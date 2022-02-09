Make things get sticky …in a good way
Stickybits is a lightweight alternative to
position: stickypolyfills. It works perfectly for things like sticky headers.
.js-is-sticky) when position: sticky elements become active and a CSS Stuck Class (
.js-is-stuck) when they become stuck. See useStickyClasses.
position: fixed have because it tries to support
position: sticky first.
scroll event listener will not be used if
position: sticky is supported.
position: sticky and
position: fixed and it works with them.
Installation Setup Usage Feature Options Examples Debugging Notes Contributing Wiki
yarn
yarn add stickybits
pnpm
pnpm i stickybits
npm
npm i stickybits
Add dist/stickybits.min.js
Or as a module with
import stickybits from 'stickybits'
stickybits("selector");
Key Note: Stickybits expects and works best when the element that will become sticky is wrapped within a parent element that defines when the element starts being sticky and stops being sticky. See below for visual reference.
<main id="some-stickybit-parent">
<nav id="some-stickybit-nav"></nav>
</main>
useStickyClasses Feature
Stickybits allows customers to add CSS to elements when they become sticky and when they become stuck at the bottom of their parent element.
By default, if
position: sticky is supported, StickyBits will exit allowing the browser to manage stickiness and avoid adding a
scroll event listener.
If the
useStickyClasses argument is set to
true then even if a browser supports
position: sticky, StickyBits will still add a
scroll event listener to add and remove sticky CSS Classes. This option is available so that CSS styles can use when StickyBits elements become sticky or stuck at the bottom of their parent.
To provide more feature richness to the Stickybits experience, a
.js-is-sticky--change CSS class is added after the Stickybit element is sticky for a certain duration of scroll. By default this duration of scrolling is the height of the Stickybit element. The scroll duration for when
.js-is-sticky--change is added can be modified by providing a number for
customStickyChangeNumber option.
To use
useStickyClasses:
stickybits("selector", { useStickyClasses: true });
Then, in css you can do:
.some-sticky-element.js-is-sticky {
background-color: red;
}
.some-sticky-element.js-is-sticky--change {
height: 50px;
}
.some-sticky-element.js-is-stuck {
background-color: green;
}
View add css classes for more information on StickyBits CSS Classes.
By default, a StickyBits element will stick to the top of the viewport when vertically scrolled to.
Stickybits loosely works for
bottom positioning as well.
To have a StickyBits element stick to the
bottom:
stickybits("selector", { verticalPosition: "bottom" });
By default, if Stickybits uses
window scrolling to define Sticky Elements. An element besides
window can be used if
window is
undefined by selecting the desired scrolling element with the
scrollEl option. For more custom sticky featuring, the
scrollEl option can be used. However, those implementations require the implementing developers support.
To have Stickybit use an selector besides
window:
stickybits("selector", { scrollEl: "an-id" });
By default, a StickyBits element will have a
0px sticky layout top offset. This means that the element will stick flush to the top of the viewport.
To have a StickyBits element stick with a
20px offset to its vertical layout position:
stickybits("selector", { stickyBitStickyOffset: 20 });
To cleanup an instance of Stickybits:
const stickybitsInstancetoBeCleanedup = stickybits("selector");
stickybitsInstancetoBeCleanedup.cleanup();
To update the calculations of an instance of Stickybits:
const stickybitsInstancetoBeUpdated = stickybits("selector");
stickybitsInstancetoBeUpdated.update();
Re-calculates each Stickybits instance's offsets (stickyStart, stickyStop).
If the Stickybits implementer would like re-calculate offsets when the DOM window is resized or when the url changes.
.update() can be invoked within an event listener.
const stickybitsInstancetoBeUpdated = stickybits("selector");
stickybitsInstancetoBeUpdated.update({ stickyBitStickyOffset: 20 });
// when the window is resized
const stickybitsInstancetoBeUpdated = stickybits("selector");
window.addEventListener("resize", () => {
stickybitsInstancetoBeUpdated.update();
});
// when the url hash changes
window.addEventListener("hashchange", () => {
stickybitsInstancetoBeUpdated.update();
});
Note:
.update does not re-initialize classnames or pre-set calculations. Perhaps the update value can help you with that (see the paragraph below).
Props can be updated to each instance by passing then into the
.update function as an object.
// .update({ someProp: somePropValue })
const stickybitsInstancetoBeUpdated = stickybits("selector");
stickybitsInstancetoBeUpdated.update({ stickyBitStickyOffset: 20 });
To use StickyBits without inline styles except for
position: sticky or
position: fixed:
stickybits("selector", { noStyles: true });
To use custom CSS classes for Stickybits, add the appropriate properties and values.
parentClass:
stickybits("selector", { parentClass: "new-parent-classname" });
stickyClass:
stickybits("selector", { stickyClass: "new-sticky-classname" });
stuckClass:
stickybits("selector", { stuckClass: "new-stuck-classname" });
To not use
position: sticky ever, add the following key value to a stickybit initalization.
parentClass:
stickybits("selector", { useFixed: true });
To change all of the CSS classes
stickybits("selector", {
parentClass: "new-parent-classname",
stickyClass: "new-sticky-classname",
stuckClass: "new-stuck-classname",
stickyChangeClass: "new-sticky-change-classname"
});
To not use
offsetTop provide the optional boolean
useGetBoundingClientRect.
