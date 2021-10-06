👩‍👧‍👦 👨‍👧‍👦 : A simple Stimulus Controller to manage Parent/Children controllers with simple conventions



Getting started

This assumes that you have Stimulus already installed.

In your project just add the stimulus-conductor package.

$ yarn add stimulus-conductor

or

$ npm i stimulus-conductor

Conventions

There is a single convention to remember to use this package:

Parent conductor is the plural of the children items name todo controllers are conducted by a todos controller

controllers are conducted by a controller item controllers are conducted by an items controller

controllers are conducted by an controller chart controllers are conducted by a charts controller

Define your html

< div data-controller = "items" > < div data-controller = "item" > </ div > < div data-controller = "item" > </ div > < div data-controller = "item" > </ div > </ div >

Define your parent controllers by extending stimulus-conductor

import Conductor from 'stimulus-conductor' export default class extends Conductor { connect() { super .connect() } disconnect() { super .disconnect() } update() { } }

By convention the parent controller has a new class method this.itemControllers that return an array of all children controllers

Define your children controllers by extending stimulus-conductor

import Conductor from 'stimulus-conductor' export default class extends Conductor { connect() { super .connect() } }

By convention all children controllers have a new class method this.itemsController that return the parent controller

Inflections & custom naming

Sometime plurals are not just as simple as adding a s at the end. You can overide the musician and conductor name by setting the static musicianId and conductorId values.

export default class extends Controller { static musicianId = 'todo-item' } export default class extends Controller { static conductorId = 'todo' }

Example

An very basic todo list example is available on Glitch :

Limitations

Plurals

Currently the library makes a very simple plural of the controller name by adding a s at the end of the word:

todo is conducted by todos

is conducted by item is conducted by items

more complex plurals (child/children) are not yet supported

Nesting

Currently it only works with nested parent/children elements

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome.

To contribute:

Fork the project.

Install dependencies

$ yarn install

Start the test watcher

$ yarn test:watch

Running one-off test runs can be done with:

$ yarn test

You can test locally also the results with the playground project ( yarn start )

Then :

👍 Write some tests

💪 Add your feature

🚀 Send a PR

License

This package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.