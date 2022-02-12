Native web components for the Quill Rich Text Editor
npm install stencil-quill
node_modules/stencil-quill/dist/quill-components.js in your index.html or add it to your build process or project
quill and include it + theme css in your buildprocess, module or
index.html! (the component is using the global Quill object)
<quill-editor content="" format="html" theme="snow"></quill-editor>
html, values:
html | text | json, sets the model value type - html = html string, json = quill operations as json string, text = plain text
{
toolbar: [
['bold', 'italic', 'underline', 'strike'], // toggled buttons
['blockquote', 'code-block'],
[{ 'header': 1 }, { 'header': 2 }], // custom button values
[{ 'list': 'ordered'}, { 'list': 'bullet' }],
[{ 'script': 'sub'}, { 'script': 'super' }], // superscript/subscript
[{ 'indent': '-1'}, { 'indent': '+1' }], // outdent/indent
[{ 'direction': 'rtl' }], // text direction
[{ 'size': ['small', false, 'large', 'huge'] }], // custom dropdown
[{ 'header': [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, false] }],
[{ 'color': [] }, { 'background': [] }], // dropdown with defaults from theme
[{ 'font': [] }],
[{ 'align': [] }],
['clean'], // remove formatting button
['link', 'image', 'video'] // link and image, video
]
};
snow
styles="{height: '250px'}"
Insert text here ...
document.body, pass 'self' to attach the editor element
quill-toolbar:
<quill-component content="test">
<div slot="quill-toolbar">
<span class="ql-formats">
<select class="ql-font">
<option value="aref">Aref Ruqaa</option>
<option value="mirza">Mirza</option>
<option selected>Roboto</option>
</select>
<select class="ql-align" title="Aligment">
<option selected></option>
<option value="center"></option>
<option value="right"></option>
<option value="justify"></option>
</select>
<select class="ql-align" title="Aligment2">
<option selected></option>
<option value="center"></option>
<option value="right"></option>
<option value="justify"></option>
</select>
</span>
<span class="ql-formats">
<div id="counter"></div>
</span>
</div>
</quill-component>
top, possible values
top,
bottom
warn,
error,
log or
false to deactivate logging, default:
warn
editor
{
editor: editorInstance,
html: html,
text: text,
content: content,
delta: delta,
oldDelta: oldDelta,
source: source
}
{
editor: editorInstance,
range: range,
oldRange: oldRange,
source: source
}
{
editor: editorInstance, // Quill
event: 'text-change' // event type
html: html, // html string
text: text, // plain text string
content: content, // Content - operatins representation
delta: delta, // Delta
oldDelta: oldDelta, // Delta
source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
or
{
editor: editorInstance, // Quill
event: 'selection-change' // event type
range: range, // Range
oldRange: oldRange, // Range
source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
{
editor: editorInstance, // Quill
source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
{
editor: editorInstance, // Quill
source: source // ('user', 'api', 'silent' , undefined)
}
It renders a readOnly quilljs editor without a border and toolbar. Does not provide any Events, but has similar properties.
<quill-view content="" format="html" theme="snow"></quill-view>
html, values:
html | text | json, sets the model value type - html = html string, json = quill operations as json string, text = plain text
snow
styles="{height: '250px'}"
warn,
error,
log or
false to deactivate logging, default:
warn
It renders an quilljs html string as you would expect it without createing a quilljs instance.
<quill-view-html content="" theme="snow"></quill-view-html>
snow
<script src='https://unpkg.com/stencil-quill@latest/dist/quill-components.js'></script> in the head of your index.html
