Stickyard

Make your React component sticky the easy way, using render prop https://nihgwu.github.io/stickyard/

Install

yarn add stickyard npm install --save stickyard

Props

children

function({}) | required

Render whatever you want, it's called with an object with the following properties:

registerContainer(ref) , pass to the container's ref prop.

, pass to the container's prop. registerSticky(ref) , pass to the ref prop of whatever node within the container if you want to make it sticky.

, pass to the prop of whatever node within the container if you want to make it sticky. updateState() , update the sticky state manually, this useful if your content is resizable.

, update the sticky state manually, this useful if your content is resizable. getStickyOffsets() , return all the sticky-able elements' offsets.

, return all the sticky-able elements' offsets. scrollToIndex(index) , scroll to the specific sticky element by index.

, scroll to the specific sticky element by index. scrollTo(offset) , scroll to the specific offset.

The ref-register must be passed to the real DOM node, so if the component is a wrapper uppon DOM node, you need to register it to the underlying DOM node, using innerRef or something like that if provided.

stickyClassName

string

The className to be attached to the element when it's sticky.

This feature relies on classList which is not supported below IE10, so it won't take any effect on IE9 or below, you can use onSticky to implement by yourself.

onSticky

function(index)

It's called when an element becomes sticky, -1 means there is no sticky element.

Usage

import Stickyard from 'stickyard' <Stickyard> {({ registerContainer, registerSticky }) => ( < div ref = {registerContainer} > {items.map((item, index) => ( < div key = {item.key} ref = {item.sticky ? registerSticky : null }> {item.label} </ div > ))} </ div > )} < /Stickyard>

License

MIT © Neo