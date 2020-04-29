openbase logo
sj

sticky-js

by Rafał Gałus
1.3.0

Library for sticky elements written in vanilla javascript

Readme

sticky-js

npm version Bower version

Sticky-js is a library for sticky elements written in vanilla javascript. With this library you can easily set sticky elements on your website. It's also responsive.

DEMO

Features

  • Written in vanilla javascript, no dependencies needed
  • Lightweight (minified: ~7.0kb, gzipped: ~1.9kb)
  • It can be sticky to the entire page or to selected parent container
  • No additional CSS needed

Install

npm install sticky-js

bower install sticky.js

Usage

Simply include

<script src="sticky.min.js"></script>

Then have element

<div class="selector">Sticky element</div>

Initialize in javascript

var sticky = new Sticky('.selector');

Syntax

new Sticky([selector:string], [global options:object])

CommonJS

var Sticky = require('sticky-js');

var sticky = new Sticky('.selector');

Examples

Multiple sticky elements with data-sticky-container and options

<div class="row" data-sticky-container>
  <div class="medium-2 columns">
    <img src="http://placehold.it/250x250" class="sticky" data-margin-top="20" data-sticky-for="1023" data-sticky-class="is-sticky">
  </div>
  <div class="medium-8 columns">
    <h1>Sticky-js</h1>
    <p>Lorem ipsum.....</p>
  </div>
  <div class="medium-2 columns">
    <img src="http://placehold.it/250x250" class="sticky" data-margin-top="20" data-sticky-for="1023" data-sticky-class="is-sticky">
  </div>
</div>

<script src="sticky.min.js"></script>
<script>
  var sticky = new Sticky('.sticky');
</script>

Methods

Update sticky, e.g. when parent container (data-sticky-container) change height

var sticky = new Sticky('.sticky');

// and when parent change height..
sticky.update();

Destroy sticky element

var sticky = new Sticky('.sticky');

sticky.destroy();

Available options

OptionTypeDefaultDescription
data-sticky-wrapbooleanfalseWhen it's true sticky element is wrapped in <span></span> which has sticky element dimensions. Prevents content from "jumping".
data-margin-topnumber0Margin between page and sticky element when scrolled
data-sticky-fornumber0Breakpoint which when is bigger than viewport width, sticky is activated and when is smaller, then sticky is destroyed
data-sticky-classstringnullClass added to sticky element when it is stuck

Development

Clone this repository and run

npm start

Browser Compatibility

Library is using ECMAScript 5 features.

  • IE 9+
  • Chrome 23+
  • Firefox 21+
  • Safari 6+
  • Opera 15+

If you need this library working with older browsers you should use ECMAScript 5 polyfill.

Full support

Website

https://rgalus.github.io/sticky-js/

License

MIT License

