Simple Terminal Multiplexing for Node Environments
This is a simple terminal multiplexing utility for Node.js environments. It is inspired by the awesome and unreachable tmux native Unix utility. The stmux utility is intended to provide just a very tiny subset of the original tmux functionality, but in a portable way for bare Node.js environments and with some special features for application build environments. Most notably, stmux has a built-time error detection and notification feature, can automatically restart terminated commands, and can automatically close or wait after all spawned commands have successfully or unsuccessfully terminated.
Internally, stmux is based on the awesome Blessed screen rendering environment and emulates full XTerm-compatible pseudo-terminals to the spawned programs with the help of Blessed XTerm and the underlying XTerm.js terminal rendering and node-pty pseudo-terminal integration modules.
The following command...
$ stmux -- [ [ -s 1/3 bash .. vim ] : mc ]
...leads to the following particular terminal multiplexing environment,
where GNU bash, Vim and Midnight Commander are running side-by-side
inside their own XTerm emulating terminal widget (and, just for fun,
CTRL+a
? was pressed to open up the stmux help window):
This utility is primarily intended to be used from within a
package.json
script to easily side-by-side run various NPM-based
commands in a Node.js build-time environment. Sample
package.json
entries from a top-level NPM-based project follows, which on
npm run dev allows one to conveniently run the commands of two sub-projects.
First, the build-time of the frontend user interface (UI) project.
Second, the build-time of the backend server (SV) project. Third, the
run-time of the backend server project.
{
...
"dependencies": {
"stmux": "*"
},
"scripts": {
"install": "npm run install:ui && npm run install:sv",
"install:ui": "cd ui && npm install",
"install:sv": "cd sv && npm install",
"build": "npm run build:ui && npm run build:sv",
"build:ui": "cd ui && npm run build",
"build:sv": "cd sv && npm run build",
"start": "cd sv && npm start",
"clean": "npm run clean:ui && npm run clean:sv",
"clean:ui": "cd ui && npm run clean",
"clean:sv": "cd sv && npm run clean",
"dev": "stmux -w always -e ERROR -m beep,system -- [ [ \"npm run dev:ui\" .. \"npm run dev:sv\" ] : -s 1/3 -f \"npm start\" ]",
"dev:ui": "cd ui && npm run build:watch",
"dev:sv": "cd sv && npm run build:watch"
}
}
In case of a build-time error in the frontend user interface (SV), the result might be similar to the following one:
$ npm install -g stmux
The dependencies of stmux transitively include
node-pty which must be
built with node-gyp
during
npm install. Please check out the documentation of
node-gyp on how to provide the
necessary C/C++ compiler environment on your operating system.
cmd.exe and run the commands
npm install --global windows-build-tools and
npm config set msvs_version 2015 --global
sudo apt-get update and
sudo apt-get install -y python make build-essential
The following command line arguments are supported:
$ stmux [-h] [-V] [-w <condition>] [-a <activator>] [-t <title>]
[-c <type>] [-n] [-e <regexp>] [-m <method>] [-M] [-f <file>]
[-- <spec>]
-h,
--help
-V,
--version
-w <condition>,
--wait <condition>
error or just
always.
-a <activator>,
--activator <activator>
CTRL+<activator> as the prefix to special commands.
The default activator character is
a. For instance, for the
default activator case, opening the help popup requires you to
press
CTRL+a (and release it again) and then (separately) press
?.
-t <title>,
--title <title>
stmux.
-c <type>,
--cursor <type>
block (default),
underline or
line.
-n,
--number
-e <regexp>[,...],
--error <regexp>[,...]
!, it is
required that it does not match.
-m <methods>,
--method <methods>
beep and
system.
-M,
--mouse
-f <file>,
--file <file>
<spec> from a configuration file. The
default is to use the specification inside the command line arguments
or (alternatively) to read the specification from
stdin.
The following PEG-style grammar loosly describes the specification
<spec>.
For exact details see the real PEG grammar of stmux.
spec ::= "[" directive (":" directive)* "]" /* vertical split */
| "[" directive (".." directive)* "]" /* horizontal split */
directive ::= option* spec /* RECURSION */
| option* string /* shell command */
option ::= ("-f" | "--focus") /* focus terminal initially */
| ("-r" | "--restart") /* restart command automatically */
| ("-d" | "--delay") number /* delay <number> seconds on restart */
| ("-t" | "--title") string /* set title of terminal */
| ("-s" | "--size") size /* request a size on terminal */
| ("-e" | "--error") regexp /* observe terminal for errors (local option) */
size ::= /^\d+$/ /* fixed character size */
| /^\d+\.\d+$/ /* total size factor */
| /^\d+\/\d+$/ /* total size fraction */
| /^\d+%$/ /* total size percentage */
The following keystrokes are supported under run-time:
CTRL+activator activator:
CTRL+activator key-sequence to the focused terminal.
CTRL+activator
BACKSPACE:
CTRL+activator
SPACE:
CTRL+activator
LEFT/
RIGHT/
UP/
DOWN:
CTRL+activator
1/
2/.../
9:
CTRL+activator
n:
CTRL+activator
z:
CTRL+activator
v:
PAGEUP/
PAGEDOWN during this mode to scroll up/down.
Any other key leaves this mode.
CTRL+activator
l:
CTRL+activator
r:
CTRL+activator
k:
CTRL+activator
?:
stmux [ A ]:
+-----------+
| |
| A |
| |
+-----------+
stmux [ A .. B ]:
+-----+-----+
| | |
| A | B |
| | |
+-----+-----+
stmux [ A : B ]:
+-----------+
| A |
+-----------+
| B |
+-----------+
stmux [ [ A .. B ] : C ]:
+-----+-----+
| A | B |
+-----+-----+
| C |
+-----------+
stmux [ [ A : B ] .. C ]:
+-----+-----+
| A | |
+-----+ C |
| B | |
+-----+-----+
stmux [ [ A : B ] .. [ C : D ] ]:
+-----+-----+
| A | C |
+-----+-----+
| B | D |
+-----+-----+
stmux [ [ A .. B ] : [ C .. D ] ]:
+-----+-----+
| A | B |
+-----+-----+
| C | D |
+-----+-----+
stmux -- [ [ -s 1/3 A .. B ] : [ C .. -s 1/3 D ] ]:
+---+-------+
| A | B |
+---+---+---+
| C | D |
+-------+---+
Copyright (c) 2017-2021 Dr. Ralf S. Engelschall (http://engelschall.com/)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.