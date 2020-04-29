Sticky-js is a library for sticky elements written in vanilla javascript. With this library you can easily set sticky elements on your website. It's also responsive.
npm install sticky-js
bower install sticky.js
Simply include
<script src="sticky.min.js"></script>
Then have element
<div class="selector">Sticky element</div>
Initialize in javascript
var sticky = new Sticky('.selector');
Syntax
new Sticky([selector:string], [global options:object])
CommonJS
var Sticky = require('sticky-js');
var sticky = new Sticky('.selector');
Multiple sticky elements with data-sticky-container and options
<div class="row" data-sticky-container>
<div class="medium-2 columns">
<img src="http://placehold.it/250x250" class="sticky" data-margin-top="20" data-sticky-for="1023" data-sticky-class="is-sticky">
</div>
<div class="medium-8 columns">
<h1>Sticky-js</h1>
<p>Lorem ipsum.....</p>
</div>
<div class="medium-2 columns">
<img src="http://placehold.it/250x250" class="sticky" data-margin-top="20" data-sticky-for="1023" data-sticky-class="is-sticky">
</div>
</div>
<script src="sticky.min.js"></script>
<script>
var sticky = new Sticky('.sticky');
</script>
Update sticky, e.g. when parent container (data-sticky-container) change height
var sticky = new Sticky('.sticky');
// and when parent change height..
sticky.update();
Destroy sticky element
var sticky = new Sticky('.sticky');
sticky.destroy();
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|data-sticky-wrap
|boolean
|false
|When it's
true sticky element is wrapped in
<span></span> which has sticky element dimensions. Prevents content from "jumping".
|data-margin-top
|number
|0
|Margin between page and sticky element when scrolled
|data-sticky-for
|number
|0
|Breakpoint which when is bigger than viewport width, sticky is activated and when is smaller, then sticky is destroyed
|data-sticky-class
|string
|null
|Class added to sticky element when it is stuck
Clone this repository and run
npm start
Library is using ECMAScript 5 features.
If you need this library working with older browsers you should use ECMAScript 5 polyfill.
https://rgalus.github.io/sticky-js/