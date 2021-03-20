Stone.js: Javascript i18n Library

Stone.js is a client-side gettext-like Javascript internationalization library that provides many useful functionalities like:

immediate translation (gettext)

differed translation using lazy strings (lazyGettext)

Javascript and HTML internationalization

replacement support inside translated strings

plural forms support (ngettext/lazyNgettext)

tools to extract/update/build translatable strings (see stonejs-tools)

Getting Started

Getting Stone.js

Standalone Version

First download Stone.js zip or clone the repository.

Then include the stonejs.js or stonejs.min.js (from the dist folder) in you HTML page, and create an alias for the Stone.gettext function:

< script src = "dist/stonejs.js" > </ script > < script > window ._ = Stone.gettext; </ script >

NPM and Browserify

First install the stonejs package:

npm install --save stonejs

Then include it where you need it, and create an alias for the Stone.gettext function:

var Stone = require ( "stonejs" ); var _ = Stone.gettext; import Stone, { gettext as _ } from "stonejs" ;

Internationalize Your Application

Internationalize Javascript

To internationalize your Javascript files, you just have to "mark" all translatable strings of your application by passing them to the gettext function.

Example:

var text = "Hello World" ; var text = _( "Hello World" );

Internationalize HTML

To internationalize your HTML files, you just have to add the stonejs attribute to all translatable tags.

Example:

< div > Hello World </ div > < div stonejs > Hello World </ div >

NOTE: To allow Stone.js to translate your DOM, you have to enable DOM scan:

Stone.enableDomScan( true );

Extract/Translate/Build Translatable Strings

Once you have internationalized your application, you will have to:

Extract the translatable strings from your js and html files,

Translate the extracted strings,

Build your translation inside string catalogs.

For all those steps, you can use the Stone.js tools available here:

Load Catalogs / Enable Translation of your application

The last step to display your application into plenty of languages is to load the catalogs you built with stonejs-tools and set the current locale.

NOTE: Stone.js Tools can build the catalogs in two formats: js and json . Be careful if you use the javascript one. You should include the catalog file after the stonejs lib is loaded (you should include it after in your HTML file if you are using the standalone version of the lib, and if you use the npm/browserify version, you should include the file after the first time you require the library).

Example:

< script src = "dist/stonejs.js" > </ script > < script > var catalogs = { "fr" : { "plural-forms" : "nplurals=2; plural=(n > 1);" , "messages" : { "Hello World" : [ "Bonjour le monde" ], "Hello {name}" : [ "Bonjour {name}" ] } }, "it" : { "plural-forms" : "nplurals=2; plural=(n != 1);" , "messages" : { "Hello World" : [ "Buongiorno il mondo" ], "Hello {name}" : [ "Buongiorno {name}" ] } } }; window ._ = Stone.gettext; Stone.addCatalogs(catalogs); Stone.enableDomScan( true ); Stone.setLocale( "fr" ); console .log(_( "Hello World" )); console .log(_( "Hello World" , "it" )); console .log(_( "Hello {name}" , { name : "John" })); console .log(_( "Hello {name}" , { name : "John" }, "it" )); var text = Stone.lazyGettext( "Hello World" ); console .log(text.toString()); Stone.setLocale( "it" ); console .log(text.toString()); Stone.setLocale( "c" ); console .log(text.toString()); Stone.setLocale( "foo" ); console .log(text.toString()); </ script >

API

Translates the given string to the current language.

String : Stone .gettext ( < string > [, locale] ); String : Stone .gettext ( < string > [, replacements] [, locale] );

params:

string : The string to translate.

: The string to translate. locale : The locale string to use for translation (optional, default: current locale).

: The locale string to use for translation (optional, default: current locale). replacements : an object containing replacements for the string (optional, see example below).

returns:

The translated string.

Examples:

var text1 = Stone.gettext( "Hello World" ); var text1 = Stone.gettext( "Hello World" , "it" ); var text2 = Stone.gettext( "Hello {name}" , { name : "John" }); var text3 = Stone.gettext( "Hello {name}" , { name : "John" }, "it" );

Same as Stone.gettext but returns a Stone.LazyString instead of a String .

String : Stone .lazyGettext ( < string > [, locale] ); String : Stone .lazyGettext ( < string > [, replacements] [, locale] );

Translates the given strings to the current language with plural support.

String: Stone.ngettext( < string > , < stringPlural > , < number > [, locale] ); String: Stone.ngettext( < string > , < stringPlural > , < number > [, replacements] [, locale] );

params:

string : The string to translate, in English singular form.

: The string to translate, in English singular form. stringPlural : The string to translate, in English plural form.

