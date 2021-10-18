A collection of composable behaviors for your Stimulus Controllers
⚠️ Stimulus 3 has several breaking changes. If you want to use Stimulus-Use with Stimulus 3 you can use the current beta version of Stimulus-Use
yarn add stimulus-use@beta. All contribution to Stimulus 3 features are now on the stimulus-3 branch
npm
npm i stimulus-use
yarn
yarn add stimulus-use
We got you covered 👉 stimulus-use.github.io/stimulus-use
This set of mixins is built around the
Observer APIs and custom events to enhance your controllers with new behaviors.
|Mixin
|Description
|NEW Callbacks
useClickOutside
|Tracks the clicks outside of the element and adds a new lifecycle callback clickOutside.
clickOutside
useHotkeys
|Registers hotkeys using the hotkeys-js library and binds them to handler methods
useHover
|Tracks the user's mouse movements over an element and adds mouseEnter and mouseLeave callbacks to your controller.
mouseEnter
mouseLeave
useIdle
|Tracks if the user is idle on your page and adds away and back callbacks to your controller.
away
back
useIntersection
|Tracks the element's intersection and adds appear, disappear callbacks to your controller.
appear
disappear
useMatchMedia
|Tracks if the window matches a media query string.
is[Name],
not[Name] and
[name]Changed
useMutation
|Tracks mutations on an element, its attributes and/or subtree. Adds a mutate callback to your controller.
mutate
useResize
|Tracks the element's size and adds a new lifecycle callback resize.
resize
useTargetMutation
|Tracks when targets are added or removed from the controller's scope, or their contents changed. Adds [target]TargetAdded , [target]TargetRemoved and [target]TargetChanged callback to your controller for each specified target.
[target]TargetAdded
[target]TargetRemoved
[target]TargetChanged
useVisibility
|Tracks the page visibility and adds visible, invisible callbacks to your controller.
visible
invisible
useWindowFocus
|Tracks the window focus and adds focus, unfocus callbacks to your controller.
focus
unfocus
useWindowResize
|Tracks the size of the
window object and adds a new lifecycle callback windowResize.
windowResize
A set of mixin to optimize performances.
|Mixin
|Description
useDebounce
|Adds the ability to specify an array "debounces" of functions to debounce.
useMemo
|Memoize expensive getters by mixing in
useMemo and adding a static
memos array.
useThrottle
|Adds the ability to specify an array "throttles" of functions to throttle.
A set of mixin and controllers to build animations.
|Mixin
|Description
useTransition
|Mixin or controller to apply classes to various stages of an element's transition.
|Mixin
|Description
useApplication, ApplicationController
|supercharged controller for your application.
useDispatch
|Adds a dispatch helper function to emit custom events. Useful to communicate between different controllers.
useMeta
|Adds getters to easily access meta values.
Stimulus-use can be used in two ways: composing with mixins or extending built-in controllers**
Composing with mixins
This is the prefered approach as it bring the most flexibility. Simply import a mixin and apply it in the
connect or
initialize to adds new behaviors to you controller. You can combine several mixins within the same controller.
import { Controller } from 'stimulus'
import { useIntersection, useResize } from 'stimulus-use'
export default class extends Controller {
connect() {
useIntersection(this)
useResize(this)
}
appear(entry) {
// triggered when the element appears within the viewport
}
resize({ height, width }) {
// trigered when the element is resized
}
}
Extending built-in controllers
You can create your Stimulus controller from a pre-built Stimulus-use controller which offers the new behavior you're looking for. This method works perfectly when you only need a single behavior for your controller.
import { IntersectionController } from 'stimulus-use'
export default class extends IntersectionController {
appear(entry) {
// triggered when the element appears within the viewport
}
}
