npm install stochastic --save
var stoch = require('stochastic');
var normalArray = stoch.norm(mu,sigma,num);
var brownianMotion = stoch.brown(mu, sigma, T, steps, path);
var geometricBrownianMotion = stoch.GBM(S0, mu, sigma, T, steps, path);
var discreteMarkovChain = stoch.DTMC(transMatrix, steps, start, path);
var continuousMarkovChain = stoch.CTMC(transMatrix, T, start, path);
var poissonProcess = stoch.poissP(lambda, T, path);
var sample = stoch.sample(array, num);
var histogram = stoch.hist(array);
var exp = stoch.exp(lambda);
var pareto = stoch.pareto(x_m,alpha);
Returns an array with num i.i.d normal random variables (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Normal_distribution) of mean mu and standard deviation sigma.
Parameters: mu is a real number, sigma is a strictly positive real number, and num is a positive integer (defaults to 1).
Returns an array corresponding to the path of Brownian motion (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wiener_process#Related_processes) from time 0 to T with drift parameter mu and volatility parameter sigma (the process is initialized to be 0). The i-th entry in the array corresponds to the Brownian process at time i * (T/steps).
Parameters: mu is a real number, sigma is a strictly positive real number, T is a strictly positive real number, steps is a positive integer, and path is a boolean. If path is false, returns only the value of the Brownian process at time T (defaults to true).
Returns an array corresponding to the path of geometric Brownian motion (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geometric_Brownian_motion) from time 0 to T with drift parameter mu and volatility parameter sigma (the process is initialized to be S0). The i-th entry in the array corresponds to the geometric Brownian process at time i * (T/steps).
Parameters: S0 is a strictly positive real number, mu is a real number, sigma is a strictly positive real number, T is a strictly positive real number, steps is a positive integer, and path is a boolean. If path is false, returns only the value of the geometric Brownian process at time T (defaults to true).
Returns an array with the states at each step of the discrete-time Markov Chain (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Markov_chain) given by transMatrix (2-d array). The number of transitions is given by steps. The initial state is given by start (the states are indexed from 0 to n-1 where n is the number of arrays in transMatrix).
Parameters: transMatrix is a symmetric 2-d array, steps is a positive integer, start is a non-negative integer, and path is a boolean. If path is false, returns only the value of the final state (defaults to true).
Returns an object with the {key:value} pair {time:state} at each step of the continuous-time Markov Chain (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Continuous-time_Markov_chain) given by transMatrix (2-d array). The Markov Chain is simulated until time T. The initial state is given by start (the states are indexed from 0 to n-1 where n is the number of arrays in transMatrix).
Parameters: transMatrix is a symmetric 2-d array, T is a strictly positive real number, start is a non-negative integer, and path is a boolean. If path is false, returns only the value of the final state (defaults to true).
Returns an array with the times of each arrival in a Poisson Process (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poisson_process) with rate lambda until time T.
Parameters: lambda is a strictly positive real number, T is a strictly positive real number, and path is a boolean. If path is false, returns only the number of arrivals (defaults to true).
Generates a random sample (with replacement) from a user input array of observations. Number of observations is specified by the user.
Parameters: arr is an array of values and n is a positive integer designating the number of observations.
Generates a histogram object from an array of data. Keys denote the lower bound of each bin and the values indicate the frequency of data in each bin.
Parameters: arr is an array of numeric values.
Generates an exponential random variable with rate parameter lambda.
Parameters: lambda is a positive real number.
Generates a pareto random variables with parameters x_m and alpha.
Parameters: x_m is a positive real number and alpha is a real number.
