openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sto

stopwords

by Huned Botee
0.0.9 (see all)

npm install stopwords

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Stopwords for node.js

main repo: https://github.com/huned/node-stopwords

Overview

Stopwords in multiple languages that you can easily use with your node.js programs. Currently provides stopwords for the following languages:

  • Dutch
  • English
  • French
  • German
  • Spanish
  • Italian

Stopwords in other languages are welcome as pull requests to https://github.com/huned/node-stopwords

Install

npm install stopwords

Usage

    // get an array of dutch stopwords
    require('stopwords').dutch;

    // get an array of english stopwords
    require('stopwords').english;

    // get an array of french stopwords
    require('stopwords').french;

    // get an array of german stopwords
    require('stopwords').german;

    // get an array of spanish stopwords
    require('stopwords').spanish;

    // get an array of italian stopwords
    require('stopwords').italian;

Contributors

  • Marcel Radischat (contributed German stopwords)
  • Leonardo Giovanetti (contributed Spanish stopwords)
  • Jean-Elie Barjonet (contributed French stopwords)
  • Rocco Musolino (contributed Italian stopwords)
  • Wietse de Vries (contributed Dutch stopwords)
  • Huned Botee (original author)

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial