Stisla is a Free Bootstrap Admin Template which will help you to speed up your project and design your own dashboard UI. Users will love it.
Several quick start options are available:
git clone https://github.com/stisla/stisla.git
cd to the newly created
/stisla directory
yarn command
Or if you're Indonesian, you can watch my video here
Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.
git clone https://github.com/stisla/stisla.git to your local path
stisla-dev command to install production dependencies
dev command to start developing
You can find the Stisla road map here: Stisla Roadmap
Stisla is created by Nauval (Twitter). Support this guy!
Stisla is better because of the contributors. Thank them too.
Want to help Stisla get better? Let's contribute and follow our contribution guide.
Stisla is under the MIT License
Thanks to BrowserStack for their support of this open-source project.