sticky-events

by Ryan Walters
3.4.11

Events for `position: sticky`

Readme

Sticky Events

Events for position: sticky, without the need for an onscroll listener.

Installation

$ npm install sticky-events

Browser support

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		Opera
Opera
No IE / Edge 16+55+56+12.1+43+

A Polyfill for IntersectionObserver is available here.

Options

Option NameTypeDefaultDescription
containerElement or DocumentdocumentThe element that contains your sticky elements. Grabs all sticky elements on the page by default.
enabledbooleantrueEnable sticky events immediately.
stickySelectorstring.sticky-eventsThe selector to use to find your sticky elements within container.

Events

The StickyEvents class has constants we can use to listen for events.

Event NameDescription
StickyEvents.CHANGEFired when an element becomes stuck or unstuck
StickyEvents.STUCKFired only when an element becomes stuck
StickyEvents.UNSTUCKFired only when an element becomes unstuck

When an event is fired, the following data is available from the event.detail property:

{
  isSticky: Boolean,
  position: StickyEvents.POSITION_BOTTOM|StickyEvents.POSITION_TOP,
}

Methods

Method NameArgumentsDescription
addStickyNode or ElementAdd a single sticky to the existing set of stickies
addStickiesNodeList or arrayAdd a list of stickies to the existing set of stickies
disableEventsbooleanStop firing events on the set of stickies. By default, this will fire a StickyEvents.UNSTUCK event on the sticky elements, resetting them to their original state. Pass false to leave the stickies alone.
enableEventsnoneStart firing events on the set of stickies

How to use

View demo

Given the following HTML:

<div class="my-sticky-container">
    <div>
        <h2 class="custom-sticky-selector">Sticky Heading 1</h2>
        Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
    </div>
    <div>
        <h2 class="custom-sticky-selector">Sticky Heading 2</h2>
        Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
    </div>
    <div>
        <h2 class="custom-sticky-selector">Sticky Heading 3</h2>
        Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit.
    </div>
</div>

We could configure StickyEvents like this:

import StickyEvents from 'sticky-events';


// Create new StickyEvents instance

const stickyEvents = new StickyEvents({
  container: document.querySelector('.my-sticky-container'),
  enabled: false,
  stickySelector: '.custom-sticky-selector'
});


// Enable events

stickyEvents.enableEvents();


// Add event listeners

const { stickyElements, stickySelector } = stickyEvents;

stickyElements.forEach(sticky => {
  sticky.addEventListener(StickyEvents.CHANGE, (event) => {
    sticky.classList.toggle('bg-dark', event.detail.isSticky);
  });
});


// Add stickies at some point after initialization

fetch('/api/gimme-divs')
  .then(response => response.text())
  .then(html => letsPretendToCreateADocument(html))
  .then((document) => {
    const stickies = document.querySelectorAll(stickySelector);

    stickies.forEach(sticky => {
      sticky.addEventListener(StickyEvents.CHANGE, (event) => {
        sticky.classList.toggle('bg-dark', event.detail.isSticky);
      });
    });  

    stickyEvents.addStickies(stickies);
  });

// Disable events

stickyEvents.disableEvents();

