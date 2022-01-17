This is a tiny stimulus controller (1.5kB gzipped) to make a selection from a list of results fetched from the server. See it in action.
yarn add stimulus-autocomplete
Load your stimulus application as usual and the register the autocomplete controller with it:
import { Application } from '@hotwired/stimulus'
import { Autocomplete } from 'stimulus-autocomplete'
const application = Application.start()
application.register('autocomplete', Autocomplete)
To use the autocomplete, you need some markup as this:
<div data-controller="autocomplete" data-autocomplete-url-value="/birds/search">
<input type="text" data-autocomplete-target="input"/>
<input type="hidden" name="bird_id" data-autocomplete-target="hidden"/>
<ul class="list-group" data-autocomplete-target="results"></ul>
</div>
The component makes a request to the
data-autocomplete-url to fetch results for
the contents of the input field. The server must answer with an html fragment:
<li class="list-group-item" role="option" data-autocomplete-value="1">Blackbird</li>
<li class="list-group-item" role="option" data-autocomplete-value="2">Bluebird</li>
<li class="list-group-item" role="option" data-autocomplete-value="3">Mockingbird</li>
Note: class
list-group on
<ul> and
list-group-item on
<li> is required to apply the same css as displayed in the gif above.
Items can be included that are not selectable, such as help text or delimiters using
aria-disabled attribute:
<li role="option" aria-disabled="true">Start typing to search...</li>
If the controller has a
hidden target, that field will be updated with the value
of the selected option. Otherwise, the search text field will be updated.
The height of the result list can be limited with CSS, e.g.:
<ul class="list-group" data-autocomplete-target="results" style="max-height: 10rem; overflow-y: scroll;"></ul>
Events on the main element that registered the controller:
autocomplete.change fires when the users selects a new value from the autocomplete
field. The event
detail contains the
value and
textValue properties of the
selected result.
loadstart fires before the autocomplete fetches the results from the server.
load fires when results have been successfully loaded.
error fires when there's an error fetching the results.
loadend fires when the request for results ends, successfully or not.
toggle fires when the results element is shown or hidden.
Events on the optional hidden input:
input and
change dispatched to it when the users selects a new value from the autocomplete. This allows you to bind subsequent behavior directly to the
<input type=hidden> element.
autocomplete-min-length set the minimum number of characters required to make an autocomplete request.
<div class="form-group" data-controller="autocomplete" data-autocomplete-min-length-value="3" data-autocomplete-url-value="/birds/search">
...
</div>
autocomplete-submit-on-enter submit the form after the autocomplete selection via enter keypress.
<div class="form-group" data-controller="autocomplete" data-autocomplete-submit-on-enter-value="true" data-autocomplete-url-value="/birds/search">
...
</div>
autocomplete-selected-class Stimulus Autocomplete adds a default
.active class to the currently selected result. You can use another class instead of
.active with the this attribute.
<div data-controller="autocomplete" data-autocomplete-url-value="/results-plain-text.html" data-autocomplete-selected-class="selected-result">
...
</div>
autocomplete-label can be used to define the input label upon selection. That way your option elements can have more elaborate markup, i.e.:
<li class="list-group-item" role="option" data-autocomplete-value="1" data-autocomplete-label="Blackbird">
<p>Blackbird</p>
<p class="text-muted"><small>That's also the name of an airplane</small></p>
</li>
autocomplete-delay-value how long to wait since the user stops typing until the autocomplete makes a request to the server. Defaults to 300 (ms).
<div data-controller="autocomplete" data-autocomplete-url-value="/results-plain-text.html" data-autocomplete-delay-value="500">
...
</div>
<input> target has an
autofocus attribute then the input will be given focus immediately so the user can start typing. This is useful if the
<input> is dynamically added/morphed into the DOM (say by a "edit" button) and the user expects to start typing immediately.
The autcomplete default behaviour is to add a
q querystring parameter to the the base
data-autocomplete-url. If you need a different format, you can override the controllers
buildURL method.
import { Application } from '@hotwired/stimulus'
import { Autocomplete } from 'stimulus-autocomplete'
const application = Application.start()
class CustomAutocomplete extends Autocomplete {
buildURL(query) {
return `${new URL(this.urlValue, window.location.href).toString()}/${query}`
}
}
application.register('autocomplete', CustomAutocomplete)
Heavily inspired on github's autocomplete element.
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/afcapel/stimulus-autocomplete. This project is intended to be a safe, welcoming space for collaboration, and contributors are expected to adhere to the Contributor Covenant code of conduct.
To release a new version follow these steps:
Update the version number in
package.json. Try to follow
semantic versioning guidelines as much as possible.
Publish the package to npmjs.com with
yarn run release
This package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.