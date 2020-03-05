openbase logo
stopwords-it

by stopwords-iso
0.4.0 (see all)

Italian stopwords collection

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Stopwords Italian (IT)

Build Status

The most comprehensive collection of stopwords for the italian language.

A multiple language collection is also available.

Usage

The collection comes in a JSON format and a text format. You are free to use this collection any way you like. It is only currently published on npm and bower.

$ npm install stopwords-it

$ bower install stopwords-it

// Node
const stopwords = require('stopwords-it'); // array of stopwords

Contributing

If you wish to remove or update some of the stopwords, please file an issue first before sending a PR on the repo of the specific language.

If you would like to add a stopword or a new set of stopwords, please add them as a new text file insie the raw directory then send a PR.

Please send a separate PR on the main repo to credit the source of the added stopwords.

Credits

All stopwords sources are listed on the main repo.

