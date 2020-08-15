Syrup is an extremely simple Promise-based Dependency Injection framework (or rather, a library) for Node.js. While many related efforts already exist, Syrup attempts to break the mold by focusing on a single feature (dependency resolution) and relying on Node.js for the rest.
require() and you'll be the one calling it (i.e. you have full control).
Much like in Architect, you can invoke modules directly by passing your own mock dependencies to them.
archive.js
var syrup = require('syrup')
module.exports = syrup()
.dependency(require('./box'))
.define(function(options, box) {
return {
store: function(thing) {
return box.put(thing)
}
}
})
archive-test.js
var sinon = require('sinon')
var chai = require('chai')
chai.use require('sinon-chai')
var expect = chai.expect
var archive = require('./archive')
describe('archive', function() {
it('should put the thing in the box', function() {
var mockBox = {
put: sinon.spy()
}
var treasure = 42
archive.invoke(null, mockBox).store(treasure)
expect(mockBox.put).to.have.been.calledWith(treasure)
})
})
