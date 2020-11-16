Stencil-Apollo is a collection of web components built using Stencil.

Release Blog Post: Stencil-Apollo - Stencil meets GraphQL

You can start using it in your existing project like its sibling React-Apollo;

Install it using npm or yarn;

$ yarn add stencil-apollo

or

$ npm i stencil-apollo

and don't forget to install other necessary dependencies if you don't have them.

$ yarn add graphql @types/graphql graphql-tag apollo-boost

Add esnext.asynciterable to compilerOptions.lib field in tsconfig.json to make TypeScript allow GraphQL to use AsyncIterator .

{ ... "compilerOptions": { "lib": ["dom", "es2017", "esnext.asynciterable"], }, ... }

Then add stencil-apollo to your global file which is src/global/app.ts by default or your root component file;

import 'stencil-apollo' ;

Finally you can provide your ApolloClient instance on your root component, then use components everywhere in your project;

<apollo-provider client={new ApolloClient(...)}> ... </apollo-provider>

<apollo-query query={ gql`query { foo }` } renderer={ ({ data, loading }) => { if (loading) { return 'Loading'; } return <p>Foo: {data.foo}</p>; } } />

or you can use functional components like React-Apollo