spn

stereo-panner-node

by mohayonao
1.4.0 (see all)

StereoPannerNode for legacy Web Audio API

Popularity

Downloads/wk

459

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

StereoPannerNode

Build Status NPM Version License

StereoPannerNode for legacy Web Audio API

http://webaudio.github.io/web-audio-api/#the-stereopannernode-interface

Installation

npm install stereo-panner-node

downloads:

Quick Example

At first, call polyfill() method.

require("StereoPannerNode").polyfill();

<script src="/path/to/stereo-panner-node.js"></script>
<script>StereoPannerNode.polyfill();</script>

Then, you can use createStereoPanner() method at AudioContext.

var stereoPanner = audioContext.createStereoPanner();

stereoPanner.pan.value = Math.random() * 2 - 1;

Demo

https://mohayonao.github.io/stereo-panner-node/

API

StereoPannerNode

  • constructor(audioContext: AudioContext)

Class Methods

  • polyfill(): void
    • install createStereoPanner() method to AudioContext.prototype if needed.
  • install(): void
    • install createStereoPanner() method to AudioContext.prototype force

Instance Attributes

  • pan: AudioParam readonly

AudioGraph

stereo-panner-node

License

MIT

