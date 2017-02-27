A node.js STOMP client. Props goes to Russell Haering for doing the initial legwork.
The following enhancements have been added:
npm install stomp-client
var Stomp = require('stomp-client');
var destination = '/queue/someQueueName';
var client = new Stomp('127.0.0.1', 61613, 'user', 'pass');
client.connect(function(sessionId) {
client.subscribe(destination, function(body, headers) {
console.log('This is the body of a message on the subscribed queue:', body);
});
client.publish(destination, 'Oh herrow');
});
The client comes in two forms, a standard or secure client. The example below is
using the standard client. To use the secure client simply change
StompClient to
SecureStompClient
The meaning of queue names is not defined by the STOMP spec, but by the Broker.
However, with ActiveMQ, they should begin with
"/queue/" or with
"/topic/", see
STOMP1.0 for
more detail.
Require returns a constructor for STOMP client instances.
For backwards compatibility,
require('stomp-client').StompClient is also
supported.
address: address to connect to, default is
"127.0.0.1"
port: port to connect to, default is
61613
user: user to authenticate as, default is
""
pass: password to authenticate with, default is
""
protocolVersion: see below, defaults to
"1.0"
vhost: see below, defaults to
null
reconnectOpts: see below, defaults to
{}
tls: Establish a tls/ssl connection. If an object is passed for this argument it will passed as options to the tls module.
Protocol version negotiation is not currently supported and version
"1.0" is
the only supported version.
ReconnectOpts should contain an integer
retries specifying the maximum number
of reconnection attempts, and a
delay which specifies the reconnection delay.
(reconnection timings are calculated using exponential backoff. The first reconnection
happens immediately, the second reconnection happens at
+delay ms, the third at
+ 2*delay ms, etc).
options: Properties are named the same as the positional parameters above. The property 'host' is accepted as an alias for 'address'.
Connect to the STOMP server. If the callbacks are provided, they will be
attached on the
'connect' and
'error' event, respectively.
If using virtualhosts to namespace your queues, you must pass a
version header of '1.1' otherwise it is ignored.
Disconnect from the STOMP server. The callback will be executed when disconnection is complete. No reconnections should be attempted, nor errors thrown as a result of this call.
queue: queue to subscribe to
headers: headers to add to the SUBSCRIBE message
callback: will be called with message body as first argument,
and header object as the second argument
queue: queue to unsubscribe from
headers: headers to add to the UNSUBSCRIBE message
queue: queue to publish to
message: message to publish, a string or buffer
headers: headers to add to the PUBLISH message
messageId: the id of the message to ack/nack
subscription: the id of the subscription
transaction: optional transaction name
stomp.publishable (boolean)
Returns whether or not the connection is currently writable. During normal operation this should be true, however if the client is in the process of reconnecting, this will be false.
'connect'
Emitted on successful connect to the STOMP server.
'error'
Emitted on an error at either the TCP or STOMP protocol layer. An Error object
will be passed. All error objects have a
.message property, STOMP protocol
errors may also have a
.details property.
If the error was caused by a failure to reconnect after exceeding the number of
reconnection attempts, the error object will have a
reconnectionFailed property.
'reconnect'
Emitted when the client has successfully reconnected. The event arguments are
the new
sessionId and the reconnection attempt number.
'reconnecting'
Emitted when the client has been disconnected for whatever reason, but is going to attempt to reconnect.
'message' (body, headers)
Emitted for each message received. This can be used as a simple way to receive messages for wildcard destination subscriptions that would otherwise not trigger the subscription callback.