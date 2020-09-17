The most comprehensive collection of stopwords for multiple languages.
The collection follows the ISO 639-1 language code.
If you only need stopwords for a specific language, there is a separate collection for each.
The collection is in JSON format. You are free to use this collection any way you like.
It is only currently published on npm, bower, and pip.
$ npm install stopwords-iso
$ bower install stopwords-iso
// Node
const stopwords = require('stopwords-iso'); // object of stopwords for multiple languages
const english = stopwords.en; // English stopwords
$ pip install stopwordsiso
# Python
import stopwordsiso as stopwords
stopwords.has_lang("th") # check if there is a stopwords for the language
stopwords.langs() # return a set of all the supported languages
stopwords.stopwords("en") # English stopwords
stopwords.stopwords(["de", "id", "zh"]) # German, Indonesian, and Chinese stopwords
stopwords.stopwords("xxx") # an empty set will be returned for unknown language
If you wish to remove or update some of the stopwords, please file an issue first before sending a PR on the repo of the specific language.
If you would like to add a stopword or a new set of stopwords, please add them as a new text file on the repo of the corresponding language.
All stopwords sources are listed here.
This table lists the entire set of ISO 639-1:2002 codes, with a check
mark indicating those language codes that are found in
stopwords-iso.json.
The list of codes itself is from www.loc.gov, which is the official "language codes list" and is linked to from www.iso.org.
|ISO 639-1 Code
|Language
|Included Here
|aa
|Afar
|ab
|Abkhazian
|af
|Afrikaans
|✓
|ak
|Akan
|sq
|Albanian
|am
|Amharic
|ar
|Arabic
|✓
|an
|Aragonese
|hy
|Armenian
|✓
|as
|Assamese
|av
|Avaric
|ae
|Avestan
|ay
|Aymara
|az
|Azerbaijani
|ba
|Bashkir
|bm
|Bambara
|eu
|Basque
|✓
|be
|Belarusian
|bn
|Bengali
|✓
|bh
|Bihari languages
|bi
|Bislama
|bo
|Tibetan
|bs
|Bosnian
|br
|Breton
|✓
|bg
|Bulgarian
|✓
|my
|Burmese
|ca
|Catalan; Valencian
|✓
|cs
|Czech
|✓
|ch
|Chamorro
|ce
|Chechen
|zh
|Chinese
|✓
|cu
|Church Slavic; Old Slavonic; Church Slavonic; Old Bulgarian; Old Church Slavonic
|cv
|Chuvash
|kw
|Cornish
|co
|Corsican
|cr
|Cree
|cy
|Welsh
|da
|Danish
|✓
|de
|German
|✓
|dv
|Divehi; Dhivehi; Maldivian
|nl
|Dutch; Flemish
|✓
|dz
|Dzongkha
|el
|Greek, Modern (1453-)
|✓
|en
|English
|✓
|eo
|Esperanto
|✓
|et
|Estonian
|✓
|ee
|Ewe
|fo
|Faroese
|fa
|Persian
|✓
|fj
|Fijian
|fi
|Finnish
|✓
|fr
|French
|✓
|fy
|Western Frisian
|ff
|Fulah
|ka
|Georgian
|gd
|Gaelic; Scottish Gaelic
|ga
|Irish
|✓
|gl
|Galician
|✓
|gv
|Manx
|gn
|Guarani
|gu
|Gujarati
|✓
|ht
|Haitian; Haitian Creole
|ha
|Hausa
|✓
|he
|Hebrew
|✓
|hz
|Herero
|hi
|Hindi
|✓
|ho
|Hiri Motu
|hr
|Croatian
|✓
|hu
|Hungarian
|✓
|ig
|Igbo
|is
|Icelandic
|io
|Ido
|ii
|Sichuan Yi; Nuosu
|iu
|Inuktitut
|ie
|Interlingue; Occidental
|ia
|Interlingua (International Auxiliary Language Association)
|id
|Indonesian
|✓
|ik
|Inupiaq
|it
|Italian
|✓
|jv
|Javanese
|ja
|Japanese
|✓
|kl
|Kalaallisut; Greenlandic
|kn
|Kannada
|ks
|Kashmiri
|kr
|Kanuri
|kk
|Kazakh
|km
|Central Khmer
|ki
|Kikuyu; Gikuyu
|rw
|Kinyarwanda
|ky
|Kirghiz; Kyrgyz
|kv
|Komi
|kg
|Kongo
|ko
|Korean
|✓
|kj
|Kuanyama; Kwanyama
|ku
|Kurdish
|✓
|lo
|Lao
|la
|Latin
|✓
|lv
|Latvian
|✓
|li
|Limburgan; Limburger; Limburgish
|ln
|Lingala
|lt
|Lithuanian
|✓
|lb
|Luxembourgish; Letzeburgesch
|lu
|Luba-Katanga
|lg
|Ganda
|mk
|Macedonian
|mh
|Marshallese
|ml
|Malayalam
|mi
|Maori
|mr
|Marathi
|✓
|ms
|Malay
|✓
|mg
|Malagasy
|mt
|Maltese
|mn
|Mongolian
|na
|Nauru
|nv
|Navajo; Navaho
|nr
|Ndebele, South; South Ndebele
|nd
|Ndebele, North; North Ndebele
|ng
|Ndonga
|ne
|Nepali
|nn
|Norwegian Nynorsk; Nynorsk, Norwegian
|nb
|Bokmål, Norwegian; Norwegian Bokmål
|no
|Norwegian
|✓
|ny
|Chichewa; Chewa; Nyanja
|oc
|Occitan (post 1500)
|oj
|Ojibwa
|or
|Oriya
|om
|Oromo
|os
|Ossetian; Ossetic
|pa
|Panjabi; Punjabi
|pi
|Pali
|pl
|Polish
|✓
|pt
|Portuguese
|✓
|ps
|Pushto; Pashto
|qu
|Quechua
|rm
|Romansh
|ro
|Romanian; Moldavian; Moldovan
|✓
|rn
|Rundi
|ru
|Russian
|✓
|sg
|Sango
|sa
|Sanskrit
|si
|Sinhala; Sinhalese
|sk
|Slovak
|✓
|sl
|Slovenian
|✓
|se
|Northern Sami
|sm
|Samoan
|sn
|Shona
|sd
|Sindhi
|so
|Somali
|✓
|st
|Sotho, Southern
|✓
|es
|Spanish; Castilian
|✓
|sc
|Sardinian
|sr
|Serbian
|ss
|Swati
|su
|Sundanese
|sw
|Swahili
|✓
|sv
|Swedish
|✓
|ty
|Tahitian
|ta
|Tamil
|tt
|Tatar
|te
|Telugu
|tg
|Tajik
|tl
|Tagalog
|✓
|th
|Thai
|✓
|ti
|Tigrinya
|to
|Tonga (Tonga Islands)
|tn
|Tswana
|ts
|Tsonga
|tk
|Turkmen
|tr
|Turkish
|✓
|tw
|Twi
|ug
|Uighur; Uyghur
|uk
|Ukrainian
|✓
|ur
|Urdu
|✓
|uz
|Uzbek
|ve
|Venda
|vi
|Vietnamese
|✓
|vo
|Volapük
|wa
|Walloon
|wo
|Wolof
|xh
|Xhosa
|yi
|Yiddish
|yo
|Yoruba
|✓
|za
|Zhuang; Chuang
|zu
|Zulu
|✓