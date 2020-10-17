Stencil Router V2 is an experimental new router for stencil that focus in:

Lightweight (600bytes)

(600bytes) Treeshakable (not used features are not included in the final build)

(not used features are not included in the final build) Simple , provide the bare mininum but it make it extendable with hooks.

, provide the bare mininum but it make it extendable with hooks. No DOM : Router is not render any extra DOM element, to keep styling simple.

: Router is not render any extra DOM element, to keep styling simple. Fast: As fast and lightweight as writing your own router with if statements.

How does it work?

This router backs up the document.location in a @stencil/store , this way we can respond to changes in document.location is a much simpler, way, not more subscribes, no more event listeners events to connect and disconnect.

Functional Components are the used to collect the list of routes, finally the Switch renders only the selected route.

Install

npm install stencil-router-v2 --save-dev

Examples

import { createRouter, Route } from 'stencil-router-v2'; const Router = createRouter(); @Component({ tag: 'app-root', }) export class AppRoot { render() { return ( <Host> <Router.Switch> <Route path="/"> <h1>Welcome<h1> <p>Welcome to the new stencil-router demo</p> </Route> <Route path={/^\/account/}> <app-account></app-account> </Route> </Router.Switch> </Host> ); } }

Redirects

<Host> <Router.Switch> <Route path="/" to="/main"/> <Route path={/^account/} to="/error"/> </Router.Switch> </Host>

Params

Route can take an optional render property that will pass down the params. This method should be used instead of JSX children.

Regex or functional matches have the chance to generate an object of params when the URL matches.

import { createRouter, Route, match } from 'stencil-router-v2'; const Router = createRouter(); <Host> <Router.Switch> <Route path={/^acc(ou)nt/} render={(params) => ( <p>{params[1]}</p> )} /> <Route path={match('/blog/:page')} render={({page}) => <blog-post page={page}>} /> <Route path={(url) => { if (url.includes('hello')) { return {user: 'hello'} } return undefined; }} render={({user}) => ( <h1>User: {user}</h1> )} /> </Router.Switch> </Host>

The href() function will inject all the handles to an native anchor , without extra DOM.

import { createRouter, Route, href } from 'stencil-router-v2'; const Router = createRouter(); <Host> <Router.Switch> <Route path="/main"> <a {...href('/main')} class="my-link">Go to blog</a> </Route> <Route path="/blog"> <a {...href('/main')}>Go to main</a> </Route> </Router.Switch> </Host>

Dynamic routes (guards)

@Component({ tag: 'app-root', }) export class AppRoot { @State() logged = false; render() { return ( <Host> <Router.Switch> {this.logged && ( <Route path="/account"> <app-account></app-account> </Route> )} {!this.logged && ( <Route path="/account" to="/error"/> ) </Router.Switch> </Host> ); } }

Subscriptions to route changes

Because the router uses @stencil/store its trivial to subscribe to changes in the locations, activeRoute, or even the list of routes.

import { createRouter, Route } from 'stencil-router-v2'; const Router = createRouter(); @Component({ tag: 'app-root', }) export class AppRoot { componentWillLoad() { Router.onChange('url', (newValue: InternalRouterState['url'], _oldValue: InternalRouterState['url']) => { // Access fields such as pathname, search, etc. from newValue // This would be a good place to send a Google Analytics event, for example }); } render() { const activePath = Router.state.activeRoute?.path; return ( <Host> <aside> <a class={{'active': activePath === '/main'}}>Main</a> <a class={{'active': activePath === '/account'}}>Account</a> </aside> <Router.Switch> <Route path="/main"> <h1>Welcome<h1> <p>Welcome to the new stencil-router demo</p> </Route> <Route path='/account'> <app-account></app-account> </Route> </Router.Switch> </Host> ); } }

The routes state includes: