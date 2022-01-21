js-stellar-sdk is a Javascript library for communicating with a Stellar Horizon server. It is used for building Stellar apps either on Node.js or in the browser.
It provides:
stellar-sdk is a high-level library that serves as client-side API for Horizon. stellar-base is lower-level library for creating Stellar primitive constructs via XDR helpers and wrappers.
Most people will want stellar-sdk instead of stellar-base. You should only use stellar-base if you know what you're doing!
If you add
stellar-sdk to a project, do not add
stellar-base! Mis-matching
versions could cause weird, hard-to-find bugs.
stellar-sdk automatically
installs
stellar-base and exposes all of its exports in case you need them.
Important! The Node.js version of the
stellar-base(
stellar-sdkdependency) package uses the
sodium-nativepackage as an optional dependency.
sodium-nativeis a low level binding to libsodium, (an implementation of Ed25519 signatures). If installation of
sodium-nativefails, or it is unavailable,
stellar-base(and
stellar-sdk) will fallback to using the
tweetnaclpackage implementation.
If you are using
stellar-sdk/
stellar-basein a browser you can ignore this. However, for production backend deployments you should be using
sodium-native. If
sodium-nativeis successfully installed and working the
StellarSdk.FastSigningvariable will return
true.
Using npm to include js-stellar-sdk in your own project:
npm install --save stellar-sdk
Alternatively, you can use cdnjs in a browser:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/stellar-sdk/{version}/stellar-sdk.js"></script>
var StellarSdk = require('stellar-sdk');
bower install stellar-sdk
<script src="./bower_components/stellar-sdk/stellar-sdk.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(StellarSdk);
</script>
If you don't want to use or install Bower, you can copy built JS files from the bower-js-stellar-sdk repo.
<script>
console.log(StellarSdk);
</script>
Note that this method relies using a third party to host the JS library. This may not be entirely secure.
Make sure that you are using the latest version number. They can be found on the releases page in Github.
git clone https://github.com/stellar/js-stellar-sdk.git
cd js-stellar-sdk
npm install
Because we support the latest maintenance version of Node, please install and develop on Node 12 so you don't get surprised when your code works locally but breaks in CI.
Here's how to install
nvm if you haven't: https://github.com/creationix/nvm
nvm install
# if you've never installed 12 before you'll want to re-install yarn
npm install -g yarn
If you work on several projects that use different Node versions, you might it helpful to install this automatic version manager: https://github.com/wbyoung/avn
While you're making changes, make sure to run the linter-watcher to catch any linting errors (in addition to making sure your text editor supports ESLint)
node_modules/.bin/gulp watch
yarn rn-nodeify --install url,events,https,http,util,stream,crypto,vm,buffer --hack --yarn
yarn add -D rn-nodeify
require('crypto') on shim.js
react-native link react-native-randombytes
rn-cli.config.js
module.exports = {
resolver: {
extraNodeModules: require("node-libs-react-native"),
},
};
import "./shim"; to the top of
index.js
yarn add stellar-sdk
There is also a sample that you can follow.
For information on how to use js-stellar-sdk, take a look at the documentation, or the examples.
There is also Horizon REST API Documentation here.
To run all tests:
gulp test
To run a specific set of tests:
gulp test:node
gulp test:browser
To generate and check the documentation site:
# install the `serve` command if you don't have it already
npm install -g serve
# generate the docs files
npm run docs
# get these files working in a browser
cd jsdoc && serve .
# you'll be able to browse the docs at http://localhost:5000
Documentation for this repo lives in Developers site.
For information on how to contribute, please refer to our contribution guide.
npm version [<newversion> | major | minor | patch | premajor | preminor | prepatch | prerelease]
A new version will be published to npm and Bower by GitHub actions.
npm >= 2.13.0 required. Read more about npm version.
js-stellar-sdk is licensed under an Apache-2.0 license. See the LICENSE file for details.