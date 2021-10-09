openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

34

GitHub Stars

2.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

41

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Bootstrap Admin Panel

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Stisla logo

Stisla

Stisla is a Free Bootstrap Admin Template which will help you to speed up your project and design your own dashboard UI. Users will love it.


All Contributors GitHub last commit GitHub repo size in bytes License npm version

HomepageGetting StartedDemoDocumentationBlogIssue


Stisla Preview

Table of contents

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/stisla/stisla.git
  • Run cd to the newly created /stisla directory
  • Install yarn first if you don't have it in your machine
  • Run the yarn command
  • Done

Or if you're Indonesian, you can watch my video here

Read the Getting started page for information on the framework contents, templates and examples, and more.

Development Guide

  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/stisla/stisla.git to your local path
  • Make sure you have npm or yarn installed to your machine
  • Run the stisla-dev command to install production dependencies
  • Run the dev command to start developing

Roadmap

You can find the Stisla road map here: Stisla Roadmap

Integrates

Creator

Stisla is created by Nauval (Twitter). Support this guy!

Contributors

Stisla is better because of the contributors. Thank them too.


Muhammad Dicky
🎨
Jokin
🎨
Muhammad Ihsan
💻
Trevor
💻
Play_D
📖
rizkyyangpalsu
📦
Yusuke Takita
💻

Mario
🎨
Iqbal
💻
César Lopes
🎨
Rehmat Alam
📦
Stefan Turcanu
📖
Mehmet MENENGEÇ
🎨
NeoSon
🎨

Phong Truong
🎨
Freddy Robinson
🎨
Alfian Naufal
📦
Miral Achmed
🖋
David Polynar
💻
mahdikhanzadi
💻
OMAR ELGABRY
💻

Cahyadi Triyansyah
💻
Harshal Parekh
💻
Reza Juliandri
💻
Shailesh Ladumor
📖
masif088
💻
Boaz Yoo
💻

Contributing

Want to help Stisla get better? Let's contribute and follow our contribution guide.

Showcase

  • app.whatspie.com - Enterprise ready unofficial WhatsApp API and BOT Service, allow you to sending notification to customer using WhatsApp API from your App
  • kredibel.co.id- Kredibel is a site that can identify whether someone has the potential to commit fraud or not

Tutorials

License

Stisla is under the MIT License

Supported by BrowserStack

Thanks to BrowserStack for their support of this open-source project.

BrowserStack

