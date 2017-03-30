openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sto

stopcock

by Luigi Pinca
1.1.0 (see all)

Limit the execution rate of a function using the token bucket algorithm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35.8K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stopcock

Version npm Build Status Coverage Status

Limit the execution rate of a function using the token bucket algorithm. Useful for scenarios such as REST APIs consumption where the amount of requests per unit of time should not exceed a given threshold.

Install

npm install --save stopcock

API

The module exports a single function that takes two arguments.

stopcock(fn[, options])

Returns a function which should be called instead of fn.

Arguments

  • fn - The function to rate limit calls to.
  • options - A plain JavaScript object that contains the configuration options.

Options

  • limit - The maximum number of allowed calls per interval. Defaults to 2.
  • interval - The timespan where limit is calculated. Defaults to 1000.
  • bucketSize - The capacity of the bucket. Defaults to 40.
  • queueSize - The maximum size of the internal queue. Defaults to 2^32 - 1 which is the maximum array size in JavaScript.

Return value

A function that returns a promise which resolves to the value returned by the original fn function. The returned function has a size accessor property which returns the internal queue size. When the queue is at capacity the promise is rejected.

Example

const stopcock = require('stopcock');

function request(i) {
  return Promise.resolve(`${i} - ${new Date().toISOString()}`);
}

function log(data) {
  console.log(data);
}

const get = stopcock(request, { bucketSize: 5 });

for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
  get(i).then(log);
}

/*
0 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.938Z
1 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.940Z
2 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.940Z
3 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.940Z
4 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.940Z
5 - 2017-03-30T16:46:40.443Z
6 - 2017-03-30T16:46:40.943Z
7 - 2017-03-30T16:46:41.441Z
8 - 2017-03-30T16:46:41.942Z
9 - 2017-03-30T16:46:42.439Z
*/

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial