openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

stf-syrup

by openstf
1.0.0 (see all)

Provides a minimal Promise-based dependency injection framework for Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

107

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Warning

This project along with other ones in OpenSTF organisation is provided as is for community, without active development.

You can check any other forks that may be actively developed and offer new/different features here.

Active development has been moved to DeviceFarmer organisation.

syrup

Syrup is an extremely simple Promise-based Dependency Injection framework (or rather, a library) for Node.js. While many related efforts already exist, Syrup attempts to break the mold by focusing on a single feature (dependency resolution) and relying on Node.js for the rest.

Features

  • Configuration-free. No need to set up configuration files just to get up and running.
  • Magic-free module loader. It's just require() and you'll be the one calling it (i.e. you have full control).
  • Promise-only.
  • Mock-friendly. Invoke modules with mock dependencies for easy testing.
  • Non-intrusive. You can use Syrup in just one part of your app.
  • Runs in parallel with an optional serial mode.

Mockability

Much like in Architect, you can invoke modules directly by passing your own mock dependencies to them.

archive.js

var syrup = require('syrup')

module.exports = syrup()
  .dependency(require('./box'))
  .define(function(options, box) {
    return {
      store: function(thing) {
        return box.put(thing)
      }
    }
  })

archive-test.js

var sinon = require('sinon')
var chai = require('chai')
chai.use require('sinon-chai')
var expect = chai.expect

var archive = require('./archive')

describe('archive', function() {

  it('should put the thing in the box', function() {
    var mockBox = {
      put: sinon.spy()
    }
    var treasure = 42
    archive.invoke(null, mockBox).store(treasure)
    expect(mockBox.put).to.have.been.calledWith(treasure)
  })

})

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

License

See LICENSE.

Copyright © CyberAgent, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial