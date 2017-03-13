Shut down your computer with your phone 📱 (works on OS X, Linux and Windows)

Install

npm install -g stop-server

stop-server start

Usage

Visit http://your-local-ip:5709 on your phone. You should see this page:

Important if you're on OS X or Linux, you need to allow commands to be used without sudo:

your-username ALL=NOPASSWD: /sbin/shutdown your-username ALL=NOPASSWD: /usr/sbin/pm-suspend

Tip for easier access, you can get a QR code by going to http://localhost:5709/qr.html from your computer

Uninstall

npm rm -g stop-server

How it works?

stop-server is a simple Express server with only 2 routes:

POST http: POST http:

License

MIT - typicode 🌵