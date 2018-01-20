openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

stjs

by SelectTransform
0.0.5 (see all)

JSON template over JSON

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ST

JSON Selector + Transformer

preview

  1. Select: Query any JSON tree to select exactly the subtree you are looking for.
  2. Transform: Transform any JSON object to another by parsing with a template, also written in JSON

You can also mix and match Select AND Transform to perform partial transform, modularize JSON objects, etc.

Features

1. Select

Select a JSON object or its subtree that matches your criteria

Step 1. Take any JSON object

var data = {
  "links": [
    { "remote_url": "http://localhost" },
    { "file_url": "file://documents" },
    { "remote_url": "https://blahblah.com" }
  ],
  "preview": "https://image",
  "metadata": "This is a link collection"
}

Step 2. Find all key/value pairs that match a selector function

var sel = ST.select(data, function(key, val) {
  return /https?:/.test(val);
})

Step 3. Get the result

var keys = sel.keys();
//  [
//    "remote_url",
//    "remote_url",
//    "preview"
//  ]

var values = sel.values();
//  [
//    "http://localhost",
//    "https://blahblah.com",
//    "https://image"
//  ]

var paths = sel.paths();
//  [
//    "[\"links\"]",
//    "[\"links\"]",
//    ""
//  ]

2. Transform

Use template to transform one object to another

Step 1. Take any JSON object

var data = {
  "title": "List of websites",
  "description": "This is a list of popular websites"
  "data": {
    "sites": [{
      "name": "Google",
      "url": "https://google.com"
    }, {
      "name": "Facebook",
      "url": "https://facebook.com"
    }, {
      "name": "Twitter",
      "url": "https://twitter.com"
    }, {
      "name": "Github",
      "url": "https://github.com"
    }]
  }
}

Step 2. Select and transform with a template JSON object

var sel = ST.select(data, function(key, val){
            return key === 'sites';
          })
          .transformWith({
            "items": {
              "{{#each sites}}": {
                "tag": "<a href='{{url}}'>{{name}}</a>"
              }
            }
          })

Step 3. Get the result

var keys = sel.keys();
//  [
//    "tag",
//    "tag",
//    "tag",
//    "tag"
//  ]

var values = sel.values();
//  [
//    "<a href='https://google.com'>Google</a>",
//    "<a href='https://facebook.com'>Facebook</a>",
//    "<a href='https://twitter.com'>Twitter</a>",
//    "<a href='https://github.com'>Github</a>"
//  ]

var objects = sel.objects();
//  [
//    {
//      "tag": "<a href='https://google.com'>Google</a>"
//    }, {
//      "tag": "<a href='https://facebook.com'>Facebook</a>"
//    }, {
//      "tag": "<a href='https://twitter.com'>Twitter</a>"
//    }, {
//      "tag": "<a href='https://github.com'>Github</a>"
//    }
//  ]

var root = sel.root();
//  {
//    "items": [{
//      "tag": "<a href='https://google.com'>Google</a>"
//    }, {
//      "tag": "<a href='https://facebook.com'>Facebook</a>"
//    }, {
//      "tag": "<a href='https://twitter.com'>Twitter</a>"
//    }, {
//      "tag": "<a href='https://github.com'>Github</a>"
//    }]
//  }

Usage

In a browser

<script src="st.js"></script>
<script>
var parsed = ST.select({ "items": [1,2,3,4] })
                .transformWith({
                  "{{#each items}}": {
                    "type": "label", "text": "{{this}}"
                  }
                })
                .root();
</script>

In node.js

Install through npm:

$ npm install stjs

Use

const ST = require('st');

const parsed = ST.select({ "items": [1,2,3,4] })
                .transformWith({
                  "{{#each items}}": {
                    "type": "label", "text": "{{this}}"
                  }
                })
                .root();

Learn more at selecttransform.github.io/site

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial