stopwords-iso

1.1.0 (see all)

All languages stopwords collection

Overview

Readme

Stopwords ISO

The most comprehensive collection of stopwords for multiple languages.

The collection follows the ISO 639-1 language code.

If you only need stopwords for a specific language, there is a separate collection for each.

Usage

The collection is in JSON format. You are free to use this collection any way you like.

It is only currently published on npm, bower, and pip.

Node/JavaScript

$ npm install stopwords-iso

$ bower install stopwords-iso

// Node
const stopwords = require('stopwords-iso');  // object of stopwords for multiple languages
const english = stopwords.en;  // English stopwords

Python

$ pip install stopwordsiso

# Python
import stopwordsiso as stopwords

stopwords.has_lang("th")  # check if there is a stopwords for the language
stopwords.langs()  # return a set of all the supported languages
stopwords.stopwords("en")  # English stopwords
stopwords.stopwords(["de", "id", "zh"])  # German, Indonesian, and Chinese stopwords
stopwords.stopwords("xxx")  # an empty set will be returned for unknown language

Contributing

If you wish to remove or update some of the stopwords, please file an issue first before sending a PR on the repo of the specific language.

If you would like to add a stopword or a new set of stopwords, please add them as a new text file on the repo of the corresponding language.

Credits

All stopwords sources are listed here.

List of Included Languages

This table lists the entire set of ISO 639-1:2002 codes, with a check mark indicating those language codes that are found in stopwords-iso.json.

The list of codes itself is from www.loc.gov, which is the official "language codes list" and is linked to from www.iso.org.

ISO 639-1 CodeLanguageIncluded Here
aaAfar
abAbkhazian
afAfrikaans
akAkan
sqAlbanian
amAmharic
arArabic
anAragonese
hyArmenian
asAssamese
avAvaric
aeAvestan
ayAymara
azAzerbaijani
baBashkir
bmBambara
euBasque
beBelarusian
bnBengali
bhBihari languages
biBislama
boTibetan
bsBosnian
brBreton
bgBulgarian
myBurmese
caCatalan; Valencian
csCzech
chChamorro
ceChechen
zhChinese
cuChurch Slavic; Old Slavonic; Church Slavonic; Old Bulgarian; Old Church Slavonic
cvChuvash
kwCornish
coCorsican
crCree
cyWelsh
daDanish
deGerman
dvDivehi; Dhivehi; Maldivian
nlDutch; Flemish
dzDzongkha
elGreek, Modern (1453-)
enEnglish
eoEsperanto
etEstonian
eeEwe
foFaroese
faPersian
fjFijian
fiFinnish
frFrench
fyWestern Frisian
ffFulah
kaGeorgian
gdGaelic; Scottish Gaelic
gaIrish
glGalician
gvManx
gnGuarani
guGujarati
htHaitian; Haitian Creole
haHausa
heHebrew
hzHerero
hiHindi
hoHiri Motu
hrCroatian
huHungarian
igIgbo
isIcelandic
ioIdo
iiSichuan Yi; Nuosu
iuInuktitut
ieInterlingue; Occidental
iaInterlingua (International Auxiliary Language Association)
idIndonesian
ikInupiaq
itItalian
jvJavanese
jaJapanese
klKalaallisut; Greenlandic
knKannada
ksKashmiri
krKanuri
kkKazakh
kmCentral Khmer
kiKikuyu; Gikuyu
rwKinyarwanda
kyKirghiz; Kyrgyz
kvKomi
kgKongo
koKorean
kjKuanyama; Kwanyama
kuKurdish
loLao
laLatin
lvLatvian
liLimburgan; Limburger; Limburgish
lnLingala
ltLithuanian
lbLuxembourgish; Letzeburgesch
luLuba-Katanga
lgGanda
mkMacedonian
mhMarshallese
mlMalayalam
miMaori
mrMarathi
msMalay
mgMalagasy
mtMaltese
mnMongolian
naNauru
nvNavajo; Navaho
nrNdebele, South; South Ndebele
ndNdebele, North; North Ndebele
ngNdonga
neNepali
nnNorwegian Nynorsk; Nynorsk, Norwegian
nbBokmål, Norwegian; Norwegian Bokmål
noNorwegian
nyChichewa; Chewa; Nyanja
ocOccitan (post 1500)
ojOjibwa
orOriya
omOromo
osOssetian; Ossetic
paPanjabi; Punjabi
piPali
plPolish
ptPortuguese
psPushto; Pashto
quQuechua
rmRomansh
roRomanian; Moldavian; Moldovan
rnRundi
ruRussian
sgSango
saSanskrit
siSinhala; Sinhalese
skSlovak
slSlovenian
seNorthern Sami
smSamoan
snShona
sdSindhi
soSomali
stSotho, Southern
esSpanish; Castilian
scSardinian
srSerbian
ssSwati
suSundanese
swSwahili
svSwedish
tyTahitian
taTamil
ttTatar
teTelugu
tgTajik
tlTagalog
thThai
tiTigrinya
toTonga (Tonga Islands)
tnTswana
tsTsonga
tkTurkmen
trTurkish
twTwi
ugUighur; Uyghur
ukUkrainian
urUrdu
uzUzbek
veVenda
viVietnamese
voVolapük
waWalloon
woWolof
xhXhosa
yiYiddish
yoYoruba
zaZhuang; Chuang
zuZulu

