Limit the execution rate of a function using the token bucket algorithm. Useful for scenarios such as REST APIs consumption where the amount of requests per unit of time should not exceed a given threshold.
npm install --save stopcock
The module exports a single function that takes two arguments.
stopcock(fn[, options])
Returns a function which should be called instead of
fn.
fn - The function to rate limit calls to.
options - A plain JavaScript object that contains the configuration options.
limit - The maximum number of allowed calls per
interval. Defaults to 2.
interval - The timespan where
limit is calculated. Defaults to 1000.
bucketSize - The capacity of the bucket. Defaults to 40.
queueSize - The maximum size of the internal queue. Defaults to 2^32 - 1
which is the maximum array size in JavaScript.
A function that returns a promise which resolves to the value returned by the
original
fn function. The returned function has a
size accessor property
which returns the internal queue size. When the queue is at capacity the promise
is rejected.
const stopcock = require('stopcock');
function request(i) {
return Promise.resolve(`${i} - ${new Date().toISOString()}`);
}
function log(data) {
console.log(data);
}
const get = stopcock(request, { bucketSize: 5 });
for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
get(i).then(log);
}
/*
0 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.938Z
1 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.940Z
2 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.940Z
3 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.940Z
4 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.940Z
5 - 2017-03-30T16:46:40.443Z
6 - 2017-03-30T16:46:40.943Z
7 - 2017-03-30T16:46:41.441Z
8 - 2017-03-30T16:46:41.942Z
9 - 2017-03-30T16:46:42.439Z
*/