stitch

by Sam Stephenson
0.3.3 (see all)

Stitch your CommonJS modules together for the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Develop and test your JavaScript applications as CommonJS modules in Node.js. Then Stitch them together to run in the browser.

npm install stitch

Bundle code in lib/ and vendor/ and serve it with Express:

var stitch  = require('stitch');
var express = require('express');

var package = stitch.createPackage({
  paths: [__dirname + '/lib', __dirname + '/vendor']
});

var app = express.createServer();
app.get('/application.js', package.createServer());
app.listen(3000);

Or build it to a file:

var stitch  = require('stitch');
var fs      = require('fs');

var package = stitch.createPackage({
  paths: [__dirname + '/lib', __dirname + '/vendor']
});

package.compile(function (err, source){
  fs.writeFile('package.js', source, function (err) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log('Compiled package.js');
  })
})

