👩👧👦 👨👧👦 : A simple Stimulus Controller to manage Parent/Children controllers with simple conventions
items controller has many
item controllers
item controllers belong to an
items controller
This assumes that you have Stimulus already installed.
In your project just add the
stimulus-conductor package.
$ yarn add stimulus-conductor
or
$ npm i stimulus-conductor
There is a single convention to remember to use this package:
Parent conductor is the plural of the children items name
-
todocontrollers are conducted by a
todoscontroller
-
itemcontrollers are conducted by an
itemscontroller
-
chartcontrollers are conducted by a
chartscontroller
<div data-controller="items">
<div data-controller="item"></div>
<div data-controller="item"></div>
<div data-controller="item"></div>
</div>
stimulus-conductor
// ./controllers/items_controller.js
import Conductor from 'stimulus-conductor'
// create a parent controller by extending stimulus-conductor controller
export default class extends Conductor {
connect() {
// if you overwrite connect you must call super!!!!
super.connect()
}
disconnect() {
// if you overwrite disconnect you must call super!!!!
super.disconnect()
}
update() {
// this.itemControllers is an array of item stimulus controllers
// this.itemControllers.length -> 3
}
}
By convention the parent controller has a new class method
this.itemControllersthat return an array of all children controllers
stimulus-conductor
// ./controllers/item_controller.js
import Conductor from 'stimulus-conductor'
// create a kid controller by extending stimulus-conductor controller
export default class extends Conductor {
connect() {
// if you overwrite connect you must call super!!!!
super.connect()
// you can access to the parent controller like this
// this.itemsController is the stimulus controller for the parent controller
}
}
By convention all children controllers have a new class method
this.itemsControllerthat return the parent controller
Sometime plurals are not just as simple as adding a
s at the end. You can overide the musician and conductor name by setting the static
musicianId and
conductorId values.
// your conductor todo_controller.js
export default class extends Controller {
static musicianId = 'todo-item'
// ...
}
// your musicians todo-item_controller.js
export default class extends Controller {
static conductorId = 'todo'
// ...
}
An very basic todo list example is available on Glitch :
Currently the library makes a very simple plural of the controller name by adding a
sat the end of the word:
todo is conducted by
todos
item is conducted by
items
more complex plurals (child/children) are not yet supported
Currently it only works with nested parent/children elements
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome.
To contribute:
Fork the project.
Install dependencies
$ yarn install
Start the test watcher
$ yarn test:watch
Running one-off test runs can be done with:
$ yarn test
You can test locally also the results with the playground project (
yarn start)
Then :
👍 Write some tests
💪 Add your feature
🚀 Send a PR
This package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.