: The string to translate, in English plural form. number : The number that determines plural forms

: The number that determines plural forms locale : The locale string to use for translation (optional, default: current locale).

: The locale string to use for translation (optional, default: current locale). replacements : an object containing replacements for the string (optional, see example below).

Note: 'n' is an implicit replacement for given number.

returns:

The translated string, in some plural form.

Examples:

var text1 = Stone.ngettext( "one apple" , "{nbApples} apples" , 3 , { nbApples : 3 }); var text2 = Stone.ngettext( "{n} apple" , "{n} apples" , 3 , { n : 3 }); var text3 = Stone.ngettext( "{n} apple" , "{n} apples" , 3 );

Same as Stone.ngettext but returns a Stone.LazyNString instead of a String .

Adds one (or more if you merged multiple languages into one file) string catalog.

Stone .addCatalogs ( < catalogs > );

params:

catalogs : An object containing translated strings (catalogs can be built using [stronejs-tools][]).

Examples:

Stone.addCatalogs(catalogs);

Register a string to be translatable. Do not operate translation. Translation can be operated later with Stone.gettext . This can be useful in special cases where you want to register a string for translation, but want to keep a reference of the original string, in order to translate it later.

String : Stone.gettext_noop( < string > );

params:

string : The string to register for translation

returns:

The exact same given string

Examples:

var translatable1 = Stone.gettext_noop( "Some string to translate" ); var translatable2 = Stone.gettext_noop( "Hello {name}" ); var text1 = Stone.gettext(translatable1); var text2 = Stone.gettext(translatable2, { name : "John" });

Returns the current locale (aka target language for the gettext and lazyGettext functions). The default locale is "c" (it means no translation: simply returns the string as it is in the source).

String : Stone .getLocale ();

Examples:

var locale = Stone.getLocale();

Returns all availables catalogs.

String : Stone .listCatalogs ();

Examples:

var catalogsList = Stone.listCatalogs();

Defines the current locale (aka the target language for the gettext and lazyGettext functions).

NOTE: You can use the setBestMatchingLocale function to set the best language for the user.

Stone .setLocale ( < locale > );

params:

locale : The locale code (e.g. en , fr , ...)

Examples:

Stone.setLocale( "fr" );

Find and set the best language for the user (depending on available catalogs and given language list).

Stone .setBestMatchingLocale ( [locales] );

params:

locales : (optional) string or array of string (e.g. "fr" , ["fr", "fr_FR", "en_US"] ).

Examples:

Stone.setBestMatchingLocale(); setBestMatchingLocale( "fr" ); setBestMatchingLocale([ "fr" , "en_US" , "en_UK" ]);

Find and return the given locale that best matches the given catalogs.

Stone .findBestMatchingLocale ( [locales] , [catalogs] );

params:

locales : string or array of string (e.g. "fr" , ["fr", "fr_FR", "en_US"] ).

: string or array of string (e.g. , ). catalogs : array of string (e.g. ["fr_FR", "en"] ).

Example:

Stone.findBestMatchingLocale([ "fr" ], [ "pt_BR" , "fr_CA" , "fr_FR" ]);

Tries to guess the user language (based on the browser's preferred languages).

String : Stone .guessUserLanguage ();

returns:

The user's language.

example:

var locale = Stone.guessUserLanguage();

Allows Stone.js to scan all the DOM to find translatable strings (and to translate them).

Stone.enableDomScan( < enable > );

params:

enable : Enable the scan of the DOM if true , disable it otherwise.

example:

Stone.enableDomScan( true );

Updates the DOM translation if DOM scan was enabled with Stone.enableDomScan (re-scan and re-translate all strings).

Stone .updateDomTranslation ();

Stone.LazyString is an object returned by the Stone.lazyGettext function. It behaves like a standard String object (same API) but its value changes if you change the locale with Stone.setLocale function.

This is useful when you have to define translatable strings before the string catalog was loaded, or to automatically re-translate strings each time the locale is changed.

You can find an example of its use in the PhotonUI documentation:

Same as Stone.LazyString , using Stone.ngettext for plural support.

This event is fired each time the locale changes (using the Stone.setLocale function).

Example Catalogs (JSON)

{ "fr" : { "plural-forms" : "nplurals=2; plural=(n > 1);" , "messages" : { "Hello World" : [ "Bonjour le monde" ], "Hello {name}" : [ "Bonjour {name}" ] } }, "it" : { "plural-forms" : "nplurals=2; plural=(n != 1);" , "messages" : { "Hello World" : [ "Buongiorno il mondo" ], "Hello {name}" : [ "Buongiorno {name}" ] } } }

