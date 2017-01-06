openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ste

step

by Tim Caswell
1.0.0 (see all)

An async control-flow library that makes stepping through logic easy.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38.4K

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Control Flow

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Step

A simple control-flow library for node.JS that makes parallel execution, serial execution, and error handling painless.

How to install

Simply copy or link the lib/step.js file into your $HOME/.node_libraries folder.

How to use

The step library exports a single function I call Step. It accepts any number of functions as arguments and runs them in serial order using the passed in this context as the callback to the next step.

Step(
  function readSelf() {
    fs.readFile(__filename, this);
  },
  function capitalize(err, text) {
    if (err) throw err;
    return text.toUpperCase();
  },
  function showIt(err, newText) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log(newText);
  }
);

Notice that we pass in this as the callback to fs.readFile. When the file read completes, step will send the result as the arguments to the next function in the chain. Then in the capitalize function we're doing synchronous work so we can simple return the new value and Step will route it as if we called the callback.

The first parameter is reserved for errors since this is the node standard. Also any exceptions thrown are caught and passed as the first argument to the next function. As long as you don't nest callback functions inline your main functions this prevents there from ever being any uncaught exceptions. This is very important for long running node.JS servers since a single uncaught exception can bring the whole server down.

Also there is support for parallel actions:

Step(
  // Loads two files in parallel
  function loadStuff() {
    fs.readFile(__filename, this.parallel());
    fs.readFile("/etc/passwd", this.parallel());
  },
  // Show the result when done
  function showStuff(err, code, users) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log(code);
    console.log(users);
  }
)

Here we pass this.parallel() instead of this as the callback. It internally keeps track of the number of callbacks issued and preserves their order then giving the result to the next step after all have finished. If there is an error in any of the parallel actions, it will be passed as the first argument to the next step.

Also you can use group with a dynamic number of common tasks.

Step(
  function readDir() {
    fs.readdir(__dirname, this);
  },
  function readFiles(err, results) {
    if (err) throw err;
    // Create a new group
    var group = this.group();
    results.forEach(function (filename) {
      if (/\.js$/.test(filename)) {
        fs.readFile(__dirname + "/" + filename, 'utf8', group());
      }
    });
  },
  function showAll(err , files) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.dir(files);
  }
);

Note that we both call this.group() and group(). The first reserves a slot in the parameters of the next step, then calling group() generates the individual callbacks and increments the internal counter.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

try
@rogwilco/tryA lightweight module that enables typed catch blocks.
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
par
parleyFlow control harness for implementors. Builds a Deferred object that supports async/await, promise chaining, and conventional Node callbacks.
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
28K
nue
nueAn async control-flow library suited for node.js.
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
2K
lup
lupusAync looping for Node.js
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
1K
fj
flow.jssynchron, asynchron control flow javascript library
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
241
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial