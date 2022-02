Stimulus Rails Nested Form

Getting started

A Stimulus controller to create new fields on the fly to populate your Rails relationship with accepts_nested_attributes_for .

📚 Documentation

See stimulus-rails-nested-form documentation.

👷‍♂️ Contributing

Do not hesitate to contribute to the project by adapting or adding features ! Bug reports or pull requests are welcome.

📝 License

This project is released under the MIT license.