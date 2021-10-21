Specialized fast async file writer
Steno makes writing to the same file often/concurrently fast and safe.
Used in lowdb.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stenotype
import { Writer } from 'steno'
// Create a singleton writer
const file = new Writer('file.txt')
// Use it in the rest of your code
async function save() {
await file.write('some data')
}
npm run benchmark (see
src/benchmark.ts)
Write 1KB data to the same file x 1000
fs : 62ms
steno : 1ms
Write 1MB data to the same file x 1000
fs : 2300ms
steno : 5ms
Steno uses a smart queue and avoids unnecessary writes.
MIT - Typicode