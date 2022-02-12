Native web components for the Quill Rich Text Editor

Examples

Installation

npm install stencil-quill

load node_modules/stencil-quill/dist/quill-components.js in your index.html or add it to your build process or project

in your index.html or add it to your build process or project do not forget to install quill and include it + theme css in your buildprocess, module or index.html ! (the component is using the global Quill object)

QuillEditor component

< quill-editor content = "" format = "html" theme = "snow" > </ quill-editor >

Config

Check the component readme

content - the base content of the editor passed as string or JSON string

readOnly (true | false) if user can edit content

formats - array of allowed formats/groupings

format - model format - default: html , values: html | text | json , sets the model value type - html = html string, json = quill operations as json string, text = plain text

, values: , sets the model value type - html = html string, json = quill operations as json string, text = plain text modules - configure/disable quill modules, passed as JSON-string!, e.g toolbar or add custom toolbar via html element default is

{ toolbar: [ [ 'bold' , 'italic' , 'underline' , 'strike' ], [ 'blockquote' , 'code-block' ], [{ 'header' : 1 }, { 'header' : 2 }], [{ 'list' : 'ordered' }, { 'list' : 'bullet' }], [{ 'script' : 'sub' }, { 'script' : 'super' }], [{ 'indent' : '-1' }, { 'indent' : '+1' }], [{ 'direction' : 'rtl' }], [{ 'size' : [ 'small' , false , 'large' , 'huge' ] }], [{ 'header' : [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , false ] }], [{ 'color' : [] }, { 'background' : [] }], [{ 'font' : [] }], [{ 'align' : [] }], [ 'clean' ], [ 'link' , 'image' , 'video' ] ] };

theme - bubble/snow, default is snow

styles - set a styles object, e.g. styles="{height: '250px'}"

placeholder - placeholder text, default is Insert text here ...

bounds - boundary of the editor, default document.body , pass 'self' to attach the editor element

, pass 'self' to attach the editor element strict - default: true, sets editor in strict mode

scrollingContainer - default '.ql-editor', allows to set scrolling container

possbility to create a custom toolbar via a custom slot quill-toolbar :

<quill-component content="test"> <div slot="quill-toolbar"> <span class ="ql-formats"> < select class ="ql-font"> < option value ="aref">Aref Ruqaa</ option > < option value ="mirza">Mirza</ option > < option selected>Roboto</ option > </ select > < select class ="ql-align" title="Aligment"> < option selected></ option > < option value ="center"></ option > < option value ="right"></ option > < option value ="justify"></ option > </ select > < select class ="ql-align" title="Aligment2"> < option selected></ option > < option value ="center"></ option > < option value ="right"></ option > < option value ="justify"></ option > </ select > </span> <span class ="ql-formats"> <div id="counter"></div> </span> </div> </quill-component>

customToolbarPosition - if you are working with a custom toolbar you can switch the position :). - default: top , possible values top , bottom

, possible values , debug - set log level warn , error , log or false to deactivate logging, default: warn

, , or to deactivate logging, default: preserveWhitespace - default: false - possbility to use a pre-tag instead of a div-tag for the contenteditable area to preserve duplicated whitespaces | caution if used with syntax plugin Related issue

Full Quill Toolbar HTML

Events

editorInit - editor instance

editor

editorContentChange - text is updated by 'user'

{ editor : editorInstance, html : html, text : text, content : content, delta : delta, oldDelta : oldDelta, source : source }

editorSelectionChange - selection is updated, also triggered for onBlur and onFocus, because the selection changed

{ editor : editorInstance, range: range, oldRange: oldRange, source: source }

editorChange - text or selection is updated - independent of the source

{ editor : editorInstance, event : 'text-change' html : html, text : text, content : content, delta : delta, oldDelta : oldDelta, source : source }

or

{ editor : editorInstance, event : 'selection-change' range : range, oldRange : oldRange, source : source }

editorFocus - editor is focused

{ editor : editorInstance, // Quill source: source // ( 'user' , 'api' , 'silent' , undefined) }

editorBlur - editor is blured

{ editor : editorInstance, // Quill source: source // ( 'user' , 'api' , 'silent' , undefined) }

QuillView component

It renders a readOnly quilljs editor without a border and toolbar. Does not provide any Events, but has similar properties.

< quill-view content = "" format = "html" theme = "snow" > </ quill-view >

Config

Check the component readme

content - the base content of the editor passed as string or JSON string

formats - array of allowed formats/groupings

format - model format - default: html , values: html | text | json , sets the model value type - html = html string, json = quill operations as json string, text = plain text

, values: , sets the model value type - html = html string, json = quill operations as json string, text = plain text modules - configure/disable quill modules, passed as JSON-string! - keep in mind toolbar will be set to false anyways

theme - bubble/snow, default is snow

styles - set a styles object, e.g. styles="{height: '250px'}"

strict - default: true, sets editor in strict mode

debug - set log level warn , error , log or false to deactivate logging, default: warn

, , or to deactivate logging, default: preserveWhitespace - default: false - possbility to use a pre-tag instead of a div-tag for the contenteditable area to preserve duplicated whitespaces | caution if used with syntax plugin Related issue

QuillViewHTML component

It renders an quilljs html string as you would expect it without createing a quilljs instance.

< quill-view-html content = "" theme = "snow" > </ quill-view-html >

Config

Check the component readme

content - the base content of the editor passed as string or JSON string

theme - bubble/snow, default is snow

Using the components

Script tag

Publish to NPM

Put a script tag similar to this <script src='https://unpkg.com/stencil-quill@latest/dist/quill-components.js'></script> in the head of your index.html

in the head of your index.html Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

Node Modules

Run npm install stencil-quill --save

Put a script tag similar to this <script src='node_modules/stencil-quill/dist/quill-components.js'></script> in the head of your index.html

in the head of your index.html Then you can use the element anywhere in your template, JSX, html etc

