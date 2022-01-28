Stimulsoft Reports.JS

Stimulsoft Reports.JS is a set of reporting tools designed on JavaScript and HTML5 technologies. The report generator works in any JavaScript application, and installation of any browser extensions or frameworks is not required. The product contains everything you need to create, edit, build, view, and export reports to PDF, PowerPoint, HTML, Word, Text, Excel, OpenDocument Writer and Calc, Image (Svg) and Data (Csv).

How to install

Ceate a project folder and install Reports.JS module using the specified command:

npm install stimulsoft-reports-js

How to load and save a report

Create index.js file in the folder, and add the required code:

var Stimulsoft = require ( 'stimulsoft-reports-js' ); Stimulsoft.Base.StiFontCollection.addOpentypeFontFile( "Roboto-Black.ttf" ); var report = Stimulsoft.Report.StiReport.createNewReport(); report.loadFile( "report1.mrt" ); report.renderAsync( () => { } report.exportDocumentAsync( ( pdfData ) => { } report.saveFile( "report2.mrt" ); report.saveDocumentFile( "report3.mdc" );

How to run

Open console and run index.js

node index

Trial limitation

The free trial versions of Stimulsoft Reports.JS for Node.js are fully functional. The limitation is 120 days and a Trial watermark on the pages. You do not need to install a special version to activate the product and just add a license key.

Integration

Stimulsoft Reports.JS is excellent for working in any JavaScript application. Components are optimized to work with most popular frameworks such as Node.js, Angular, React, Vue.js, etc. You may use the Publish wizard to integrate your reports into the project.

Live Demo

We prepared many templates of reports and dashboards that you can explore and edit in our online demo. Choose the template you need, connect your data, and create rich reports and analytical dashboards – the solution is ready. Try the Live Demo

More about product

In Stimulsoft Reports.JS, we have included a complete set of tools and components to design simple and complex reports. Texts, images, charts, barcodes, many preset styles, grouping and filtering, interactive reports, and much more. You can work with reports and their components directly from the JavaScript code. Read more about Stimulsoft Reports.JS.

Video and Documentation

We provide User Manuals and Class References intended to give technical assistance to users of our reporting tool. Find more information in the Online Documentation.

Also, we prepared many videos about the working of our software. Watch videos on our YouTube channel.

Download

License Info

Online Store