What is it

In cluster environment socket.io requires you to use sticky sessions, to ensure that a given client hits the same process every time, otherwise its handshake mechanism won't work properly. To accomplish that, manuals suggest the sticky-session module.

My module is based on the same principles as sticky-session , but utilizes a more efficient hash function and also works asynchronously out of the box.

Advantages

up to 10x faster than sticky-session

much better scattering over the worker processes than that of sticky-session

asynchronous out of the box, just run a callback when you're done initializing everything else

works correctly with ipv6

More alternatives

sticky-session -- worse perfomance, not async

throng -- plain cluster, not sticky

node-cluster-socket.io -- doesn't work with ipv6

Get started

As usual

npm install sticky- cluster

then

require ( 'sticky-cluster' )( function ( callback ) { var http = require ( 'http' ); var app = require ( 'express' )(); var server = http.createServer(app); callback(server); }, { concurrency : 10 , port : 3000 , debug : true , env : function ( index ) { return { stickycluster_worker_index : index }; } } );

Accepted options

Here's the full list of accepted options:

key meaning default concurrency number of workers to be forked number of CPUs on the host system port http port number to listen 8080 debug log actions to console false prefix prefix in names of IPC messages sticky-cluster: env function (workerIndex => workerEnv) to provide additional worker configuration through the environment variables sets stickycluster_worker_index (be aware that worker's index stays the same through its death and resurrection, but worker's id, which is used in debug messages, changes) hardShutdownDelay delay(ms) to trigger the hard shutdown if the graceful shutdown doesn't complete 60 * 1000 ms errorHandler callback function for the net.Server.error event on the serverInstance created in master.js . function (err) { console.log(err); process.exit(1); }

Example

Open terminal at the ./example directory and sequentially run npm install and npm start . Navigate to http://localhost:8080 . Have a look at the source.

Benchmarking

There's a script you can run to test various hashing functions. It generates a bunch of random IP addresses (both v4 and v6 ) and then hashes them using different algorithms aiming to get a consistent {IP address -> array index} mapping.

For every hash function the script outputs execution time in milliseconds (less is better) and distribution of IP addresses over the clients' ids (more even distribution is better).

cd ./benchmark npm install npm start -- <num_workers> <num_ip_addresses>

An output from my laptop:

$ npm start generating random ips... benchmarking... int31 time (ms): 188 scatter: [ 25788 , 8378 , 7768 , 9438 , 7280 , 6649 , 9648 , 8061 , 10287 , 6703 ] djb2 time (ms): 20 scatter: [ 9957 , 9809 , 9853 , 10075 , 10077 , 9957 , 9982 , 10068 , 10179 , 10043 ]

The algorithm used in the sticky-session module is int31 and the local one is djb2 . As might be seen, the djb2 algorithm provides significant time advantage and clearly more even scattering over the worker processes.

Changelog

Allow the caller to specify a callback function for the net.Server.error event on the serverInstance created in master.js .

Close alive connections before exiting to achieve graceful shutdown .

. Add hardShutdownDelay option to trigger hard shutdown if the graceful shutdown doesn't complete in the amount of delay.

Allow to set individual worker environment variables through the options.env function.

Handle empty IP addresses.

Removed a SIGTERM listener on the master process.

listener on the master process. Replaced .on('SIGINT', ...) with .once('SIGINT', ...) .

with . Improved debug logs.

Moved unnecessary dependencies from the main package to the ./example and ./benchmark apps.

and apps. Fixed a few minor issues in the mentioned apps.

Updated the example.