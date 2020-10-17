Stencil Router V2 is an experimental new router for stencil that focus in:
This router backs up the
document.location in a
@stencil/store, this way we can respond to changes in document.location is a much simpler, way, not more subscribes, no more event listeners events to connect and disconnect.
Functional Components are the used to collect the list of routes, finally the
Switch renders only the selected route.
npm install stencil-router-v2 --save-dev
import { createRouter, Route } from 'stencil-router-v2';
const Router = createRouter();
@Component({
tag: 'app-root',
})
export class AppRoot {
render() {
return (
<Host>
<Router.Switch>
<Route path="/">
<h1>Welcome<h1>
<p>Welcome to the new stencil-router demo</p>
</Route>
<Route path={/^\/account/}>
<app-account></app-account>
</Route>
</Router.Switch>
</Host>
);
}
}
<Host>
<Router.Switch>
<Route path="/" to="/main"/>
<Route path={/^account/} to="/error"/>
</Router.Switch>
</Host>
Route can take an optional
render property that will pass down the params. This method should be used instead of JSX children.
Regex or functional matches have the chance to generate an object of params when the URL matches.
import { createRouter, Route, match } from 'stencil-router-v2';
const Router = createRouter();
<Host>
<Router.Switch>
<Route
path={/^acc(ou)nt/}
render={(params) => (
<p>{params[1]}</p>
)}
/>
<Route
path={match('/blog/:page')}
render={({page}) => <blog-post page={page}>}
/>
<Route
path={(url) => {
if (url.includes('hello')) {
return {user: 'hello'}
}
return undefined;
}}
render={({user}) => (
<h1>User: {user}</h1>
)}
/>
</Router.Switch>
</Host>
The
href() function will inject all the handles to an native
anchor, without extra DOM.
import { createRouter, Route, href } from 'stencil-router-v2';
const Router = createRouter();
<Host>
<Router.Switch>
<Route path="/main">
<a {...href('/main')} class="my-link">Go to blog</a>
</Route>
<Route path="/blog">
<a {...href('/main')}>Go to main</a>
</Route>
</Router.Switch>
</Host>
@Component({
tag: 'app-root',
})
export class AppRoot {
@State() logged = false;
render() {
return (
<Host>
<Router.Switch>
{this.logged && (
<Route path="/account">
<app-account></app-account>
</Route>
)}
{!this.logged && (
<Route path="/account" to="/error"/>
)
</Router.Switch>
</Host>
);
}
}
Because the router uses
@stencil/store its trivial to subscribe to changes in the locations, activeRoute, or even the list of routes.
import { createRouter, Route } from 'stencil-router-v2';
const Router = createRouter();
@Component({
tag: 'app-root',
})
export class AppRoot {
componentWillLoad() {
Router.onChange('url', (newValue: InternalRouterState['url'], _oldValue: InternalRouterState['url']) => {
// Access fields such as pathname, search, etc. from newValue
// This would be a good place to send a Google Analytics event, for example
});
}
render() {
const activePath = Router.state.activeRoute?.path;
return (
<Host>
<aside>
<a class={{'active': activePath === '/main'}}>Main</a>
<a class={{'active': activePath === '/account'}}>Account</a>
</aside>
<Router.Switch>
<Route path="/main">
<h1>Welcome<h1>
<p>Welcome to the new stencil-router demo</p>
</Route>
<Route path='/account'>
<app-account></app-account>
</Route>
</Router.Switch>
</Host>
);
}
}
The routes state includes:
url: URL;
activeRoute?: RouteEntry;
urlParams: { [key: string]: string };
routes: RouteEntry[];