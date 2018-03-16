StereoPannerNode for legacy Web Audio API
http://webaudio.github.io/web-audio-api/#the-stereopannernode-interface
npm install stereo-panner-node
At first, call
polyfill() method.
require("StereoPannerNode").polyfill();
<script src="/path/to/stereo-panner-node.js"></script>
<script>StereoPannerNode.polyfill();</script>
Then, you can use
createStereoPanner() method at AudioContext.
var stereoPanner = audioContext.createStereoPanner();
stereoPanner.pan.value = Math.random() * 2 - 1;
https://mohayonao.github.io/stereo-panner-node/
constructor(audioContext: AudioContext)
polyfill(): void
createStereoPanner() method to
AudioContext.prototype if needed.
install(): void
createStereoPanner() method to
AudioContext.prototype force
pan: AudioParam readonly
MIT