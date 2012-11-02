Develop and test your JavaScript applications as CommonJS modules in Node.js. Then Stitch them together to run in the browser.

npm install stitch

Bundle code in lib/ and vendor/ and serve it with Express:

var stitch = require( 'stitch' ); var express = require( 'express' ); var package = stitch.createPackage({ paths: [__dirname + '/lib' , __dirname + '/vendor' ] }); var app = express.createServer(); app.get( '/application.js' , package .createServer()); app.listen( 3000 );

Or build it to a file: