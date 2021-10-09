Stisla

Stisla is a Free Bootstrap Admin Template which will help you to speed up your project and design your own dashboard UI. Users will love it.

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/stisla/stisla.git

Run cd to the newly created /stisla directory

to the newly created directory Install yarn first if you don't have it in your machine

Run the yarn command

command Done

Or if you're Indonesian, you can watch my video here

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

Development Guide

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/stisla/stisla.git to your local path

to your local path Make sure you have npm or yarn installed to your machine

Run the stisla-dev command to install production dependencies

command to install production dependencies Run the dev command to start developing

Roadmap

You can find the Stisla road map here: Stisla Roadmap

Integrates

Creator

Stisla is created by Nauval (Twitter). Support this guy!

Contributors

Stisla is better because of the contributors. Thank them too.

Contributing

Want to help Stisla get better? Let's contribute and follow our contribution guide.

Showcase

Tutorials

License

Stisla is under the MIT License

Supported by BrowserStack

Thanks to BrowserStack for their support of this open-source project.