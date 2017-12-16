Stopwords for node.js

main repo: https://github.com/huned/node-stopwords

Overview

Stopwords in multiple languages that you can easily use with your node.js programs. Currently provides stopwords for the following languages:

Dutch

English

French

German

Spanish

Italian

Stopwords in other languages are welcome as pull requests to https://github.com/huned/node-stopwords

Install

npm install stopwords

Usage

// get an array of dutch stopwords require('stopwords').dutch; // get an array of english stopwords require('stopwords').english; // get an array of french stopwords require('stopwords').french; // get an array of german stopwords require('stopwords').german; // get an array of spanish stopwords require('stopwords').spanish; // get an array of italian stopwords require('stopwords').italian;

Contributors

Marcel Radischat (contributed German stopwords)

Leonardo Giovanetti (contributed Spanish stopwords)

Jean-Elie Barjonet (contributed French stopwords)

Rocco Musolino (contributed Italian stopwords)

Wietse de Vries (contributed Dutch stopwords)

Huned Botee (original author)

License

MIT