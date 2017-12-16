main repo: https://github.com/huned/node-stopwords
Stopwords in multiple languages that you can easily use with your node.js programs. Currently provides stopwords for the following languages:
Stopwords in other languages are welcome as pull requests to https://github.com/huned/node-stopwords
npm install stopwords
// get an array of dutch stopwords
require('stopwords').dutch;
// get an array of english stopwords
require('stopwords').english;
// get an array of french stopwords
require('stopwords').french;
// get an array of german stopwords
require('stopwords').german;
// get an array of spanish stopwords
require('stopwords').spanish;
// get an array of italian stopwords
require('stopwords').italian;
MIT