Sticky-js is a library for sticky elements written in vanilla javascript. With this library you can easily set sticky elements on your website. It's also responsive.

Features

Written in vanilla javascript, no dependencies needed

Lightweight (minified: ~7.0kb, gzipped: ~1.9kb)

It can be sticky to the entire page or to selected parent container

No additional CSS needed

Install

npm install sticky-js

bower install sticky .js

Usage

Simply include

< script src = "sticky.min.js" > </ script >

Then have element

< div class = "selector" > Sticky element </ div >

Initialize in javascript

var sticky = new Sticky( '.selector' );

Syntax

new Sticky([selector:string], [global options:object])

CommonJS

var Sticky = require ( 'sticky-js' ); var sticky = new Sticky( '.selector' );

Examples

Multiple sticky elements with data-sticky-container and options

< div class = "row" data-sticky-container > < div class = "medium-2 columns" > < img src = "http://placehold.it/250x250" class = "sticky" data-margin-top = "20" data-sticky-for = "1023" data-sticky-class = "is-sticky" > </ div > < div class = "medium-8 columns" > < h1 > Sticky-js </ h1 > < p > Lorem ipsum..... </ p > </ div > < div class = "medium-2 columns" > < img src = "http://placehold.it/250x250" class = "sticky" data-margin-top = "20" data-sticky-for = "1023" data-sticky-class = "is-sticky" > </ div > </ div > < script src = "sticky.min.js" > </ script > < script > var sticky = new Sticky( '.sticky' ); </ script >

Methods

Update sticky, e.g. when parent container (data-sticky-container) change height

var sticky = new Sticky( '.sticky' ); sticky.update();

Destroy sticky element

var sticky = new Sticky( '.sticky' ); sticky.destroy();

Available options

Option Type Default Description data-sticky-wrap boolean false When it's true sticky element is wrapped in <span></span> which has sticky element dimensions. Prevents content from "jumping". data-margin-top number 0 Margin between page and sticky element when scrolled data-sticky-for number 0 Breakpoint which when is bigger than viewport width, sticky is activated and when is smaller, then sticky is destroyed data-sticky-class string null Class added to sticky element when it is stuck

Development

Clone this repository and run

npm start

Browser Compatibility

Library is using ECMAScript 5 features.

IE 9+

Chrome 23+

Firefox 21+

Safari 6+

Opera 15+

If you need this library working with older browsers you should use ECMAScript 5 polyfill.

Full support

Website

https://rgalus.github.io/sticky-js/

License

MIT License