Steno

Specialized fast async file writer

Steno makes writing to the same file often/concurrently fast and safe.

Used in lowdb.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stenotype

Features

⚡ Fast (see benchmark)

🐦 Lightweight (~6kb)

👍 ⚛️ Safe: No partial writes (writes are atomic)

👍 🏁 Safe: No race conditions (writes are ordered even if they're async)

Usage

import { Writer } from 'steno' const file = new Writer( 'file.txt' ) async function save ( ) { await file.write( 'some data' ) }

Benchmark

npm run benchmark (see src/benchmark.ts )

Write 1KB data to the same file x 1000 fs : 62ms steno : 1ms Write 1MB data to the same file x 1000 fs : 2300ms steno : 5ms

Steno uses a smart queue and avoids unnecessary writes.

License

MIT - Typicode