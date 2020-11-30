StompBrokerJS
NodeJS StompBroker
This is simple NodeJs STOMP 1.1 broker for embedded usage.
Features
- Destination wildcards
- . is used to separate names in a path
- * is used to mach any name in a path
- ** is used to recursively match path names
TODO
- Authorization
- Acknowledgment
- Async send messages
- Transactions
- Composite Destinations
- Message selectors
Changelog
- 0.1.0 First working version.
- 0.1.1 Added wildcards to destination, change subscribe method [no backward compatibility]
- 0.1.2 Bug fixes, changed websocket library, updated documentation.
- 0.1.3 Unsubscribe on server, updated documentation, added events.
Example
var http = require("http");
var StompServer = require('stompServer');
var server = http.createServer();
var stompServer = new StompServer({server: server});
server.listen(61614);
stompServer.subscribe("/**", function(msg, headers) {
var topic = headers.destination;
console.log(topic, "->", msg);
});
stompServer.send('/test', {}, 'testMsg');
Documentation
https://4ib3r.github.io/StompBrokerJS/