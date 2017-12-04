In cluster environment
socket.io requires you to use sticky sessions, to ensure that a given client hits the same process every time, otherwise its handshake mechanism won't work properly. To accomplish that, manuals suggest the
sticky-session module.
My module is based on the same principles as
sticky-session, but utilizes a more efficient hash function and also works asynchronously out of the box.
As usual
npm install sticky-cluster --save
then
require('sticky-cluster')(
// server initialization function
function (callback) {
var http = require('http');
var app = require('express')();
var server = http.createServer(app);
// configure an app
// do some async stuff if needed
// don't do server.listen(), just pass the server instance into the callback
callback(server);
},
// options
{
concurrency: 10,
port: 3000,
debug: true,
env: function (index) { return { stickycluster_worker_index: index }; }
}
);
Here's the full list of accepted options:
|key
|meaning
|default
concurrency
|number of workers to be forked
|number of CPUs on the host system
port
|http port number to listen
8080
debug
|log actions to console
false
prefix
|prefix in names of IPC messages
sticky-cluster:
env
|function (workerIndex => workerEnv) to provide additional worker configuration through the environment variables
|sets
stickycluster_worker_index (be aware that worker's index stays the same through its death and resurrection, but worker's id, which is used in debug messages, changes)
hardShutdownDelay
|delay(ms) to trigger the
hard shutdown if the
graceful shutdown doesn't complete
60 * 1000 ms
errorHandler
|callback function for the
net.Server.error event on the
serverInstance created in
master.js.
function (err) { console.log(err); process.exit(1); }
Open terminal at the
./example directory and sequentially run
npm install and
npm start. Navigate to
http://localhost:8080. Have a look at the source.
There's a script you can run to test various hashing functions. It generates a bunch of random IP addresses (both
v4 and
v6) and then hashes them using different algorithms aiming to get a consistent {IP address -> array index} mapping.
For every hash function the script outputs execution time in milliseconds (less is better) and distribution of IP addresses over the clients' ids (more even distribution is better).
$ cd ./benchmark
$ npm install
$ npm start -- <num_workers> <num_ip_addresses>
An output from my laptop:
$ npm start
generating random ips...
benchmarking...
int31
time (ms): 188
scatter: [ 25788, 8378, 7768, 9438, 7280, 6649, 9648, 8061, 10287, 6703 ]
djb2
time (ms): 20
scatter: [ 9957, 9809, 9853, 10075, 10077, 9957, 9982, 10068, 10179, 10043 ]
The algorithm used in the
sticky-session module is
int31 and the local one is
djb2. As might be seen, the
djb2 algorithm provides significant time advantage and clearly more even scattering over the worker processes.
net.Server.error event on the
serverInstance created in
master.js.
graceful shutdown.
hardShutdownDelay option to trigger
hard shutdown if the
graceful shutdown doesn't complete in the amount of delay.
options.env function.
SIGTERM listener on the master process.
.on('SIGINT', ...) with
.once('SIGINT', ...).
./example and
./benchmark apps.