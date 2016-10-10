The most comprehensive collection of stopwords for the english language.
A multiple language collection is also available.
The collection comes in a JSON format and a text format. You are free to use this collection any way you like. It is only currently published on npm and bower.
$ npm install stopwords-en
$ bower install stopwords-en
// Node
const stopwords = require('stopwords-en'); // array of stopwords
If you wish to remove or update some of the stopwords, please file an issue first before sending a PR on the repo of the specific language.
If you would like to add a stopword or a new set of stopwords, please add them as a new text file insie the
raw directory then send a PR.
Please send a separate PR on the main repo to credit the source of the added stopwords.
All stopwords sources are listed on the main repo.