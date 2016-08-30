Stop

Make a dynamic website static by downloading it.

Installation

npm install stop

Example Usage

var url = require ( 'url' ); var stop = require ( 'stop' ); stop.getWebsiteStream( 'http://example.com' , { filter : function ( currentURL ) { return url.parse(currentURL).hostname === 'example.com' ; }, parallel : 1 }) .syphon(stop.addFavicon()) .syphon(stop.addManifest( '/app.manifest' , { addLinks : true })) .syphon(stop.minifyJS()) .syphon(stop.minifyCSS({ deadCode : true })) .syphon(stop.log()) .syphon(stop.checkStatusCodes([ 200 ])) .syphon(stop.writeFileSystem(__dirname + '/output' )) .wait().done( function ( ) { console .log( 'success' ); });

License

MIT

If you find it useful, a payment via gittip would be appreciated.