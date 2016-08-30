openbase logo
by Forbes Lindesay
3.1.0 (see all)

stop complicating your static website building

Popularity

Downloads/wk

601

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Stop

Make a dynamic website static by downloading it.

Installation

$ npm install stop

Example Usage

var url = require('url');
var stop = require('stop');

stop.getWebsiteStream('http://example.com', {
  filter: function (currentURL) {
    return url.parse(currentURL).hostname === 'example.com';
  },
  parallel: 1
})
.syphon(stop.addFavicon())
.syphon(stop.addManifest('/app.manifest', {addLinks: true}))
.syphon(stop.minifyJS())
.syphon(stop.minifyCSS({deadCode: true}))
.syphon(stop.log())
.syphon(stop.checkStatusCodes([200]))
.syphon(stop.writeFileSystem(__dirname + '/output'))
.wait().done(function () {
  console.log('success');
});

License

MIT

If you find it useful, a payment via gittip would be appreciated.

