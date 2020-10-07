Stickyfill did a good job while the browsers were implementing
position: sticky support. You can now safely use stickies without a polyfill, all modern browsers support them natively.
position: sticky
The most accurate sticky polyfill out in the wild.
Check out the demo and use cases test page.
supports top-positioned stickies,
works in IE9+,
disables itself in older IEs and in browsers with native
position: sticky support,
mimics original
position: sticky behavior:
top,
top and
margin-bottom behavior,
npm install stickyfilljs --save
yarn add stickyfilljs
Download minified production ES5 script:
Include it on your page:
<script src="path/to/stickyfill.min.js"></script>
First things first, make sure your stickies work in the browsers that support them natively, e.g.:
<div class="sticky">
...
</div>
.sticky {
position: -webkit-sticky;
position: sticky;
top: 0;
}
Then apply the polyfill:
JS:
var elements = document.querySelectorAll('.sticky');
Stickyfill.add(elements);
or JS + jQuery:
var elements = $('.sticky');
Stickyfill.add(elements);
Also worth having a clearfix:
.sticky:before,
.sticky:after {
content: '';
display: table;
}
top specifies sticky’s position relatively to the top edge of the viewport. It accepts negative values, too.
margin-bottom.
visible) for
overflow,
overflow-x, or
overflow-y on any of the ancestor elements anchors the sticky to the overflow context of that ancestor. Simply put, scrolling the ancestor will cause the sticky to stick, scrolling the window will not. This is expected with
overflow: auto and
overflow: scroll, but often causes confusion with
overflow: hidden. Keep this in mind, folks!
Check out the test page to understand stickies better.
Stickyfill
Stickyfill.addOne(element)
element –
HTMLElement or iterable element list (
NodeList, jQuery collection, etc.). First element of the list is used.
Adds the element as a sticky. Returns new Sticky instance associated with the element.
If there’s a sticky associated with the element, returns existing Sticky instance instead.
Stickyfill.add(elementList)
elementList – iterable element list (
NodeList, jQuery collection, etc.) or single
HTMLElement.
Adds the elements as stickies. Skips the elements that have stickies associated with them.
Returns an array of Sticky instances associated with the elements (both existing and new ones).
Stickyfill.refreshAll()
Refreshes all existing stickies, updates their parameters and positions.
All stickies are automatically refreshed after window resizes and device orientations changes.
There’s also a fast but not very accurate layout change detection that triggers this method. Call this method manually in case automatic detection fails.
Stickyfill.removeOne(element)
element –
HTMLElement or iterable element list (
NodeList, jQuery collection, etc.). First element of the list is used.
Removes sticky associated with the element.
Stickyfill.remove(elementList)
elementList – iterable element list (
NodeList, jQuery collection, etc.) or single
HTMLElement.
Removes stickies associated with the elements in the list.
Stickyfill.removeAll()
Removes all existing stickies.
Stickyfill.forceSticky()
Force-enable the polyfill, even if the browser supports
position: sticky natively.
Stickyfill.stickies
Array of existing Sticky instances.
Stickyfill.Sticky
Sticky class. You can use it directly if you want:
const sticky = new Stickyfill.Sticky(element);
Throws an error if there’s a sticky already bound to the element.
Sticky.refresh()
Refreshes the sticky, updates its parameters and position.
Sticky.remove()
Removes the sticky. Restores the element to its original state.
These features will never be implemented in Stickyfill:
If your request isn’t about one of these, you are welcome to create an issue. Please check existing issues before creating new one.
Stickyfill is a polyfill. This means that it implements a feature (sticky positioning in this case) that already exists in some browsers natively, and allows to use this feature in the browsers that don’t support it yet and older versions of the browsers that didn’t support it at the time. This is its only purpose.
This also means that Stickyfill does nothing in the browsers that do support sticky positioning. Which, in turn, means that those browsers won’t support any additional non-standard features.
Check existing issues before creating new one. Please provide a live reproduction of a bug.
cd into the repo folder, run
npm install (or
yarn if you are fancy).
Ok, you are all set.
cd into the repo folder and run
grunt. It will build the project from
/src/stickyfill.js into
/dist and run the watcher that will rebuild the project every time you change something in the source file.
Make changes to the source file. Stick to ES6 syntax.
Open
/test/index.html in a browser that doesn’t support
position: sticky to check that everything works as expected. Compare the results to the same page in a browser that supports
position: sticky.
Commit the changes. DO NOT commit the files in the
/dist folder. DO NOT change the version in
package.json.
Make a pull request 👍
Use Yarn, dont’t forget to commit
yarn.lock.