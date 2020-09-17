Stopwords ISO

The most comprehensive collection of stopwords for multiple languages.

The collection follows the ISO 639-1 language code.

If you only need stopwords for a specific language, there is a separate collection for each.

Usage

The collection is in JSON format. You are free to use this collection any way you like.

It is only currently published on npm, bower, and pip.

$ npm install stopwords-iso

$ bower install stopwords-iso

const stopwords = require ( 'stopwords-iso' ); const english = stopwords.en;

Python

$ pip install stopwordsiso

import stopwordsiso as stopwords stopwords.has_lang( "th" ) stopwords.langs() stopwords.stopwords( "en" ) stopwords.stopwords([ "de" , "id" , "zh" ]) stopwords.stopwords( "xxx" )

Contributing

If you wish to remove or update some of the stopwords, please file an issue first before sending a PR on the repo of the specific language.

If you would like to add a stopword or a new set of stopwords, please add them as a new text file on the repo of the corresponding language.

Credits

All stopwords sources are listed here.

List of Included Languages

This table lists the entire set of ISO 639-1:2002 codes, with a check mark indicating those language codes that are found in stopwords-iso.json .

The list of codes itself is from www.loc.gov, which is the official "language codes list" and is linked to from www.iso.org.