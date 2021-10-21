openbase logo
steno

by Typicode
2.1.0 (see all)

Specialized fast async file writer

368K

GitHub Stars

458

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Steno Node.js CI

Specialized fast async file writer

Steno makes writing to the same file often/concurrently fast and safe.

Used in lowdb.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stenotype

Features

  • ⚡ Fast (see benchmark)
  • 🐦 Lightweight (~6kb)
  • 👍 ⚛️ Safe: No partial writes (writes are atomic)
  • 👍 🏁 Safe: No race conditions (writes are ordered even if they're async)

Usage

import { Writer } from 'steno'

// Create a singleton writer
const file = new Writer('file.txt')

// Use it in the rest of your code
async function save() {
  await file.write('some data')
}

Benchmark

npm run benchmark (see src/benchmark.ts)

Write 1KB data to the same file x 1000
  fs     :   62ms
  steno  :    1ms

Write 1MB data to the same file x 1000
  fs     : 2300ms
  steno  :    5ms

Steno uses a smart queue and avoids unnecessary writes.

License

MIT - Typicode

