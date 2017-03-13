openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ss

stop-server

by typicode
0.3.0 (see all)

📱 Shut down your computer with your phone

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109

GitHub Stars

332

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stop-server

Shut down your computer with your phone 📱 (works on OS X, Linux and Windows)

Install

npm install -g stop-server

stop-server start # Need to be done only once

Usage

Visit http://your-local-ip:5709 on your phone. You should see this page:

Important if you're on OS X or Linux, you need to allow commands to be used without sudo:

# Run 'sudo visudo' and add
your-username ALL=NOPASSWD: /sbin/shutdown       # OS X and Linux
your-username ALL=NOPASSWD: /usr/sbin/pm-suspend # Linux only

Tip for easier access, you can get a QR code by going to http://localhost:5709/qr.html from your computer

Uninstall

npm rm -g stop-server

How it works?

stop-server is a simple Express server with only 2 routes:

POST http://your-local-ip:5709/power-off
POST http://your-local-ip:5709/sleep

License

MIT - typicode 🌵

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial