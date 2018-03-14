Sticky Sidebar

Pure JavaScript plugin for making smart and high performance sticky sidebars.

Why is sticky sidebar so awesome?

It does not re-calculate all dimensions when scrolling, just necessary dimensions.

Super smooth without incurring scroll lag or jank and no page reflows.

Integrated with resize sensor to re-calculate all dimenstions of the plugin when size of sidebar or its container is changed.

It has event trigger on each affix type to hook your code under particular situation.

Handle the sidebar when is tall or too short compared to the rest of the container.

Zero dependencies and super simple to setup.

Install

You can download sticky sidebar jQuery plugin from Bowser, NPM or just simply download it from this page and link to the sticky-sidebar.js file in your project folder.

Bower

If you are using bower as package manager:

bower install sticky-sidebar

NPM

If you are using NPM as package manager:

npm install sticky-sidebar

Usage

Your website's html structure has to be similar to this in order to work:

< div class = "main-content" > < div class = "sidebar" > < div class = "sidebar__inner" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "content" > </ div > </ div >

Note that inner sidebar wrapper .sidebar__innner is optional but highly recommended, if you don't write it yourself, the script will create one for you under class name inner-wrapper-sticky . but this may cause many problems.

For the above example, you can use the following JavaScript:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./js/sticky-sidebar.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var sidebar = new StickySidebar( '.sidebar' , { topSpacing: 20 , bottomSpacing: 20 , containerSelector: '.main-content' , innerWrapperSelector: '.sidebar__inner' }); </ script >

Via jQuery/Zepto

You can configure sticky sidebar as a jQuery plugin, just include jquery.sticky-sidebar.js instead sticky-sidebar.js file than configure it as any jQuery plugin.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./js/jquery.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./js/jquery.sticky-sidebar.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > $( '#sidebar' ).stickySidebar({ topSpacing : 60 , bottomSpacing : 60 }); </ script >

Make sure to include sticky-sidebar.js script file after jquery.js .

Sticky sidebar integrated with ResizeSensor.js to detect when sidebar or container is changed. To use resize sensor with this plugin just make sure to include ResizeSensor.js before sticky-sidebar.js code whether through module loader, bundle or event inclusion as a <script> and enable resizeSensor option (enabled by default) and it will works.

You can choose not to include ResizeSensor.js and sticky sidebar will continue work without any problem but without automatically detect resize changes.

Browser Support

Sticky sidebar works in all modern browsers including Internet Explorer 9 and above, but if you want it to work with IE9, should include requestAnimationFrame polyfill before sticky sidebar code.

If you have any issues with browser compatibility don’t hesitate to Submit an issue.

License

Sticky Sidebar is released under the MIT license. Have at it.

