StompBrokerJS

NodeJS StompBroker

This is simple NodeJs STOMP 1.1 broker for embedded usage.

Features

Destination wildcards . is used to separate names in a path * is used to mach any name in a path ** is used to recursively match path names



TODO

Authorization

Acknowledgment

Async send messages

Transactions

Composite Destinations

Message selectors

Changelog

0.1.0 First working version.

0.1.1 Added wildcards to destination, change subscribe method [no backward compatibility]

0.1.2 Bug fixes, changed websocket library, updated documentation.

0.1.3 Unsubscribe on server, updated documentation, added events.

Example

var http = require ( "http" ); var StompServer = require ( 'stompServer' ); var server = http.createServer(); var stompServer = new StompServer({ server : server}); server.listen( 61614 ); stompServer.subscribe( "/**" , function ( msg, headers ) { var topic = headers.destination; console .log(topic, "->" , msg); }); stompServer.send( '/test' , {}, 'testMsg' );

Documentation

https://4ib3r.github.io/StompBrokerJS/