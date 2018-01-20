ST

JSON Selector + Transformer

Select: Query any JSON tree to select exactly the subtree you are looking for. Transform: Transform any JSON object to another by parsing with a template, also written in JSON

You can also mix and match Select AND Transform to perform partial transform, modularize JSON objects, etc.

Features

1. Select

Select a JSON object or its subtree that matches your criteria

Step 1. Take any JSON object

var data = { "links" : [ { "remote_url" : "http://localhost" }, { "file_url" : "file://documents" }, { "remote_url" : "https://blahblah.com" } ], "preview" : "https://image" , "metadata" : "This is a link collection" }

Step 2. Find all key/value pairs that match a selector function

var sel = ST.select(data, function ( key, val ) { return /https?:/ .test(val); })

Step 3. Get the result

var keys = sel.keys(); var values = sel.values(); var paths = sel.paths();

2. Transform

Use template to transform one object to another

Step 1. Take any JSON object

var data = { "title" : "List of websites" , "description" : "This is a list of popular websites" "data" : { "sites" : [{ "name" : "Google" , "url" : "https://google.com" }, { "name" : "Facebook" , "url" : "https://facebook.com" }, { "name" : "Twitter" , "url" : "https://twitter.com" }, { "name" : "Github" , "url" : "https://github.com" }] } }

Step 2. Select and transform with a template JSON object

var sel = ST.select(data, function ( key, val ) { return key === 'sites' ; }) .transformWith({ "items" : { "{{#each sites}}" : { "tag" : "<a href='{{url}}'>{{name}}</a>" } } })

Step 3. Get the result

var keys = sel.keys(); var values = sel.values(); var objects = sel.objects(); var root = sel.root();

Usage

In a browser

<script src= "st.js" > </ script > < script > var parsed = ST.select({ "items" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] }) .transformWith({ "{{#each items}}" : { "type" : "label" , "text" : "{{this}}" } }) .root(); </ script >

In node.js

Install through npm:

$ npm install stjs

Use

const ST = require ( 'st' ); const parsed = ST.select({ "items" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ] }) .transformWith({ "{{#each items}}" : { "type" : "label" , "text" : "{{this}}" } }) .root();

Learn more at selecttransform.github.io/site