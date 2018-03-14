Pure JavaScript plugin for making smart and high performance sticky sidebars.
For complete documentation and examples see abouolia.github.com/sticky-sidebar
You can download sticky sidebar jQuery plugin from Bowser, NPM or just simply download it from this page and link to the
sticky-sidebar.js file in your project folder.
If you are using bower as package manager:
bower install sticky-sidebar
If you are using NPM as package manager:
npm install sticky-sidebar
Your website's html structure has to be similar to this in order to work:
<div class="main-content">
<div class="sidebar">
<div class="sidebar__inner">
<!-- Content goes here -->
</div>
</div>
<div class="content">
<!-- Content goes here -->
</div>
</div>
Note that inner sidebar wrapper
.sidebar__innner is optional but highly recommended, if you don't write it yourself, the script will create one for you under class name
inner-wrapper-sticky. but this may cause many problems.
For the above example, you can use the following JavaScript:
<script type="text/javascript" src="./js/sticky-sidebar.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var sidebar = new StickySidebar('.sidebar', {
topSpacing: 20,
bottomSpacing: 20,
containerSelector: '.main-content',
innerWrapperSelector: '.sidebar__inner'
});
</script>
You can configure sticky sidebar as a jQuery plugin, just include
jquery.sticky-sidebar.js instead
sticky-sidebar.js file than configure it as any jQuery plugin.
<script type="text/javascript" src="./js/jquery.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./js/jquery.sticky-sidebar.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
$('#sidebar').stickySidebar({
topSpacing: 60,
bottomSpacing: 60
});
</script>
Make sure to include
sticky-sidebar.js script file after
jquery.js.
Sticky sidebar integrated with ResizeSensor.js to detect when sidebar or container is changed. To use resize sensor with this plugin just make sure to include ResizeSensor.js before
sticky-sidebar.js code whether through module loader, bundle or event inclusion as a
<script> and enable
resizeSensor option (enabled by default) and it will works.
You can choose not to include
ResizeSensor.js and sticky sidebar will continue work without any problem but without automatically detect resize changes.
Sticky sidebar works in all modern browsers including Internet Explorer 9 and above, but if you want it to work with IE9, should include
requestAnimationFrame polyfill before sticky sidebar code.
If you have any issues with browser compatibility don’t hesitate to Submit an issue.
Sticky Sidebar is released under the MIT license. Have at it.
Made by Ahmed Bouhuolia