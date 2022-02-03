Events for
position: sticky, without the need for an
onscrolllistener.
$ npm install sticky-events
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
Opera
|No IE / Edge 16+
|55+
|56+
|12.1+
|43+
A Polyfill for IntersectionObserver is available here.
|Option Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
container
Element or
Document
document
|The element that contains your sticky elements. Grabs all sticky elements on the page by default.
enabled
boolean
true
|Enable sticky events immediately.
stickySelector
string
.sticky-events
|The selector to use to find your sticky elements within
container.
The
StickyEvents class has constants we can use to listen for events.
|Event Name
|Description
StickyEvents.CHANGE
|Fired when an element becomes stuck or unstuck
StickyEvents.STUCK
|Fired only when an element becomes stuck
StickyEvents.UNSTUCK
|Fired only when an element becomes unstuck
When an event is fired, the following data is available from the
event.detail property:
{
isSticky: Boolean,
position: StickyEvents.POSITION_BOTTOM|StickyEvents.POSITION_TOP,
}
|Method Name
|Arguments
|Description
addSticky
Node or
Element
|Add a single sticky to the existing set of stickies
addStickies
NodeList or
array
|Add a list of stickies to the existing set of stickies
disableEvents
boolean
|Stop firing events on the set of stickies. By default, this will fire a
StickyEvents.UNSTUCK event on the sticky elements, resetting them to their original state. Pass
false to leave the stickies alone.
enableEvents
|none
|Start firing events on the set of stickies
Given the following HTML:
<div class="my-sticky-container">
<div>
<h2 class="custom-sticky-selector">Sticky Heading 1</h2>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
</div>
<div>
<h2 class="custom-sticky-selector">Sticky Heading 2</h2>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
</div>
<div>
<h2 class="custom-sticky-selector">Sticky Heading 3</h2>
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
</div>
</div>
We could configure
StickyEvents like this:
import StickyEvents from 'sticky-events';
// Create new StickyEvents instance
const stickyEvents = new StickyEvents({
container: document.querySelector('.my-sticky-container'),
enabled: false,
stickySelector: '.custom-sticky-selector'
});
// Enable events
stickyEvents.enableEvents();
// Add event listeners
const { stickyElements, stickySelector } = stickyEvents;
stickyElements.forEach(sticky => {
sticky.addEventListener(StickyEvents.CHANGE, (event) => {
sticky.classList.toggle('bg-dark', event.detail.isSticky);
});
});
// Add stickies at some point after initialization
fetch('/api/gimme-divs')
.then(response => response.text())
.then(html => letsPretendToCreateADocument(html))
.then((document) => {
const stickies = document.querySelectorAll(stickySelector);
stickies.forEach(sticky => {
sticky.addEventListener(StickyEvents.CHANGE, (event) => {
sticky.classList.toggle('bg-dark', event.detail.isSticky);
});
});
stickyEvents.addStickies(stickies);
});
// Disable events
stickyEvents.disableEvents();