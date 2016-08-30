Make a dynamic website static by downloading it.
$ npm install stop
var url = require('url');
var stop = require('stop');
stop.getWebsiteStream('http://example.com', {
filter: function (currentURL) {
return url.parse(currentURL).hostname === 'example.com';
},
parallel: 1
})
.syphon(stop.addFavicon())
.syphon(stop.addManifest('/app.manifest', {addLinks: true}))
.syphon(stop.minifyJS())
.syphon(stop.minifyCSS({deadCode: true}))
.syphon(stop.log())
.syphon(stop.checkStatusCodes([200]))
.syphon(stop.writeFileSystem(__dirname + '/output'))
.wait().done(function () {
console.log('success');
});
MIT
