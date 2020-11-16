openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sa

stencil-apollo

by Arda TANRIKULU
0.1.6 (see all)

Stencil Apollo Library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

stencil

npm version Discord Chat

Stencil-Apollo is a collection of web components built using Stencil.

Release Blog Post: Stencil-Apollo - Stencil meets GraphQL

You can start using it in your existing project like its sibling React-Apollo;

Install it using npm or yarn;

  $ yarn add stencil-apollo

or

  $ npm i stencil-apollo

and don't forget to install other necessary dependencies if you don't have them.

  $ yarn add graphql @types/graphql graphql-tag apollo-boost

Add esnext.asynciterable to compilerOptions.lib field in tsconfig.json to make TypeScript allow GraphQL to use AsyncIterator.

 {
 ...
  "compilerOptions": {
    "lib": ["dom", "es2017", "esnext.asynciterable"],
  },
  ...
}

Then add stencil-apollo to your global file which is src/global/app.ts by default or your root component file;

import 'stencil-apollo';

Finally you can provide your ApolloClient instance on your root component, then use components everywhere in your project;

<apollo-provider client={new ApolloClient(...)}>
...
</apollo-provider>

  <apollo-query query={ gql`query { foo }` } renderer={
    ({ data, loading }) => {
       if (loading) {
        return 'Loading';
       }
       return <p>Foo: {data.foo}</p>;
    }
  } />

or you can use functional components like React-Apollo

import { Query } from 'stencil-apollo';

<Query query={ gql`query { foo }` }>
  {
    ({ data, loading }) => {
      if (loading) {
      return 'Loading';
      }
      return <p>Foo: {data.foo}</p>;
    }
  }
</Query>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial