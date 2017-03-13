Shut down your computer with your phone 📱 (works on OS X, Linux and Windows)
npm install -g stop-server
stop-server start # Need to be done only once
Visit
http://your-local-ip:5709 on your phone. You should see this page:
Important if you're on OS X or Linux, you need to allow commands to be used without sudo:
# Run 'sudo visudo' and add
your-username ALL=NOPASSWD: /sbin/shutdown # OS X and Linux
your-username ALL=NOPASSWD: /usr/sbin/pm-suspend # Linux only
Tip for easier access, you can get a QR code by going to http://localhost:5709/qr.html from your computer
npm rm -g stop-server
stop-server is a simple Express server with only 2 routes:
POST http://your-local-ip:5709/power-off
POST http://your-local-ip:5709/sleep
MIT - typicode 🌵