StompBrokerJS

NodeJS StompBroker

This is simple NodeJs STOMP 1.1 broker for embedded usage.

build state Support

Features

  • Destination wildcards
    • . is used to separate names in a path
    • * is used to mach any name in a path
    • ** is used to recursively match path names

TODO

  • Authorization
  • Acknowledgment
  • Async send messages
  • Transactions
  • Composite Destinations
  • Message selectors

Changelog

  • 0.1.0 First working version.
  • 0.1.1 Added wildcards to destination, change subscribe method [no backward compatibility]
  • 0.1.2 Bug fixes, changed websocket library, updated documentation.
  • 0.1.3 Unsubscribe on server, updated documentation, added events.

Example

var http = require("http");
var StompServer = require('stompServer');

var server = http.createServer();
var stompServer = new StompServer({server: server});

server.listen(61614);

stompServer.subscribe("/**", function(msg, headers) {
  var topic = headers.destination;
  console.log(topic, "->", msg);
});

stompServer.send('/test', {}, 'testMsg');

Documentation

https://4ib3r.github.io/StompBrokerJS/