This feature is optimal when dealing with things like CSS calc which can throw off
offsetTop calculations. Read more about this functionality here.
stickybits("selector", { useGetBoundingClientRect: true });
* For jQuery and Zepto support, read the jQuery notes below.
If you want to take control of how styles and classes are applied to elements
provide a function
applyStyle. This is useful for example if you want to
integrate with a framework or view library and want to delegate DOM
manipulations to it.
stickybits("selector", {
applyStyle: ({ classes, styles }, instance) => {
// Apply styles and classes to your element
}
});
stickybits('selector', {stickyBitStickyOffset: 20})
stickybits('selector', {useStickyClasses: true})
const stickything = stickybits('selector'); stickything.cleanup();
const stickything = stickybits('selector') stickything.update()
const stickything = stickybits('selector') stickything.update({ stickyBitStickyOffset: 20 })
const stickything = stickybits('selector', {useFixed: true})
const stickything = stickybits('selector', {useGetBoundingClientRect: true})
$('selector').stickybits()
stickybits('selector', {noStyles: true});
stickybits('selector', {parentClass: 'js-parent-test'})
stickybits('selector', {scrollEl: 'a-custom-scroll-el'}) or
stickybits('selector', {scrollEl: element})
Have another example or question? Feel free to comment. 🙌
3 CSS classes will be added and removed by Stickybits if
position: sticky is not supported or if the
useStickyClasses: true option is added to the plugin call. These Classes can be modified as desired. See the With Custom Classes example above.
js-is-sticky if the selected element is sticky.
js-is-stuck if the selected element is stopped at the bottom of its parent.
js-stickybit-parent so that styles can easily be added to the parent of a Stickybits element
Stickybits is not a Shim or Polyfill for
position: sticky because full support would require more code. This plugin makes elements vertically sticky very similarly to
position: fixed but in a
sticky sort of way. Read more about position sticky here or follow its browser implementation here.
Stickybits is a no dependency JavaScript plugin. It provides the smallest API possible in both features and kb size to deliver working sticky elements. This means that opinionated featuring is left out as much as possible and that it works with minimal effort in Frameworks.
position: sticky is not supported
Sticky Start and Sticky Stop: Because Stickybits is minimal, when
position: sticky is not supported Stickybits will use
position: fixed which is relative to the browser window. If the StickyBits parent element has a height recognized by the browser, Stickybits will take care of the sticky top and sticky bottom invocation. If the parent's height is not recognized by the browser there will be issues.
Left and Right Positioning: With
position: fixed the Stickybit element will work relative to the browser window by default. To work with this issue, there are several options. Some are noted here. More solutions to come!
Basic
$("selector").stickybits();
With
scrollEl
$("selector").stickybits({ scrollEl: "#scrollEl" });
// or
const el = document.querySelector("#scrollEl");
$("selector").stickybits({ scrollEl: el });
With
.update
const instance = $("selector").stickybits();
instance.update();
With
useStickyClasses
$("selector").stickybits({ useStickyClasses: true });
With
verticalPosition
$("selector").stickybits({ verticalPosition: "bottom" });
With
stickyBitStickyOffset
$("selector").stickybits({ stickyBitStickyOffset: 20 });
Stickybits 2.0 provides the same API but with more debugging feedback.
To view the Stickybits API in it's simpliest form:
const stickybit = stickybits("a selection");
console.log(stickybit);
For more debugging and managing Stickybits, view the wiki.
Stickybits provides both
version and
userAgent properties which were added to offer insight into the browser and Stickybits.
These utility properties can be accessed as direct child properties of the instantiated Stickybits item.
const stickybit = stickybits("a selection");
stickybit.version; // will show the version of stickybits being used
stickybit.userAgent; // will show which userAgent stickybits is detecting
Stickybits works in all modern browsers including Internet Explorer 9 and above. Please file and issue with browser compatibility quirks.
Please contribute to Stickybits by filing an issue, responding to issues, adding to the wiki, or reaching out socially—etc.
Stickybits is a utility. It may often not be needed! With shared understanding of
position: sticky and
position: fixed along with product awareness, Stickybits can improve as can a shared understanding of the "sticky element issue". Is this paragraph over-reaching? Yes! Help improve it.
This plugin was heavily influenced by Filament Group's awesome Fixed-sticky jQuery plugin. Thanks to them for getting my mind going on this a while back. Thanks to Peloton Cycle's Frame Throttle for an insightful solve for optimizing
frame throttling.
Architecture discussions and Pull Request help has been provided by Jacob Kelley, Brian Gonzalez, and Matt Young. It is much appreciated!
Created and maintained by Jeff Wainwright with Dollar Shave Club Engineering.