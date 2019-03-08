Offload your store management to a worker.
Stockroom seamlessly runs a Unistore store (and its actions) in a Web Worker, setting up optimized bidirectional sync so you can also use & subscribe to it on the main thread.
stockroom/inline
Stockroom requires that you install unistore (300b) as a peer dependency.
npm install --save unistore stockroom
We'll have two files:
index.js and
worker.js. The first is what we import from our app, so it runs on the main thread - it imports our worker (using worker-loader or workerize-loader) and passes it to Stockroom to create a store instance around it.
index.js:
import createStore from 'stockroom'
import StoreWorker from 'worker-loader!./worker'
let store = createStore(new StoreWorker())
let increment = store.action('increment')
store.subscribe(console.log)
// Let's run a registered "increment" action in the worker.
// This will eventually log a state update to the console - `{ count: 1 }`
increment()
The second file is our worker code, which runs in the background thread. Here we import Stockroom's worker-side "other half",
stockroom/worker. This function returns a store instance just like
createStore() does in Unistore, but sets things up to synchronize with the main/parent thread. It also adds a
registerActions method to the store, which you can use to define globally-available actions for that store. These actions can be triggered from the main thread by invoking
store.action('theActionName') and calling the function it returns.
worker.js:
import createStore from 'stockroom/worker'
let store = createStore({
count: 0
})
store.registerActions( store => ({
increment: ({ count }) => ({ count: count+1 })
}) )
export default store // if you wish to use `stockroom/inline`
The main stockroom module, which runs on the main thread.
Given a Web Worker instance, sets up RPC-based synchronization with a WorkerStore running within it.
Parameters
worker Worker An instantiated Web Worker (eg:
new Worker('./store.worker.js'))
Examples
import createStore from 'stockroom'
import StoreWorker from 'worker-loader!./store.worker'
let store = createStore(new StoreWorker)
Returns Store synchronizedStore - a mock unistore store instance sitting in front of the worker store.
Used to run your whole store on the main thread. Useful non-worker environments or as a fallback.
For SSR/prerendering, pass your exported worker store through this enhancer to make an inline synchronous version that runs in the same thread.
Parameters
workerStore WorkerStore The exported
store instance that would have been invoked in a Worker
Examples
let store
if (SUPPORTS_WEB_WORKERS === false) {
let createStore = require('stockroom/inline')
store = createStore(require('./store.worker'))
}
else {
let createStore = require('stockroom')
let StoreWorker = require('worker-loader!./store.worker')
store = createStore(new StoreWorker())
}
export default store
Returns Store inlineStore - a unistore instance with centralized actions
The other half of stockroom, which runs inside a Web Worker.
Creates a unistore instance for use in a Web Worker that synchronizes itself to the main thread.
Parameters
initialState Object Initial state to populate (optional, default
{})
Examples
import createWorkerStore from 'stockroom/worker'
let initialState = { count: 0 }
let store = createWorkerStore(initialState)
store.registerActions({
increment(state) {
return { count: state.count + 1 }
}
})
Returns WorkerStore workerStore (enhanced unistore store)
Queue all additional processing until unfrozen. freeze/unfreeze manages a cumulative lock: unfreeze must be called as many times as freeze was called in order to remove the lock.
Remove a freeze lock and process queued work.