stopcock

Limit the execution rate of a function using the token bucket algorithm. Useful for scenarios such as REST APIs consumption where the amount of requests per unit of time should not exceed a given threshold.

Install

npm install --save stopcock

API

The module exports a single function that takes two arguments.

Returns a function which should be called instead of fn .

Arguments

fn - The function to rate limit calls to.

- The function to rate limit calls to. options - A plain JavaScript object that contains the configuration options.

Options

limit - The maximum number of allowed calls per interval . Defaults to 2.

- The maximum number of allowed calls per . Defaults to 2. interval - The timespan where limit is calculated. Defaults to 1000.

- The timespan where is calculated. Defaults to 1000. bucketSize - The capacity of the bucket. Defaults to 40.

- The capacity of the bucket. Defaults to 40. queueSize - The maximum size of the internal queue. Defaults to 2^32 - 1 which is the maximum array size in JavaScript.

Return value

A function that returns a promise which resolves to the value returned by the original fn function. The returned function has a size accessor property which returns the internal queue size. When the queue is at capacity the promise is rejected.

Example

const stopcock = require ( 'stopcock' ); function request ( i ) { return Promise .resolve( ` ${i} - ${ new Date ().toISOString()} ` ); } function log ( data ) { console .log(data); } const get = stopcock(request, { bucketSize: 5 }); for ( let i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { get (i).then(log); } /* 0 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.938Z 1 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.940Z 2 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.940Z 3 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.940Z 4 - 2017-03-30T16:46:39.940Z 5 - 2017-03-30T16:46:40.443Z 6 - 2017-03-30T16:46:40.943Z 7 - 2017-03-30T16:46:41.441Z 8 - 2017-03-30T16:46:41.942Z 9 - 2017-03-30T16:46:42.439Z */

License

MIT