StereoPannerNode for legacy Web Audio API

http://webaudio.github.io/web-audio-api/#the-stereopannernode-interface

Installation

npm install stereo-panner-node

Quick Example

At first, call polyfill() method.

require ( "StereoPannerNode" ).polyfill();

< script src = "/path/to/stereo-panner-node.js" > </ script > < script > StereoPannerNode.polyfill(); </ script >

Then, you can use createStereoPanner() method at AudioContext.

var stereoPanner = audioContext.createStereoPanner(); stereoPanner.pan.value = Math .random() * 2 - 1 ;

Demo

https://mohayonao.github.io/stereo-panner-node/

API

StereoPannerNode

constructor(audioContext: AudioContext)

Class Methods

polyfill(): void install createStereoPanner() method to AudioContext.prototype if needed.

install(): void install createStereoPanner() method to AudioContext.prototype force



Instance Attributes

pan: AudioParam readonly

AudioGraph

License

MIT