Stijn de Witt
1.1.0 (see all)

Detect if web storage is available and functional

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.3K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

storage-available

Detect if web storage is available and functional

npm license

.

This microscopically small module contains only a single function, storageAvailable, that detects whether the Web Storage API methods are available. The reason you would want to use a separate module for feature detecting Web Storage is because it is hard and error prone.

This function is the one recommended by the MDN documentation on Web Storage. I can claim copyright (and share it with you under the MIT license) because I contributed that part of the docs.

Install

npm install --save storage-available

Require

var storageAvailable = require('storage-available')

Import

import storageAvailable from 'storage-available'

Usage

if (storageAvailable('localStorage')) {
  // Yippee! We can use localStorage awesomeness
}
else {
  // Too bad, no localStorage for us
}

You can test for sessionStorage instead by calling storageAvailable('sessionStorage').

NOTE: This module is intended for use in the browser, or other environments that natively support Web Storage. Use it via a web bundler such as Browserify or Webpack.

Credits

Credits to Paul Irish for hist gist summarizing the development of feature detecting localStorage, and to all people who contributed fixes to it in that process.

Credits to Lucius Gaitán for his PR which adds Typescript support!

Issues

Add an issue in this project's issue tracker to let me know of any problems you find, or questions you may have.

Copyright 2016, 2018 by Stijn de Witt and Lucius Gaitán. Some rights reserved.

License

Licensed under the MIT Open Source license.

