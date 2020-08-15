Warning

syrup

Syrup is an extremely simple Promise-based Dependency Injection framework (or rather, a library) for Node.js. While many related efforts already exist, Syrup attempts to break the mold by focusing on a single feature (dependency resolution) and relying on Node.js for the rest.

Features

Configuration-free. No need to set up configuration files just to get up and running.

Magic-free module loader. It's just require() and you'll be the one calling it (i.e. you have full control).

and you'll be the one calling it (i.e. you have full control). Promise-only.

Mock-friendly. Invoke modules with mock dependencies for easy testing.

Non-intrusive. You can use Syrup in just one part of your app.

Runs in parallel with an optional serial mode.

Mockability

Much like in Architect, you can invoke modules directly by passing your own mock dependencies to them.

archive.js

var syrup = require ( 'syrup' ) module .exports = syrup() .dependency( require ( './box' )) .define( function ( options, box ) { return { store : function ( thing ) { return box.put(thing) } } })

archive-test.js

var sinon = require ( 'sinon' ) var chai = require ( 'chai' ) chai.use require ( 'sinon-chai' ) var expect = chai.expect var archive = require ( './archive' ) describe( 'archive' , function ( ) { it( 'should put the thing in the box' , function ( ) { var mockBox = { put : sinon.spy() } var treasure = 42 archive.invoke( null , mockBox).store(treasure) expect(mockBox.put).to.have.been.calledWith(treasure) }) })

Contributing

License

